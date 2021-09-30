Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty futures down 45 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a weak note tracking weakness in other Asian markets. At 7:41 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty benchmark in India -- were down 45.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,696.5, suggesting a negative start ahead on Dalal Street.
Trade Setup | Nifty50 to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry?
The 50-scrip index formed a small positive candle with minor upper and lower shadows, which normally suggests a halt in the current trend but needs to be confirmed with a reasonable upmove ahead, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Any positive close on Thursday could bring bulls back into action for the short term, he said. (Check out key market cues)
SGX Nifty futures down 56 points
Global Cues | S&P 500 futures up 0.2% following mixed close in spot market
Here are other key global cues:
Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Persistent, Just Dial in focus today
--Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC have filed a petition against the company before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, seeking an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Section 100 of the Companies Act gives the tribunal power to call for an EGM, even on a suo moto basis.
--The Reserve Bank of India has lifted curbs on Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), pulling the lender out of its Prompt Corrective Action framework.
--Reliance Industries defended the appointment of Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director after two of the Indian conglomerate’s institutional investors said they would oppose the move.
--Nalanda India Equity Fund has sold 10.18 lakh Just Dial shares at Rs 990 apiece. (Check out other stocks to track today)
Asian shares decline; Evergrande rises 5%
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.6 percent lower in early deals. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.4 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell as much as one percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 percent.
Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande Group rose more than five percent, even as some offshore bondholders said they had not received a due coupon payment by the close of Asia business the previous day. Evergrande missed a bond interest payment last week and had another coupon payment of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.
Dollar hits 1-year peak
The dollar surged on Wednesday to a one-year high against major currencies, boosted by increased expectations for a reduction in the US central bank's asset purchases starting in November and an interest rate hike, possibly in late 2022. The greenback also fared well despite an impasse in Washington over the US debt ceiling that threatened to plunge the government into a shutdown.
Wall Street logs cautious gains, on track for monthly loss; tech stocks drop
Wall Street ended firmer on Wednesday in a partial rebound from the previous day’s broad sell-off, with remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the ongoing debt ceiling debate keeping a lid on gains. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced, but the Nasdaq Composite closed lower as Treasury yields halted their ascent. Defensive sectors took the lead as investors sought stability in the volatile market.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices rose 0.2-0.3 percent but the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge fell 0.2 percent. All three remain on course to post monthly declines, with the bellwether S&P 500 snapping a seven-month winning streak.
Sensex fell 254 points to 59,413 on Wednesday, extending losses to second straight day; Nifty settled at 17,711
The Sensex index declined 254.3 points or 0.4 percent to end at 59,413.3 on Wednesday and the broader Nifty50 benchmark lost 37.3 points to settle at
17,711.3 -- both extending losses to a second straight day. Losses in financial stocks along with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever pulled the market lower, though gains in metal and pharma limited the downside. A monthly derivatives expiry due on Thursday also kept investors on the back foot.
