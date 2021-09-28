Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 erase initial gains dragged by IT, pharma shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a flat note, tracking weakness across global markets. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- was up eight points at 17,863.5 at 7:34 am, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.
Bank Nifty turns flat after hitting record high
The banking index turned flat soon after scaling a new record high of 38,377.3, surpassing the existing peak of 38,355.2.
Here's how Bank Nifty components fared in early trade:
|Stock
|Change (%)
|PNB
|1.3
|SBIN
|1.29
|AXISBANK
|0.4
|KOTAKBANK
|0.16
|FEDERALBNK
|0.12
|IDFCFIRSTB
|0
|INDUSINDBK
|-0.1
|ICICIBANK
|-0.17
|HDFCBANK
|-0.5
|RBLBANK
|-0.89
|BANDHANBNK
|-0.92
|AUBANK
|-1.45
Opening Bell | Sensex 208 points higher at 60,286, Nifty at 17,906.5; Bank Nifty hits record high
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty tops 17,900
The Sensex index was up 206.4 points or 0.3 percent at 60,284.3 while the broader Nifty benchmark was up 51.4 points or 0.3 percent at 17,906.5.
Market regulator Sebi's board to meet today
Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Bajaj Auto for a target price of Rs 3,960 with a stop loss at Rs 3,880
--Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggesting buying Dixon Tech for a target of Rs 4,650 with a stop loss at Rs 4,420 (Catch other top stock ideas here)
Top Brokerage Calls | Godrej Consumer, ICICI Prudential, Cadila Health and more
UBS has maintained a 'buy' call on ICICI Pru with a target price of Rs 800, and Macquarie retained its 'outperform' rating on Godrej Consumer with a target of Rs 1,300. (Catch other top brokerage calls of the day)
Trade Setup | Nifty50 to stay muted for now?
The Nifty has made a double top formation on intraday charts, suggesting temporary weakness, though the short-term trend looks positive, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, expects the market to consolidate in the coming days. He expects banking and automobile shares to be in focus. (Check out key market cues before today's session)
Reliance Industries, Raymond, RBL Bank, Allcargo among top stocks to track today
--Glance, backed by Reliance Industries' partner Google, could give the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate access to content on the lock screen for its upcoming Google-Jio, according to reports.
--The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on RBL Bank for breaching deposit and board composition norms.
--Allcargo Logistics is reportedly weighing a potential entry into the container terminal operation business to tap synergies with the container freight stations and inland container depots the firm runs across India. (Check out other stocks to track today)
Petrol, diesle prices hiked in metros
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the prices of petrol and diesel across the four metros on Tuesday. While petrol rates were hiked after a pause of 22 days, diesel rates were raised for a third straight day.
In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 101.39 per litre and that of diesel Rs 89.57 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation -- the country’s largest fuel retailer. (Check out latest petrol, diesel rates here)
Technical Picks | Amara Raja, Bajaj Auto, JB Chemicals and other stocks analysts are betting on
Indian equity benchmarks are holding near recent highs after the 30-scrip Sensex index took out the 60,000 level last week. Are there signs of fatigue yet? Analysts say profit booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out in the near term. As traders scout for opportunities in the market, analysts suggest stock bets such as Amara Raja Batteries, Bajaj Auto, JB Chemicals and Cipla to make of the bull run. (Technical stock picks)
Crude oil rises on tight supply; Brent crude near $80 per barrel
Oil prices gained on Monday for a fifth straight day, with Brent at its highest since October 2018 and heading for $80, as investors fretted about tighter supplies because of rising demand in parts of the world.
Brent crude was up by $1.44, or 1.8 percent, to settle at $79.53 a barrel, having posted three straight weeks of gains. US crude futures rose by $1.47, or two percent, to settle at $75.45 a barrel -- its highest since July, after rising for a fifth straight week.
Goldman Sachs raised by $10 its year-end forecast for Brent crude to $90 per barrel. Global supplies have tightened due to the fast recovery of fuel demand from the outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and Hurricane Ida's hit to US production.
Dollar edges higher against basket of currencies
The dollar index -- which measures the greenback against six other currencies -- was last seen trading 0.1 percent higher at 93.45, having risen to as high as 93.49 earlier in the day.
The yen traded near an almost three-month low to the dollar and reached a two-week trough versus the euro on Tuesday, as rising bond yields in the U.S. and Europe lured Japanese investors. The yen was little changed at 110.985 per dollar, not far from Monday's low of 111.07 -- a level not seen since July 5. It was also largely flat at 129.785 to the single currency after earlier touching 129.92 for the first time since September 14.
US yields have been pulled higher by a hawkish shift at the Federal Reserve, which announced last week it may start tapering stimulus as soon as November and flagged interest rate increases may follow sooner than expected. That was reinforced by hawkish tones from the Bank of England and Norges Bank, which last week became the first developed-nation central bank to raise interest rates, pulling other global bond yields higher.
Tapering of bond buys still hinges on continued job growth: Fed officials
Federal Reserve officials including one influential board member on Monday tied reduction in the US central bank’s monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a September employment report now a potential trigger for the central bank’s bond “taper”.
Last week, the Fed said a reduction in its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases could be warranted “soon”, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference Wednesday said it would take one more “decent” jobs report to set the process in motion.
Asian shares flat in early trade
Equities in other Asian markets were nearly unchanged as investors remained cautious on uncertainty around China's financially-troubled property developer Evergrande. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading flat.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.4 percent, China's Shanghai Composite flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up one percent.
Wall Street ends Monday's session on a mixed note
Wall Street ended mixed on Monday as investors began the last week of September and the quarter with a pivot to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on the Nasdaq Composite index. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices closed 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent lower respectively, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.2 percent rise.
How Sensex, Nifty50 fared on Monday
Indian benchmark indices ended a volatile session nearly unchanged but managed to clock record closing highs. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 29.4 points or 0.1 percent higher at 60,077.9 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark climbed up 1.9 points to settle at 17,855.1 -- both record closing highs.
Gains in automobile and select financial stocks along with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries were offset by losses in IT, pharmaceutical and consumer shares. (Read more on Monday's session on Dalal Street)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers and reporters. Have a great trading day ahead. Good luck!