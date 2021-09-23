Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 likely to make a positive start; SGX Nifty futures up 105 points

US central bank signals tapering of bond buys coming soon

The Fed said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected as the US central bank’s turn from pandemic crisis policies gains momentum.

A drawdown of the central bank’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases could begin after the November 2-3 policy meeting as long as US job growth through September is “reasonably strong, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference following the central bank’s latest two-day session. The US nonfarm payrolls report for September will be released in early October, the last such report before Fed policymakers gather again in November.