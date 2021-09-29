Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty slides below 17,650 dragged by financial, IT shares

Too early to say it is a trend reversal for market: Geojit Financial Services' VK Vijayakumar

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said it is too early to conclude that this is a trend reversal for the market. "Perhaps the ' 'buy on dips' strategy may again work out, but at the current elevated valuations, the risk is high. Investors may watch for consolidation," he said.

"The surge in the benchmark US 10-year yield to 1.546 percent spooked equity markets in the US. The rise in US bond yields triggering correction in equity markets has been a known threat for some time now. But what triggered this sudden spike in bond yields was the Fed Chair's statement that inflation may persist for a much longer time. The rise in the dollar index to 93.7 levels indicates profit booking in stocks and safe-haven buying into the dollar," Vijayakumar added.