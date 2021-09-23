Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 likely to make a positive start; SGX Nifty futures up 105 points

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note as indicated by Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange. SGX Nifty futures were up 105 points or 0.6 percent at 17,658 at 7:40 am, suggesting a gap-up start ahead on Dalal Street. Asian shares moved higher, supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group after the Federal Reserve took a hawkish tilt overnight.
US central bank signals tapering of bond buys coming soon
The Fed said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected as the US central bank’s turn from pandemic crisis policies gains momentum.
A drawdown of the central bank’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases could begin after the November 2-3 policy meeting as long as US job growth through September is “reasonably strong, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference following the central bank’s latest two-day session. The US nonfarm payrolls report for September will be released in early October, the last such report before Fed policymakers gather again in November.
Fed lowers this year's GDP growth forecast to 5.9% from 7% in June
Trade Setup: Key market cues before today's session
The 50-scrip benchmark formed a small negative candle on the daily chart on Wednesday with minor upper and lower shadows, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "Technically, this pattern signals a breather after a fine bounce from the lows. Such formations more often act as an uptrend continuation sign," he said.
"Since there is a penultimate weekly expiry in our market as well (due on Thursday), we may see higher volatility," said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking. "We continue to remain cautious on the market and advise against creating aggressive bets for a while. In order to regain confidence, another couple of days’ strength is quite crucial," he said. (Read more on trade setup here)
Zomato shares to be in spotlight
Swiggy and Zomato have sought clarification from the government about its recent decision to treat them at par with restaurants under the GST framework. The companies want clarity around how GST would be levied and whether this could lead to “tax cascading” or problems in claiming input tax credits, according to reports. (Other stocks to track today)
Petrol, diesel rates left unchanged for 18th day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros for an 18th straight day on Thursday.
Petrol and diesel rates were at Rs 101.19 per litre and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the rates were at Rs 107.26 per litre and Rs 96.19 a litre respectively. (Read more on petrol and diesel rates here)
Crude oil prices rise on US stocks draw, rising fuel demand
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after US crude stocks fell to their lowest levels in three years as refining activity recovered from recent storms. Despite recent wobbles from US economic figures, overall demand for fuel has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Product supplied over the last four weeks has come in at nearly 21 million barrels per day, not far from 2019's peak.
Brent crude futures ended $1.8 or 2.5 percent higher at $76.2 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to $72.2, up by $1.7 or 2.5 percent from their previous close.
Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus
The telecom operator will review the terms of its planned fund-raise and may drop a plan to monetise assets, managing director and chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar reportedly said. This is after last week’s telecom rescue package eased concerns over the telecom company's survival. (Other stocks to track today)
Dollar hits 1-month high after Fed says moderation in pace of bond buys may soon be warranted
The dollar hit its highest in a month on Thursday after the Federal Reserve set the stage for rate hikes next year -- far sooner than its developed market peers are expected to move. The dollar index -- which tracks strength in the greenback against six other currencies -- hit a one-month high of 93.53.
The US central bank left policy settings unchanged overnight and, as expected, did not announce the beginning of asset purchase tapering. However, it said "a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted" and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said board members believed tapering could conclude around mid-2022, opening the way for rate hikes after that.
The dollar rose broadly after his comments, especially against the euro and yen.
Top stocks to track today
--Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases.
--Bharti Airtel has set September 28 as the record date for its Rs 21,000-crore rights issue. The rights issue will open on October 5 and close on October 21.
--Reliance Industries arm Reliance Retail is reportedly foraying into the intensely competitive online retailing of multi-brand beauty and cosmetics business. (Here are other key stocks to track today)
Asian shares rise; Evergrande jitters keep investors on edge
Equities in other Asian markets moved higher on Thursday, supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group, while the dollar held near a one-month top after the US central bank took a hawkish tilt overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 percent. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.
Evergrande's shares surged 23 percent after a day after a unit said it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond. Investors still remained on edge about Evergrande's future, with a major test to come later on Thursday when $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments are due.
Fears that Evergrande could fail to meet its obligations jolted global markets early this week as traders worried the giant developer's issues could spill over to other property firms and banks.
Wall Street jumps 1% after Fed takes hawkish tilt
Overnight on Wall Street, the three main US stock indices rose around one percent each, not far off where they were before the Fed announcement. US Treasury yields see-sawed, before largely taking the change in their stride.
The US central bank took a hawkish tilt, saying it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected. The dollar rose after the Fed Chair's remarks, hitting a month-high of 93.526 against a basket of currencies, particularly gaining against the euro and yen.
How Indian market fared on Wednesday
The S&P BSE Sensex index ended a volatile session on Wednesday 77.9 points or 0.1 percent lower at 58,927.3, and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark shed 15.4 points to settle at 17,546.7. Gains in automobile, metal and IT shares were outweighed by losses in banking and financial services counters. (Read more on Sept 22 session here)
