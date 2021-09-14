Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty in the green

Oil extends gains on worries of US supply disruptions from another storm

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high, on signs another storm could affect output in Texas this week even as the US industry struggles to return production after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast.

Brent crude rose 15 cents, or 0.2 percent to $73.66 a barrel, having gained 0.8 percent the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $70.68 a barrel, after rising 1.1 percent on Monday.

Both benchmarks were hovering near their highest since early August hit the previous day.