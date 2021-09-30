Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty futures down 45 points

Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Persistent, Just Dial in focus today

--Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC have filed a petition against the company before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, seeking an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Section 100 of the Companies Act gives the tribunal power to call for an EGM, even on a suo moto basis.

--The Reserve Bank of India has lifted curbs on Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), pulling the lender out of its Prompt Corrective Action framework.

--Reliance Industries defended the appointment of Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director after two of the Indian conglomerate’s institutional investors said they would oppose the move.

--Nalanda India Equity Fund has sold 10.18 lakh Just Dial shares at Rs 990 apiece. (Check out other stocks to track today)