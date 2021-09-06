Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty in the green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher Monday as the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 40.50 points or 0.23 percent higher at the 17,400.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am.
FPIs net buyers in Aug; invest Rs 16,459 crore
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 16,459 crore in Indian markets in August, with majority of investment coming in the debt segment. In equities, they invested just Rs 2,082.94 crore while debt segment saw inflow of Rs 14,376.2 crore between August 2-31, depositories data showed. The quantum of investment in the debt segment is the highest in this calendar year so far.
Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia
Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied. Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $72.04 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.73 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.8 percent.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 36.50 points or 0.21 percent higher at the 17396.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:50 am.
Asia shares mixed, mull implications of US jobs shock
Asian shares got off to a mixed start on Monday as a disappointing US payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat in early trade. Japan's Nikkei added 1.7 percent, but South Korea eased 0.1 percent. Nasdaq futures were barely changed, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1 percent.
Wall Street | The US stocks ended mixed on Friday as slower US jobs growth raised questions about the pace of the recovery. The S&P 500 index fell 1.52 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,535.43 and the Dow Jones Industrials declined 74.73 points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 35,369.09. The Nasdaq closed 32.34 points, or 0.21, percent higher at 15,363.52.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record high levels on Friday led by strong gains in metals, energy and auto stocks. The Sensex jumped 277.41 points, or 0.48 percent, to end at 58,129.95, while the Nifty rose 89.45 points, or 0.52 percent to close at 17,323.60. Broader markets supported the upmove with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closing in the green.
Among sectors, oil & gas, metals, automobile and realty indices saw the most gains, while Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG ended in the red.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!