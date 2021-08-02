Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty above 15,850; banking, auto stocks lead gains

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services:

"A significant trend in the market this year is the outperformance of the broader market... The broader market is now valued at a premium to Nifty. This happens in a bull market particularly when growth and earnings are in an expansion cycle. But now the situation is slightly different. Sustained FII selling (Rs 23,000 cr in July) has apparently put a cap on the Nifty around 15,900. The market expects FIIs to further press sales in Nifty50 stocks. So retail investors and the bulls are now chasing the mid-small cap stocks where FIIs' presence is either absent or minimal. This game, which is risky, may continue for some time."

"The July auto sales numbers indicate a strong turn around especially in passenger and commercial vehicles. Therefore, some portfolio churn in favour of autos is likely. Meanwhile, the Delta variant of Covid-19 has started posing new challenges in the US with infections spiking above two lakhs last Friday. If this starts impacting economic activity, it may impact markets."