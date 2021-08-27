Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid weak global cues; SGX Nifty trades flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a flat note Friday amid weakness in global peers. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 7.00 points or 0.04 percent lower at the 16,661.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Petrol, diesel prices stable for third day in a row
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged for the third straight day on Friday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.
Reliance Life Sciences gets nod for Phase 1 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Sources
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Thursday recommended Reliance Life Sciences to begin conducting Phase 1 clinical trial for its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, sources told CNBC-TV18.
The aim of Phase I clinical trial is to obtain reliable information on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and mechanism of action of drugs with the objective of determining the maximum tolerated dose (MTD).
China's industrial profits in July grow 16.4% YoY
Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a slower rate of 16.4% on year to 703.67 billion yuan ($108.6 billion) in July, the statistics bureau said on Friday, as elevated commodity prices and supply chain constraints from extreme weather weighed on the sector. The July growth rate compared with a 20% gain in the previous month. The pace of growth has been slowing for five consecutive months. For the January-July period, industrial firms’ profits rose 57.3% year-on-year to 4.92 trillion yuan, slowing from a 66.9% increase in the first half of 2021.
Asian shares on edge as day of Fed chair speech arrives
Asian shares were mixed on Friday morning as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere and investors globally turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Remarks from the Federal Reserve’s more hawkish policymakers and a deadly attack in Afghanistan also subdued sentiment and helped the dollar gain against a basket of its peers.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.46 percent. Australian shares fell 0.18 percent, and Hong Kong and Korea were flat.
US slightly upgrades GDP estimate for last quarter to 6.6%
The US economy grew at a robust 6.6% annual rate last quarter, slightly faster than previously estimated, the government said Thursday in a report that pointed to a sustained consumer-led rebound from the pandemic recession. But worries are growing that the delta variant of the coronavirus is beginning to cause a slowdown.
The government’s upgraded estimate for growth in the April-June quarter fell somewhat shy of expectations. Some economists had predicted a 7% annual rate or more. They based that view on a belief that consumer spending had accelerated even faster than the sizzling 11.8% rate first reported. Thursday’s revised estimate for consumer spending, which drives about 70% of economic activity, was upgraded by 0.1 percentage point to 11.9%
Oil climbs as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub
Crude oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about near term supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $67.58 a barrel, clawing back a 1.4 percent loss on Thursday. WTI is headed for a weekly gain of more than 8 percent, which would be its strongest rise since early February. Brent crude futures similarly rose 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $71.23 a barrel, after falling 1.6 percent on Thursday.
Asian Markets | Stocks in Asia-Pacific tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.85 percent while the Topix index fell 0.74 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.33 percent.
Wall Street | US equity markets slipped on Thursday, while Treasury yields dipped after reaching two-week highs after two hawkish Federal Reserve officials called for the US central bank to start ending its bond-buying program. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.54 percent, or 192.38 points, to 35,213.12 and the S&P 500 lost 0.58 percent, or 26.19 points, to end at 4,470.00. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.64 percent, or 96.05 points, lower at 14,945.81.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat Thursday amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 4.89 points, or 0.01 percent, higher at 55,949.10, while the Nifty gained 2.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 16,636.90 on the monthly F&O expiry day. Broader markets outperformed the frontliners as the midcap and smallcap indices ended higher. In the August series, Sensex gained 6.1 percent and the Nifty added 5.3 percent.
Among sectors, gains were seen in FMCG, private banks, financial services and realty indices, while metals, IT, pharma and auto sectors witnessed selling.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!