  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 7 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 1%, Nifty scales 14,800; PSU Banks auto stocks drive rally

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 28, 2021 12:17:17 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded over 1 percent higher Wednesday afternoon led by strong gains in banks, auto, FMCG and financial stocks. Midcap and smallcap indices traded more than a percent higher each. Among sectoral indices, PSU banks, auto, financial services and FMCG indices gained, while Nifty Metal was trading in the red.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement