Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; banks, metals gain; IT auto stocks under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading flat with a negative bias on Wednesday amid weak global cues. Broader markets outperformed the headline indices as the midcap and smallcap indices are trading higher. Among sectors, IT, auto, pharma, auto and realty indices are under selling pressure, while banks, metals, FMCG and energy indices are in the green.
Saurabh Mukherjea positive on Mold-Tek Packaging, Alkyl Amines
Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers expects the loose global liquidity situation to continue longer. He believes the Indian market returns have been skewed to a few large names in past decade.
Mukherjea remains positive on Mold-Tek Packaging as it is a market leader and sees another 5-6 years of growth for companies like Alkyl Amines. He continues to hold Info Edge in his portfolio.
Kshitij Purohit, Lead International & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research
The USD/INR exchange rate opened the day at 73.1250, unchanged from the previous day's finish. The currency pair is likely to rise slightly this week, owing to a drop in local stocks and a lack of momentum in dollar sales from exporters. Broad-based purchasing across multiple sectors propelled local equities to new highs, and we can now expect a technical drop this week from the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50's lifetime highs. During the course of this week, we should expect to see some profit booking.
Nischal Maheshwari, CEO of Institutional Equities and Advisory at Centrum Broking
Somewhere we are headed towards a duopoly in telecom sector. I am cognizant of the fact basically that today the government is looking to announce some relief package to the sector. It is going to be a long haul for Vodafone India. That is why I believe that it is going to be a sort of a duopoly in some time to come. In that kind of a scenario, definitely, we will see more rationalisation of tariffs and possibly Bharti Airtel’s foray into more digital activity. So I think the war chest, which it is building through this rights issue, I am very sure it has got something up its sleeve basically where it is looking to invest and I think the way forward for them is to move from telephone to more digital platform because they also have the same kind of reach as Jio has. So more and more companies are shifting towards it and Bharti Airtel is also going that way. So I continue to remain positive on Bharti Airtel. The whole space I am positive on basically if you look at Reliance and Bharti – both.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.12 percent, or 71.08 points, higher at 58,350.56, while the Nifty50 index opened at 17,375.75, up 13.65 points, or 0.08 percent. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices are trading mixed. Among sectors, IT, metals, pharma, auto and realty indices are under selling pressure, while private banks and FMCG indices are in the green.
Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP, HDFC Securities
-Buy 430 Call in LIC Housing Finance at Rs 11 with a stop loss at Rs 7 for a target of Rs 20.
-Buy 170 Call in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at Rs 6.65 with a stop loss at Rs 4 for a target of Rs 12.
-Buy 720 Call in Amara Raja Batteries at Rs 18 with a stop loss at Rs 14 for a target of Rs 26.
-Buy 730 Call in CONCOR at Rs 27 with a stop loss at Rs 22 for a target of Rs 38.
Confident of doubling both top & bottomlines over next 3 years: CCL Products
CCL Products expects to double its topline and bottomline numbers over the next three years, its Managing Director Challa Srishant told CNBC-TV18.
He said the company’s order book is full this year and has already started booking orders for next year.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead the positive momentum is likely to sustain as the sentiments remain quite constructive, supported by improving economic data and positive earnings expectation. Strong liquidity and positive global cues are also likely to support domestic markets to continue their movements to record levels. The consumer demand will be closely monitored as it’s expected to pick up given the festive season beginning from next month and the restrictions continuing to ease.
However, concerns on the third wave of the pandemic still hover. Amid the buoyant sentiment and elevated activity in the primary markets, Nifty valuations at ~22x 12m forward EPS remain rich. Thus, consistent delivery on earnings expectations becomes crucial going ahead.
From the next 12 months perspective, we are positive on IT, BFSI, Metals, Cement, Capital Goods and select names within Healthcare and Consumer.
Edelweiss Financial Services | Edelweiss Group has announced that Ashish Kehair has been promoted to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM).
Biocon | The company and its subsidiaries Biocon Pharma Limited and Biocon Pharma Inc. has entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for REVLIMID (lenalidomide).
Cabinet likely to take up relief measures for telecom sector today
The Union Cabinet is likely to consider relief for the telecom sector on Wednesday. This is a make or break moment for Vodafone, which is saddled with AGR dues of over Rs 50,000 crore.
These reliefs have been a long time coming, there has been a big impetus that has been created within the industry that the government needs to deliver. The meeting is scheduled at 11 am today. Read here
Life insurance grew 3% YoY in August; SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life outperformers
The Life Insurance industry grew by just nearly 3 percent in the month of August. However, private life insurance companies performed well in the said month. As far as the private sector life insurance companies are concerned, they saw their premium growing by 21 percent in August year-on-year (YoY).
In terms of outperformers, there are two names companies - first one is SBI Life - its August premium grew by about 24 percent YoY, and 74 percent when compared to an average of the first four months of FY22, and the retail APE also grew by nearly 67 percent YoY.
The second company, which outperformed was ICICI Prudential Life. The August premium grew by 43 percent YoY and 37.50 percent when compared to the average of the first four months of FY22 and the retail APE also grew by 34 percent. Read full report here
Sebi tweaks client level position limits for currency derivative contracts
Sebi on Tuesday tweaked the client level position limits for trading in cross-currency futures and options contracts. Position limit refers to the highest number of options or futures contracts an investor is allowed to hold on one underlying security.
Based on feedback received from stock exchanges and clearing corporations and upon a review of the same, it has been decided to revise the client level position limits, per stock exchange, Sebi said in a circular.
Japan upgrades Q2 GDP on stronger business spending
Japan’s economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in COVID-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook.
Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data by the Cabinet Office released on Wednesday showed the economy grew an annualised 1.9 percent in April-June, beating economists’ median forecast for a 1.6 percent gain and the initial estimate of a 1.3 percent expansion.
Sebi introduces T+1 settlement cycle on optional basis
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday introduced the T+1 settlement cycle for completion of share transactions on an optional basis in a move to enhance market liquidity. Currently, trades on the Indian stock exchanges are settled in two working days after the transaction is done (T+2).
The regulator has decided to provide flexibility to stock exchanges to offer either T+1 or T+2 settlement cycle for completion of share transactions, according to a circular. The stock exchange may choose to offer a T+1 settlement cycle on any of the scrips, after giving advance notice of at least one month, regarding the change in the settlement cycle, to all stakeholders, including the public at large, and also disseminating the same on its website.
Maruti Suzuki August production falls 8%
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker, said that its production in the month of August 2021 declined 8 percent to 113,937 units from 123,769 units in August 2020. The company’s production volume was affected due to electronic components shortage, Maruti Suzuki said.
FII and DII data | The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 145.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 136.57 crore in the Indian equity market on September 7, as per provisional data on the exchanges.
Oil climbs amid slow supply return after Hurricane Ida
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses, with producers in the US Gulf of Mexico struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $68.62 a barrel, after sliding 1.4 percent on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday. Brent crude futures inched up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $71.83 a barrel, after falling 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
Asian shares on edge in choppy trading, dollar holds gains
Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13 percent having posted gains, if sometimes small, for 11 of the last 12 sessions. Japan’s Nikkei reversed early losses and was last 0.42 percent higher after revised gross domestic product growth figures beat expectations for the world’s third-biggest economy.