Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hits all-time high, Nifty firm above 16,650 led by financial, metal stocks

Nifty50 valuations frothy but it has always traded at premium vs peers: Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas

Nifty valuations are frothy at the current juncture but the index has always traded at a premium compared with its peers, Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18. Economic activity has picked up considerably as the second wave of the pandemic subsided, and the earnings season both in India and abroad has been good, he said.

Raychaudhuri also said he went overweight on the Indian market a month ago.