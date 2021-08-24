Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues; SGX Nifty in the green

Dollar licking wounds, looking to Jackson Hole

The dollar was smarting on Tuesday following its sharpest one-day fall since May, though traders were wary of chasing the mood-driven move lower ahead of a Federal Reserve symposium that could map out an end to stimulus and asset purchases.

The greenback dropped more than 1% against the Australian dollar, Norwegian crown, Swedish crown and Canadian dollar overnight and fell by almost that much against the kiwi as markets focused on positive COVID news and stocks jumped higher.

The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1745. The US dollar index fell just over 0.5 percent to a one-week low of 92.994, busting through an uptrend that had been gaining momentum and lifted the index by 1 percent last week.