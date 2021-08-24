Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues; SGX Nifty in the green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher Tuesday following upbeat global markets. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a strong start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 89.00 points or 0.54 percent higher at the 16,584.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am.
Dollar licking wounds, looking to Jackson Hole
The dollar was smarting on Tuesday following its sharpest one-day fall since May, though traders were wary of chasing the mood-driven move lower ahead of a Federal Reserve symposium that could map out an end to stimulus and asset purchases.
The greenback dropped more than 1% against the Australian dollar, Norwegian crown, Swedish crown and Canadian dollar overnight and fell by almost that much against the kiwi as markets focused on positive COVID news and stocks jumped higher.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1745. The US dollar index fell just over 0.5 percent to a one-week low of 92.994, busting through an uptrend that had been gaining momentum and lifted the index by 1 percent last week.
Asian Markets | Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose to a record closing high. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.86 percent, while the Topix index advanced 0.9 percent. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.15 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.33 percent higher.
Wall Street | US stocks ended higher as sentiment were boosted after the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61 percent, or 215.63 points, to end at 35,335.71, while the S&P 500 added 0.85 percent, or 37.86 points, to close at 4,479.53.the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.55 percent, or 227.99 points, higher at 14,942.65.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Monday led by gains in IT stocks. The Sensex rose 226.47 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 55,555.79, while the Nifty closed 45.95 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 16,496.45. Broader markets underperformed the headline indices as the midcap and smallcap indices ended lower.
Among sectors, Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green, while selling pressure was witnessed in automobile, media, metal, PSU Bank and realty indices.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18’s Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!