Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty above 15,850; banking, auto stocks lead gains

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 are trading higher amid mild gains across Asian markets. Banking, financial services, automobile and IT shares were in high demand. Broader markets are outperforming the headline indices.
Infosys, Sun Pharma, Divi's Labs, Vedanta hit 52-week highs
Heavyweights Infosys and Sun Pharma hit 52-week highs in the first half of the session. Among the other scrips hitting 52-week peaks were Vedanta, Divis Lab, Grasim, Religare, SRF, Godrej Properties, Aarti Inds, Ambika Cotton and DLF.
Volatility gauge VIX gains 1%
NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term -- traded 0.87 percent higher at 12.92 in morning deals, having jumped as much as 1.88 percent to hit the 13 level earlier on Monday.
RIL, Infosys, Axis Bank top boosts for Nifty50
Oil & gas, IT and financial services stocks were the biggest boosts for the Nifty50 index. However, losses in metal shares kept the upside in check. RIL, Infosys, Axis Bank, TCS and L&T were among the top contributors to the gain in the 50-scrip benchmark. On the other hand, Tata Steel, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and UPL were the top drags.
PolicyBazaar files DRHP, looks to raise Rs 6,017.5 crore
PolicyBazaar has filed a draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offer to raise up to Rs 6,017.5 crore.
Britannia shares extend gains to second straight session; co gains market share in Q1
Britannia continued to gain market share in the quarter ended June 30, the company said on a conference call. The FMCG major said it would continue to drive cost efficiencies and judicious price increases to manage profitability. The company's flat wafers and rolls plant is expected to be operational in the current quarter, it said.
The Britannia Industries stock jumped as much as 3.51 percent to Rs 3,540 apiece on BSE on Monday. At 10:23 am, the stock traded 1.29 percent at Rs 3,464.20 apiece on the bourse, outperforming Sensex, which was up 0.55 percent at 52,878.13.
Earnings Today | HDFC, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, Emami, Ajmera Realty & Infra, Balaji Amines, Carborundum Universal, Castrol India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Orient Cement, Shree Renuka Sugars, Varun Beverages, among others.
Patel Engineering | The company announced that it has bagged a Rs 976.50 crore, Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage I (210 MW) (Luhri Project) from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture between the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh State Government.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index has opened with a hearty enthusiasm this morning and is trading closer to the 15,900 level. This has happened multiple times and it always ends up retracing from there. If the markets can manage a close above 15,960-15,970 (which was the high of July 16th), we can break out of the current range and aim at achieving 16,200. The current support for the Nifty has been upgraded to 15,700 so until we do not break that on a closing basis, we are in bullish terrain.
Sun Pharma hits 52-week high
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares jumped over 3 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 799.60 in early deals before giving up some of those gains. On Friday, Sun Pharma had posted a net profit of Rs 1,444.17 crore over a topline of Rs 9,669.43 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 2,771.8 crore in Q1 while the EBITDA margin was at 28.7 percent. Though Sun Pharma missed Street estimates on the net profit front, its quarterly revenue, EBITDA and margin beat forecasts.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services:
"A significant trend in the market this year is the outperformance of the broader market... The broader market is now valued at a premium to Nifty. This happens in a bull market particularly when growth and earnings are in an expansion cycle. But now the situation is slightly different. Sustained FII selling (Rs 23,000 cr in July) has apparently put a cap on the Nifty around 15,900. The market expects FIIs to further press sales in Nifty50 stocks. So retail investors and the bulls are now chasing the mid-small cap stocks where FIIs' presence is either absent or minimal. This game, which is risky, may continue for some time."
"The July auto sales numbers indicate a strong turn around especially in passenger and commercial vehicles. Therefore, some portfolio churn in favour of autos is likely. Meanwhile, the Delta variant of Covid-19 has started posing new challenges in the US with infections spiking above two lakhs last Friday. If this starts impacting economic activity, it may impact markets."
Here are the top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP of HDFC Securities
- Buy 1,600 Call of Godrej Properties at Rs 70, stop loss of Rs 50 and a target of Rs 115.
- Buy 2,060 Call of Deepak Nitrite at Rs 78, stop loss of Rs 50 and a target of Rs 150.
- Buy 3,500 Call of Alkem Laboratories at Rs 112, stop loss of Rs 80 and a target of Rs 180.
