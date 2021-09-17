Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open at record high; SGX Nifty in the green

Govt sets up India Debt Resolution company; PSU banks to hold 49% stake

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that the Cabinet has cleared the formation of a 'bad bank'. The government will guarantee up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL).

The government guarantee, which will be valid for five years, can be invoked by NARCL for meeting the shortfall between the face value of the Security Receipt and the actual realization upon resolution or liquidation. She added 15 percent cash payment will be made to banks for NPAs based on some valuation, and 85 percent will be given as Security Receipts.

Sitharaman also announced that the government is setting up India Debt Resolution company, in which PSU banks will hold a 49 percent stake. "PSBs will have 51 percent ownership in NARCL, while PSBs and public financial institutions will have a maximum of 49 percent stake," she said.