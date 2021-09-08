Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; banks, metals gain; IT auto stocks under pressure

Nischal Maheshwari, CEO of Institutional Equities and Advisory at Centrum Broking

Somewhere we are headed towards a duopoly in telecom sector. I am cognizant of the fact basically that today the government is looking to announce some relief package to the sector. It is going to be a long haul for Vodafone India. That is why I believe that it is going to be a sort of a duopoly in some time to come. In that kind of a scenario, definitely, we will see more rationalisation of tariffs and possibly Bharti Airtel’s foray into more digital activity. So I think the war chest, which it is building through this rights issue, I am very sure it has got something up its sleeve basically where it is looking to invest and I think the way forward for them is to move from telephone to more digital platform because they also have the same kind of reach as Jio has. So more and more companies are shifting towards it and Bharti Airtel is also going that way. So I continue to remain positive on Bharti Airtel. The whole space I am positive on basically if you look at Reliance and Bharti – both.