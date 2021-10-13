Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty50 approaches 18,100 as market roars to record highs; Infosys, Wipro flat

Dollar holds near one-year high amid bets for earlier Fed rate hike

The dollar held near a one-year high versus major peers on Wednesday, amid rising expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of stimulus next month, potentially following with interest rate hikes by mid-2022. Three Fed policymakers said overnight that the US economy has healed enough to begin to scale back the central bank's asset-purchase programme, including Vice Chair Richard Clarida.

The dollar index -- which measures the greenback against six rivals -- eased slightly to 94.460 from Tuesday, when it touched 94.563 for the first time since late September 2020.