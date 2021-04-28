Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 1%, Nifty scales 14,800; PSU Banks auto stocks drive rally

Market Watch: Vaibhav Sanghavi, Co-CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies
Autos is something which we are not kind of very keen, and that is something which we are holding on the some amount of shorts. From relative standpoint expect some amount of underperformance in IT, consumer staples and autos. Commodities, base metals would be bit up and from short to medium term perspective expect momentum to continue in the sector.
Emkay Global Financial Services on Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc reported EBITDA miss of 6% due to mining royalty expenses which were higher by 9% than our estimates; other expenses which were higher by 27% than our estimate. Revenue was in line with our expectations. Reported PAT was 19% below our estimates due to lower-than-estimated EBITDA and also due to tax expenses which were higher by 26% vs. our estimates. Economic recovery is strong in China and ASEAN countries though there is some slowdown seen in Europe and the US due to subsequent waves of Covid-19. The second wave of the pandemic has impacted India but we expect the weakness in domestic demand to be offset by stronger exports.
We keep our target price unchanged at Rs 281 with a Hold rating, valuing HZL at 6.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA. Key upside risk to our TP is any momentum on stake sale by Govt to HZL promoters, while downside risk is lower commodity prices.
Buzzing | Info Edge stock price gain 3% on plans to raise Rs 750 crore via Zomato share sale
Shares of Info Edge (India) rallied more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the company announced the sale of its stake worth Rs 750 crore in Zomato Ltd.Info Edge will sell the stake in its investee company Zomato Ltd via Offer For Sale (OFS) in the latter's upcoming initial public offering (IPO). At present, Info Edge holds around 19 percent stake in the food delivery aggregator Zomato.
Yash Sawant, Research Associate, Angel Broking
Copper prices plunged over 1.2 percent, giving up some of its gains made earlier in the week, reflecting the move in the international market. The three-month Copper contract on the London Metal Exchange, which was charging towards $10,000 levels (highest in over a decade), seems to be losing steam as a drop in China’s Copper premium indicated a weakening of demand from the world’s largest metal consumer. Industrial metals were further pressured as the US Dollar revived from a multi-week low ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement and President Joe Biden's speech later in the day. A stronger Greenback made the Dollar priced metals less attractive for other currency holders.
Zomato files DRHP for Rs 8,250 crore IPO
Food delivery startup Zomato has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 8,250 crore. According to the DRHP, Zomato will offer equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,250 crore. Of this, the company will issue fresh shares worth Rs 7,500 crore, while Rs 750 crore will be an offer for sale for its existing investor Info Edge. Info Edge on Tuesday had announced that it would sell shares worth Rs 750 crore in the upcoming Zomato IPO. Read here.
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking
Info edge India ltd has filed for the IPO of its subsidiary company Zomato Ltd. It will going to be first food delivery company to be listed on Indian stock exchanges, Zomato has seen exceptional growth in Indian in the last couple of year but at this point in time business has come down due to as several states are in lockdown or several restrictions in many states due to covid19 2nd wave in India. Info edge has proposed an IPO of Zomato Ltd comprising a fresh issue as well as offer for sale from parent company Info edge India ltd. Board has approved the offer for sale of Rs 7,500 crore in Zomato Ltd. This will be a very positive development for the Info Edge.
Zinc prices should stabilize between $2800-2900/tonne: Hindustan Zinc CEO
Hindustan Zinc’s fourth-quarter earnings beat analyst estimates, on a combination of strong zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange as well as cost controls at the company. On the cost of production Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc said, “We have kept it below $ 1000, towards the end of Q4 we have seen an upsurge in the commodity prices across all commodities. From coal to cement at every stage, every commodity that you can think of is in upsurge that we are seeing in the market and that is bound to continue in Q1 so that is an input side cost pressure that we have.” “Keeping that in mind as well as little bit uncertainty caused by the current COVID situation we still go with that guidance of less than $1000. But looking at our past trend we should try better our performance of last year going forward in next year as well. Read More.
Market Watch: Ruchit Jain, Angel Broking
- Divi's Laboratories is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 3,820 and target of Rs 4,100
- City Union Bank is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 163 and target of Rs 178.
India’s second COVID wave heightens downside risks to GDP and credit: S&P Ratings
Joining the growing list of agencies forecasting risks to India’s economic recovery, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said that the escalating second wave of COVID19 in the country has serious implications. Besides the substantial loss of life and significant humanitarian concerns, S&P Global Ratings believes the outbreak poses downside risks to GDP and heightens the possibility of business disruptions. “The negative credit spillovers to our rated portfolio remains limited, but the situation is fluid. The high absolute number of infections in India also presents a significant contagion risk to other geographies,” it said in its latest report released on Wednesday.