- Buy 740 Call of JSW Steel at Rs 29, stop loss of Rs 25 and a target of Rs 38.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher Monday led by across the board gains amid positive cues from Asian peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.60 percent, or 314.44 points, higher at 52,901.28, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,874.90, up 111.85 points, or 0.71 percent. Broader markets supported the rally as the midcap and smallcap indices gained over half a percent each. Barring Nifty Metal, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company has announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID‐19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor‐Leste and Vietnam.
Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert
On Escorts | We need to definitely be a bit cautious with not just Escorts but for the entire segment. This time it is more of a demand crunch and the fact that demand from some of the hinterland and the markets that are most promising for Escorts – which is typically the north and the northwest, those are areas where it is struggling and this is going to be the case where I wouldn’t be surprised if the M&M numbers also follow suit. So this is a segment, this is a pattern that I would be careful about.
Asian shares try to stabilise, China growth a worry
Asian shares were seeking a modicum of stability on Monday as a run of stellar US corporate earnings put a floor under markets, though Beijing's regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate amid disappointing economic news. China's woes were underlined by surveys showing factory activity slowing sharply in July amid rising costs and extreme weather. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 percent, having hit its low for the year so far last week.
July Auto Sales
Maruti Suzuki
-Sales better than estimates
-Total sales at 1.62 lakh vs Nomura estimates of 1.54 lakh units
-Total sales up 50% YoY, up 10.2% MoM at 1.62 lakh units
Escorts
-Big fall in sales MoM
-Total sales in July at 6,564 vs 12,533 in June
-Sales down 47.6% MoM at 6,564 units
-Sales lower than estimates of 8,400 units
-Co says 3 week slowdown in monsoon activity in July affecting sowing of kharif crops
-This led to slowdown in sales
Tata Motors
-July 2021 Sales rise both YoY and MoM
-However sales at 51,981 lower than Nomura estimates of 55,500 units
-Total domestic sales up 92% YoY ( up 19% MoM ) at 51,981 vs 27,024 units
-Domestic CV sales up 88% YoY, UP 8% mom at 23848 vs 12688 units
-Domestic Passenger vehicle sales up 101% YoY, up 25% MoM at 30,185 vs 15,012 units
Eicher Motors
-Royal Enfield sales up 9% at 44,038 vs 40,334 units
-However Royal Enfield sales at 44,038 lower than Nomura estimates of 52,000 units
-VECV sales up 95.6% YoY at 4,271 vs 2,184 units
Sebi allows AMCs to offer instant access facility in overnight mutual fund schemes
Sebi allowed asset management companies to offer instant access facility in overnight mutual fund schemes. Also, the regulator has tweaked the framework with respect to treatment of unclaimed redemption and dividend amounts. Sebi said the unclaimed redemption and dividend amounts that are currently allowed to be deployed only in call money market or money market instruments, can also be invested in a separate plan of only overnight, liquid and money market mutual fund schemes floated by mutual funds specifically for the deployment of the unclaimed amounts. Read here.
NSE sets quantity freeze limits for Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services derivatives
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced the quantity freeze limits for derivatives contracts on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty Financial Services. As per an NSE circular, the quantity freeze limit for Nifty derivatives contracts is at 2,800, while it is at 1,200 for Bank Nifty and at 2,800 for Nifty Financial Services.
GST collection at over Rs 1.16 lakh cr in July | GST revenue for the month of July stood at Rs 1,16,393 crore, 33 percent higher than the collection in the same month of 2020, indicating that the economy is recovering at a fast pace, the finance ministry said on Sunday. Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in July 2020 was Rs 87,422 crore. Sequentially, it was Rs 92,849 crore in June this year.
PI Industries | PI Industries is paying Rs 1,530 crore for Ind Swift Labs active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business. The transaction is expected to be completed by the December quarter. PI's operating margin is 21 percent and that of Ind Swift is at 23 percent. PI's Q1 numbers were short of analyst estimates. Analysts expect the Ind Swift acquisition to add 10.5 percent to PI's operating profit and 6.5 percent to the bottomline.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.3850
|-0.0250
|-0.03
|Euro-Rupee
|88.2990
|0.1060
|0.12
|Pound-Rupee
|103.4370
|0.1530
|0.15
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6783
|-0.0004
|-0.06