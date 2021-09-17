Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open at record high; SGX Nifty in the green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 99.50 points or 0.57 percent higher at the 17705.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Surprise uptick in spending by Americans as delta spread
Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, Americans spent at a brisk pace last month, though much of that spending was done online and not at restaurants or other industries beleaguered by the arrival of the delta variant.
Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in August from the month before, the US Commerce Department said Thursday. That uptick caught economists looking for a downturn by surprise. Consensus estimates were for a decrease of 0.85 percent, according to a survey by FactSet.
Air passenger traffic jumps in August as COVID restrictions ease
Domestic air passenger traffic rose 33.8 percent MoM in August, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on September 16. The total passenger load in August stood at 67.01 lakh compared to 50.07 lakh in July and 31.13 lakh in June. The passenger traffic in August 2021 also more than doubled as compared to at 28.32 lakhs in the same month last year.
Asian shares stabilise but global growth fears nag
Asian shares steadied in early trading on Friday after losses earlier in the week, but China jitters and global growth concerns weighed on investors' minds, while the dollar sat near a three-week high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early losses to trade flat, but was still down 2.7 percent on the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent after posting its lowest close in 10 months the day before, as the saga around China Evergrande Group lurched towards a conclusion, unsettling investors.
Govt sets up India Debt Resolution company; PSU banks to hold 49% stake
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that the Cabinet has cleared the formation of a 'bad bank'. The government will guarantee up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL).
The government guarantee, which will be valid for five years, can be invoked by NARCL for meeting the shortfall between the face value of the Security Receipt and the actual realization upon resolution or liquidation. She added 15 percent cash payment will be made to banks for NPAs based on some valuation, and 85 percent will be given as Security Receipts.
Sitharaman also announced that the government is setting up India Debt Resolution company, in which PSU banks will hold a 49 percent stake. "PSBs will have 51 percent ownership in NARCL, while PSBs and public financial institutions will have a maximum of 49 percent stake," she said.
No revision in petrol, diesel prices for 12th day in a row
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Friday for the twelfth day in a row. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.19 a litre.
Oil steady as US storm-hit supply returns slowly
Oil prices barely moved on Friday even as more supply came back online in the US Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, with benchmark contracts on track to post weekly gains of around 4 percent as the output recovery is seen lagging demand.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 2 cents to $72.59 a barrel, after settling unchanged on Thursday. Brent crude futures inched up 4 cents to $75.71 a barrel, adding to a 21 cent gain on Thursday.
Asian Markets | Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors react to mixed US economic data released overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.38 percent while the Topix index traded fractionally higher. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.22 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.13 percent lower.
Wall Street | US markets ended mixed after data showed August’s retail sales increased 0.7 percent for the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 63.07 points, or 0.18 percent, to 34,751.32 while the S&P 500 dipped 6.95 points, or 0.16 percent to 4,473.75. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.13 percent, or 20.40 points, to close at 15,181.92.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record closing high levels Thursday led by banking and FMCG stocks. The Sensex rallied 417.96 points, or 0.71 percent, to end at 59,141.16, while the Nifty closed 110.05 points, or 0.63 percent, higher at 17,629.50. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also ended in the green.
Among sectors, most gains were seen in Nifty PSU Bank that ended over 5 percent higher, followed by Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Oil & Gas indices, while IT, metals and media indices closed in the red.