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened 15 paise higher at 74.51 per dollar against the previous close of 74.66, amid buying in the domestic equity market.
Buzzing | TVS Motor Company share price jumps 15% after strong Q4 earnings
Shares of TVS Motor Company surged 15 percent after the company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,131.90 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,104.71 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Index has crossed its resistance patch of 14,500-14,700 and is trading above 14,700 since the opening. If we can keep above this level on a closing basis as well, we should be headed to 15,000-15,100 levels. A closing past 14,700 will signal a shift in the trend from sideways to bullish and thereafter dips or intraday corrections can be utilized to buy into this market.
Info Edge (India) | The company will sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in the initial public offering (IPO) of its investee company Zomato. Zomato's IPO will comprise of fresh equity shares and OFS. Info Edge currently holds around 19 percent stake in the food delivery aggregator company.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Indian markets are likely to continue with its volatility as the earnings season gets in full swing while COVID-19 cases continue to be very high. Market is continuously reacting to government’s course of action along with progress on vaccination drive. Investors would actively track management commentaries in their post result concalls, given the current pandemic situation. Global markets would be cautious ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. Even President Joe Biden is expected to spell out his infrastructure spending plan, and the tax hikes to pay for it which could set the market tone for near term.
Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey
Bajaj Finance: The implementation of the digital framework for most of the vertical in order to generate higher amount of sales, lowering the cost, and at the same time cross selling of the products so from that perspective the business and the company looks quite steady and probably this year should comeback as far as growth is concerned so remain positive on this company.
Axis Bank: The company has been able to successfully grow the numbers in this particular period. Maybe for a longer period of time I had to correct their books and probably this quarter is suggesting that they have completed that process. Hopefully from the current year onwards they would have a very stable growth coming in. Though I would personally think that ICICI Bank has done better compared to Axis Bank.
Market Watch: VK Sharma, HDFC Securities
- Buy 65 Call in Bank of Baroda at Re 1 for with a stop loss at Re 0.50 for a target of Rs 2.50.
- Buy 3,900 Call in Divis Lab at Rs 66 with a stop loss at Rs 45 for a target of Rs 110.
- Buy 365 Call in Hindalco at Rs 6 with a stop loss at Rs 4 for a target of Rs 10.
- Buy 61 Call in Nalco at Re 0.80 for a target of Rs 2. There is no stop loss here because the value will be zero.
Market Opens | Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in banks, auto and IT stocks amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 122.5 points, higher at 49,066.64, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,710.50, up 57.45 points, or 0.39 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices traded half a percent higher each.
Sebi issues guidelines to strengthen provisional rating policies for debt instruments
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with new framework to strengthen policies on provisional rating by credit rating agencies (CRAs) for debt instruments. Under the framework, all provisional ratings ('long term' or 'short term') for debt instruments need to be prefixed as 'provisional' before the rating symbol in all communications-- rating letter, press release and rating rationale, Sebi said in a circular. Further, a rating will be considered as provisional, and not final in cases where certain compliances that are crucial to the assignment of credit rating are yet to be complied with or certain documentations remain to be executed at the time of rating.
Axis Bank Q4 net profit at Rs 2,677 crore, beats estimates
Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,677 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the lender had posted a loss of Rs 1,388 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 2,175.1 crore for the quarter under review. Total income during the latest quarter stood at Rs 20,213.46 crore against Rs 20,219.57 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal declined significantly to Rs 3,294,98 crore compared to Rs 7,730.02 crore same quarter in the previous financial year. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 11 percent YOY to Rs 7,555 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 6,808 crore in Q4FY20. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY21 was 3.56 percent, as against 3.55 percent for Q4FY20. Read here.
Britannia Industries Q4 results: Net profit drops 3% to Rs 360.01 crore, misses estimates
Food company Britannia Industries on Tuesday reported a 3 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 360.01 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 373.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 425 crore for the quarter under review. Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,130.75 crore as against Rs 2,867.70 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 9 percent. Read here.
Brickwork Ratings revises downwards GDP forecast to 9% for FY22
Brickwork Ratings revised downwards the country’s FY22 GDP growth projection to 9 per cent from an earlier estimate of 11 per cent. Brickwork Ratings in a report said the deadly second wave of COVID-19 has brought an abrupt halt to the country's nascent economic recovery from the pandemic. “The outlook for growth continues to remain positive mainly due to the low base, and we revise FY22 GDP growth to 9 per cent from the earlier estimates of 11 per cent,” the agency said.