Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 1%, Nifty scales 14,800; PSU Banks auto stocks drive rally

Emkay Global Financial Services on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc reported EBITDA miss of 6% due to mining royalty expenses which were higher by 9% than our estimates; other expenses which were higher by 27% than our estimate. Revenue was in line with our expectations. Reported PAT was 19% below our estimates due to lower-than-estimated EBITDA and also due to tax expenses which were higher by 26% vs. our estimates. Economic recovery is strong in China and ASEAN countries though there is some slowdown seen in Europe and the US due to subsequent waves of Covid-19. The second wave of the pandemic has impacted India but we expect the weakness in domestic demand to be offset by stronger exports.

We keep our target price unchanged at Rs 281 with a Hold rating, valuing HZL at 6.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA. Key upside risk to our TP is any momentum on stake sale by Govt to HZL promoters, while downside risk is lower commodity prices.