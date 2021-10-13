Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty50 approaches 18,100 as market roars to record highs; Infosys, Wipro flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a positive start on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. At 7:39 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 42.5 points or 0.2 percent at 18,047. All eyes were on quarterly financial results of Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree due later in the day.
Market opens at record highs; Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty at 18,080
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty near 18,100
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex index was up 335.6 points or 0.6 percent at 60,619.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark was up 105.9 points or 0.6 percent at 18,097.9.
IndiGo, SpiceJet, PVR, PFC among top stocks to track today
Dollar holds near one-year high amid bets for earlier Fed rate hike
The dollar held near a one-year high versus major peers on Wednesday, amid rising expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of stimulus next month, potentially following with interest rate hikes by mid-2022. Three Fed policymakers said overnight that the US economy has healed enough to begin to scale back the central bank's asset-purchase programme, including Vice Chair Richard Clarida.
The dollar index -- which measures the greenback against six rivals -- eased slightly to 94.460 from Tuesday, when it touched 94.563 for the first time since late September 2020.
Top Stock Tips | Havells, Canara Bank, JSW Steel and other stocks to bet on
--Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Canara Bank shares for a target of Rs 198 with a stop loss at Rs 182. He also recommends a 'buy' on Federal Bank for a target of Rs 92 with a stop loss at Rs 87.
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Havells shares on dips. The stock is a buying opportunity for both intraday and positional traders. (Catch other top trading calls)
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for second straight day
Oil marketing companies kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged in the four major cities for a second straight day. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 104.44 a litre and that of diesel at Rs 93.17 per litre. (Read more on latest petrol and diesel rates)
Oil drops on fears inflation may dent fuel demand growth
Oil prices dropped on Wednesday, after a mixed finish in the previous session, amid worries that soaring coal and natural gas prices in China, India and Europe will stoke inflation and slow global growth, reducing oil demand. A strong US dollar, trading near a one-year high, also weighed on oil prices, as it makes oil more expensive for those holding other currencies.
Brent crude futures fell 0.8 percent to $82.7 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.9 percent to $79.9 a barrel.
What's driving the crude oil rally and is $100 a barrel a possibility?
Analysts say the demand is likely to rise further as economies make a comeback from the fallout from the pandemic with a steady rise in vaccinations. (Read more on crude oil)
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to jumpstart your day. (Tune in)
Stocks To Watch | Infosys, Wipro, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea in focus today
--IT companies Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree will announce their September quarter earnings during the day.
-- NexWafe GmbH (NexWafe) announced the induction of Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, as a strategic lead investor in its $45 million Series C financing round with an investment of $29 million in Phase 1.
--Vodafone Idea promoters Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group are likely to invest as much as $400 million in fresh equity in the telecom operator.
--Private equity major TPG Capital will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tata Motors's new electric vehicle subsidiary. (Check out other key stocks to track today)
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree to post Q2 earnings today; Street expects Infy to revise revenue guidance by up to 15-17%
IT companies Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree are due to report their financial results for Q2 later in the day. Analysts expect Infosys to revise its revenue guidance up to 15-17 percent. (Read more on what to expect from Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree today)
Trade Setup | More upside for Nifty50 ahead?
The 60-minute charts show that although the 50-scrip index has corrected from Monday's highs, it has bounced back to close above the 20-period moving average, said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. This suggests that the short-term uptrend is likely to continue, he said. (Check out key market cues before today’s session)
Asian shares edgy amid inflation fears
Asian shares were on edge on Wednesday as worries about soaring power prices fuelling inflation weighed on sentiment and drove expectations the US would taper its emergency bond buying programme, holding the dollar at a one-year high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent, steadying after falling over one percent a day earlier -- its worst daily performance in three weeks. Chinese blue chips were flat, Australia eked out a 0.1 percent gain while Japan's Nikkei declined 0.2 percent.
Wall Street ends choppy session lower
Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices ended a choppy session 0.1-0.3 percent lower, amid concerns over the impact of rising inflation on quarterly earnings.
SGX Nifty up 43 points on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a positive start today. At 7:39 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 42.5 points or 0.2 percent at 18,047. All eyes were on quarterly financial results of Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree due later in the day.
Sensex rose 149 points to record 60,284 on Tuesday, Nifty at record 17,992
Dalal Street took its winning streak to new record highs on Tuesday, shrugging off weakness across global markets. The Sensex index rose 148.5 points or 0.3 percent to end at 60,284.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark gained 46 points or 0.3 percent to settle at 17,992. Gains in auto, metal, FMCG and select financial stocks were offset by sharp losses in IT counters amid choppy trade. The Bank Nifty index also hit a peak.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers and reporters. Have a great trading day ahead. Good luck!