Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty slides below 17,650 dragged by financial, IT shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses to a second straight day following a gap-down opening on Wednesday amid weakness across global markets. Selling pressure in financial and IT stocks pulled the market lower, however buying interest in select consumer and pharma shares offered some support. Broader markets also fell but fared better than headline indices.
Rupee dipst to lowest against dollar since Aug 27
The rupee opened 74.16 against the US dollar as against its previous close of 74.19. It it the lowest level recorded against the greenback since August 27.
Too early to say it is a trend reversal for market: Geojit Financial Services' VK Vijayakumar
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said it is too early to conclude that this is a trend reversal for the market. "Perhaps the ' 'buy on dips' strategy may again work out, but at the current elevated valuations, the risk is high. Investors may watch for consolidation," he said.
"The surge in the benchmark US 10-year yield to 1.546 percent spooked equity markets in the US. The rise in US bond yields triggering correction in equity markets has been a known threat for some time now. But what triggered this sudden spike in bond yields was the Fed Chair's statement that inflation may persist for a much longer time. The rise in the dollar index to 93.7 levels indicates profit booking in stocks and safe-haven buying into the dollar," Vijayakumar added.
Buy Sun Pharma, M&M: Kotak Securities' Shrikant Chouhan
Here are two trading calls from Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:
--Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 850-900 with a stop loss at Rs 760
The stock is on the verge of crossing a consolidation zone of the last two months. The stock can touch the Rs 900 level with minor resistance at Rs 850.
--Buy M&M for a target of Rs 835-850 with a stop loss at Rs 790
The stock has displayed a spectacular rally from the Rs 730 level. On Tuesday, it took a breather at Rs 795 before bouncing back. Based on its trending pattern, more upside towards Rs 835-850 levels is expected in the near term.
Midcap IT stocks warrant caution: Nilesh Shah
Nilesh Shah of Envision Cap told CNBC-TV18 that midcap IT stocks warrant caution at the current juncture.
Buy Lupin Rs 960 call, Sun Pharma Rs 800 call: HDFC Securities' VK Sharma
Here are four options segment trading calls from VK Sharma, EVP at HDFC Securities:
--Buy Rs 960 Call in Lupin at Rs 43 for a target of Rs 60 with a stop loss at Rs 35
--Buy 800 Call in Sun Pharmaceutical at Rs 29 for a target of Rs 40 with a stop loss at Rs 24
--Buy 170 Call in Canara Bank at Rs 5.5 for a target of Rs 9 with a stop loss at Rs 4
--Buy 500 Call in Hindalco at Rs 15 for a target of Rs 25 with a stop loss at Rs 10
Opening Bell | Sensex slides below 59,300, Nifty near 17,658
The Sensex index opened 371.1 points or 0.6 percent lower at 59,296.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 17,658, down 90.7 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close. (How the market
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 350 points, Nifty at 17,658
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex was down 361.7 points or 0.6 percent at 59,305.9 while the Nifty benchmark was down 90.7 points or 0.5 percent at 17,658.
Global Cues | US stock futures rise after sharp cash market correction on Wall Street; Asia joins the sea of red
Aditya Birla Capital, Allcargo, NBCC shares to be in focus today
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO to open for subscription today
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's initial public offer (IPO) will open for bidding today, and close on October 1. The company plans to raise Rs 2,768.25 crore through the public offer, in which shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 695-712. (Read more on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO)
HDFC AMC shares to be in focus today
Promoter Standard Life will sell 1.6 crore HDFC AMC shares at a floor price of Rs 2,870, a near seven percent discount to Tuesday's closing price. The deal size is Rs 3,042 crore. (Catch other stocks to track today)
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Sept 29
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the four metros on Wednesday, after a hike on the previous day. In Delhi, the price of petrol was at Rs 101.39 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.57 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest fuel retailer.
OMCs Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum currently review the domestic fuel prices on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. (Read more on petrol and diesel rates here)
Oil prices fall; Brent futures at $79 per barrel mark
Brent oil dipped on Tuesday after topping $80 per barrel for the first time in nearly three years, as a five-day rally ran out of steam with investors locking in profits. The contract for November delivery fell by 44 cents to $79.09 a barrel. US crude oil for November delivery fell by 16 cents to $75.29 a barrel.
US consumer confidence hits 7-month low
US consumer confidence fell to a seven-month low in September as a relentless rise in COVID-19 cases deepened concerns about the economy's near-term prospects, fitting in with expectations for a slowdown in growth in the third quarter.
The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers less interested in buying a home and big-ticket items such as motor vehicles and major household appliances over the next six months. Consumers were also not as upbeat in their views of the labor market as in the prior month.
Dollar strengthens as traders brace for tapering
The dollar traded near its highest levels of the year on Wednesday, after driving higher with US yields and benefiting from investor nervousness about the Federal Reserve starting to withdraw policy support just as global growth headwinds gather. The dollar rose broadly overnight to lift the dollar index to an 11-month high of 93.8. It was marginally below that level early in the Asia session at 92.7.
US Treasury yields have surged - with benchmark 10-year rates up 25 basis points in five sessions to 1.55 percent - as tapering of stimulus by the US central bank looms before the year’s end and as inflation starts to look stickier than first thought.
Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, Future Group, Lupin shares in focus today
--Reliance Industries and Future Group shares will be in focus during Wednesday's session. The National Company Law Tribunal allowed Future Group companies to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Industries unit Reliance Retail.
--Lupin announced the launch of Droxidopa capsules, a generic equivalent of Northera Capsules of Lundbeck NA, after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. Droxidopa capsules had estimated annual sales of $294 million in the US. (Check out other top stocks to track today)
Asian shares fall tracking overnight losses on Wall Street
Equities across Asian markets fell in early trade on Wednesday tracking sharp overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 1.3 percent lower in early deals.
Wall Street ends sharply lower amid rising Treasury yields, inflation woes
Three main Wall Street indices fell 1.6-2.8 percent on Tuesday in a broad selloff driven by rising US Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. It was the S&P 500 index’s biggest one-day percentage drop since May, and the Nasdaq’s largest since March. Interest rate sensitive tech and tech-adjacent stocks weighed heaviest as investors lost their risk appetite.
US Treasury yields continued rising, with 10-year yields reaching their highest level since June, as inflation expectations heated up and fears grew that the Federal Reserve could shorten its timeline for tightening its monetary policy.
Half of the S&P 500’s components closed 10 percent or more below their 52-week highs. That included 63 stocks that had fallen 20 percent or more.
Sensex fell 410 points to 59,668 on Tuesday, Nifty slid below 17,750
On Tuesday, the Sensex index fell 410.3 points or 0.7 percent lower at 59,667.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark shed 106.5 points (0.6 percent) to
17,748.6, both snapping a three-session winning run. Losses in IT and select financial stocks pulled the market lower, however gains in metal and PSU banking shares kept the downside in check. (Read more on Sept 28 session here)
