Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty in the green

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record high levels on Friday led by strong gains in metals, energy and auto stocks. The Sensex jumped 277.41 points, or 0.48 percent, to end at 58,129.95, while the Nifty rose 89.45 points, or 0.52 percent to close at 17,323.60. Broader markets supported the upmove with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closing in the green.

Among sectors, oil & gas, metals, automobile and realty indices saw the most gains, while Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG ended in the red.