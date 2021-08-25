Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hits all-time high, Nifty firm above 16,650 led by financial, metal stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices traded higher Wednesday with the benchmark Sensex hitting fresh record highs amid positive global cues. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices opened over half a percent higher each. Among sectors, most gains were seen in metals, PSU banks, energy and auto indices. Catch LIVE market updates here.
Nifty50 valuations frothy but it has always traded at premium vs peers: Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas
Nifty valuations are frothy at the current juncture but the index has always traded at a premium compared with its peers, Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18. Economic activity has picked up considerably as the second wave of the pandemic subsided, and the earnings season both in India and abroad has been good, he said.
Raychaudhuri also said he went overweight on the Indian market a month ago.
Sensex, Nifty50 trim initial gains; Nifty Bank over 150 points off day's high
The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 229.51 points or 0.41 percent to hit an all-time high of 56,188.49 before trimming gains, as the Nifty Bank index gave up some of the initial strength. The broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark climbed as much as 75.1 points or 0.45 percent to touch 16,699.70, coming within 2.15 points of its all-time high.
At 9:49 am, Sensex was up 150.59 points or 0.27 percent at 56,109.57 while Nifty50 was up 45.25 points or 0.27 percent at 16,669.85.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank top boosts for Sensex
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Titan and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest drags for the 30-scrip index.
Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, Nabard, Shree Cement
Nabard and Shree Cement to raise funds at a coupon rate of 3.32-3.36 percent. Here's a look at other key bond market deals today.
Market Update | Sensex hits a fresh record high.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The resilience in global equities continues with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing at fresh record highs. In India market momentum and sectoral rotation are taking the indices higher. When the market leader IT Index takes a breather, Bank Nifty surges taking the Nifty forward. An important development in the banking space is HDFC bank bouncing back smartly. HDFC bank has the potential to regain its leadership position. Smart money (FIIs) continues to be on the sell mode. DIIs and retail investors continue to be exuberant about the rally regardless of valuations.
The Jackson Hole Symposium and the Fed chief's commentary expected on 27th August will be keenly watched by global markets. If the Fed commentary indicates an earlier-than-expected tapering, FIIs are likely to press further sales. Investors may wait and watch.
Meanwhile, the exuberance in the primary market is slowly waning as evidenced by some recent IPOs trading below the issue price. Investors should be careful while applying for IPOs because there are lots of unknowns about these new companies.
Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services
-Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 677 and a target of Rs 730.
-Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 411 and a target of Rs 441.
-Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,130 and a target of Rs 1,212.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher Wednesday amid positive global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.19 percent, or 108.08 points, higher at 56,067.06, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,654.00, up 29.40 points, or 0.18 percent. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices opened over half a percent higher each. Among sectors, most gains were seen in metals, PSU banks, energy and auto indices.
High frequency indicators suggest growth can be better, says RBI MPC member Shashanka Bhide
The minutes of the August 8 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting may be long remembered as the JR Varma minutes because not only did he dissent from voting for an accommodative stance, he has also asked for the reverse repo rate to be raised so that the difference between the repo and reverse repo's narrowed. He argued that extremely cheap money is doing little good and can do a lot of harm.
In an interview with Latha Venkatesh, Shashanka Bhide, a member of RBI's MPC on August 24 said inflation has always been a concern, it was high even when the economy was not growing at its normal pace. It is high not because of higher aggregate demand but because of supply-side factors, he added. Read here.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
The recent rebound in the market lacks decisiveness and continuous participation by the banking pack is critical for Nifty to regain momentum and surpass the 16,700 zone decisively. Besides, participants should continue with a selective approach in midcap and smallcap space and avoid jumping into a trade only based on the price move.
ReNew Power lists on Nasdaq via SPAC; management says fully funded to achieve 18.5 GW capacity by 2025
ReNew Power has made its Nasdaq debut, becoming the first Indian company to raise over a billion dollars by taking SPAC route for Nasdaq listing. The renewable energy producer has merged with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company, RMG Acquisition Corp II.
Sumant Sinha, Chairman & MD of ReNew Power, in an exclusive interview with Shereen Bhan said taking the SPAC option for listing seemed the best route for the company. "We took the decision late last year and at that time SPAC (Special-purpose acquisition company) seemed the best decision for us. It gives us access into a very deep and liquid pool of global investors - both emerging markets as well as ESG investors - which we think is very important for us to tap into and access for future and long-term growth in our sector." Read here.
Supreme Court to DoT: Don’t invoke bank guarantees of Airtel for 3 weeks to recover AGR dues of Videocon
The Supreme Court Tuesday directed DoT not to invoke the bank guarantees (BGs) of Bharti Airtel for three weeks for recovering Rs 1,376 crore in AGR-related dues of Videocon Telecom Ltd (VTL) which had sold its spectrum to the Bharti group. The top court, which refused to entertain Airtel's plea that VTL dues are not payable by it, permitted the telecom major to approach the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) with the grievances. Read here.
Oil falls in breather after two-day rally on supply issues
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather after a strong rally this week spurred by the loss of a quarter of Mexico's production and signs that China, the world's biggest importer, has curbed a recent coronavirus outbreak.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $67.29 a barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $70.85.
Stocks hold gains on easing Fed taper worries as Powell speech awaited
Asian shares held onto their recent gains on Wednesday after last week’s pummeling, as global equities rebounded thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last off slightly, but still up 3.7 percent so far this week. The index fell to its lowest in 2021 at the end of the previous week. Markets were mixed with Australian shares gaining 0.16 percent, but Chinese blue chips losing 0.24 percent. Japan’s Nikkei were flat.
Adani Ports & SEZ | The government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the company’s acquisition of 10.4 percent stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 645 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed within 1 month, Adani Ports said.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead, global cues including the all-important US Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium will be closely watched for further market direction. Market has been witnessing a rotation from mid to large caps – a phenomenon we believe could continue in the near term given the sharp outperformance of the broader market in the last 18 months.
From the long term perspective, the overall trend of the market remains positive led by the opening up of the economy, improving economic data points and pickup in vaccinations. Hence, investors can take advantage of the current volatility and build their positions in good quality stocks from medium to long term perspective whenever there are dips in the market.
Technically, Nifty formed a Bullish candle on a daily scale with a long lower shadow indicates that declines are being bought. We can now expect the index to extend the move towards lifetime high territory of 16,700-16,750 zones while on the downside - support is seen at 16,500-16,380 levels.
REITs, InvITs to be included in Nifty indices from September 30
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts will be included in the Nifty indices from September 30, according to new eligibility criteria announced by the NSE. In a statement on Monday, the exchange said all equity shares, REITs and InvITs that are traded (listed and traded and not listed but permitted to trade) at the NSE are eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices.
No change in petrol, diesel prices today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices stable on Wednesday after reducing them on Tuesday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.
Crude Oil | Oil prices rose 3 percent on Tuesday, supported after Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform and also by full US regulatory approval of vaccines for COVID-19.Brent crude oil futures settled up $2.30, or 3.4 percent, at $71.05 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.90, or 2.9 percent, to settle at $67.54.
Dollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain
The dollar eased further on Tuesday as risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that showed a US economy in strong recovery mode. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.095 percent to 92.899.