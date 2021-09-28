Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 erase initial gains dragged by IT, pharma shares

Dollar edges higher against basket of currencies

The dollar index -- which measures the greenback against six other currencies -- was last seen trading 0.1 percent higher at 93.45, having risen to as high as 93.49 earlier in the day.

The yen traded near an almost three-month low to the dollar and reached a two-week trough versus the euro on Tuesday, as rising bond yields in the U.S. and Europe lured Japanese investors. The yen was little changed at 110.985 per dollar, not far from Monday's low of 111.07 -- a level not seen since July 5. It was also largely flat at 129.785 to the single currency after earlier touching 129.92 for the first time since September 14.

US yields have been pulled higher by a hawkish shift at the Federal Reserve, which announced last week it may start tapering stimulus as soon as November and flagged interest rate increases may follow sooner than expected. That was reinforced by hawkish tones from the Bank of England and Norges Bank, which last week became the first developed-nation central bank to raise interest rates, pulling other global bond yields higher.