Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty in the green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open higher Tuesday as the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 46.50 points or 0.27 percent higher at the 17421.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Oil extends gains on worries of US supply disruptions from another storm
Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high, on signs another storm could affect output in Texas this week even as the US industry struggles to return production after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast.
Brent crude rose 15 cents, or 0.2 percent to $73.66 a barrel, having gained 0.8 percent the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $70.68 a barrel, after rising 1.1 percent on Monday.
Both benchmarks were hovering near their highest since early August hit the previous day.
Global stock markets edge higher on US, European markets
World stock markets edged higher on Monday as gains on Wall Street and European indexes pushed aside - for now - fears over inflation, regulation and higher corporate taxes. Investors’ focus now shifts to Tuesday’s US consumer price data, which will give a broad picture of the country’s economic recovery ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.05 percent, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.29 percent.
Wall Street | US stock indices ended mixed Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a five-day losing streak, jumping 261.91 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 34,869.63, while the S&P 500 edged 0.23 percent, or 10.15 percent, higher to 4,468.73. The Nasdaq Composite ended 9.91 points, or 0.07 percent, lower at 15,105.58.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday amid selling in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex fell 127.31 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 58,177.76, while the Nifty ended 13.95 points, or 0.08 percent, lower at 17,355.30. Broader markets outperformed the frontliners, as the smallcap and midcap indices closed half a percent higher each. Among sectors, gains were seen in IT, metals, realty and pharma stocks, while energy and financial indices ended in the red.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy.