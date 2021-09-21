Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; auto, banks drag; mid, smallcap underperform

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart

Global markets are cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting on September 21-22 because US Fed may talk about the timeline of bond tapering which could be as early as November. We are seeing a rise in US bond yields and dollar index ahead of the FOMC meeting which could restrict FIIs inflow in the near term.

Technically, Nifty is witnessing profit booking from 17,800 levels but this time this profit booking may turn into short term correction where 17,250-17,150 is an immediate support zone; below this, Nifty is vulnerable to fall towards 16,700 levels.

We are in a roaring bull market and this bull market may continue for the next 2-3 years but traders should not do hurry to buy this dip immediately as we can get lower levels to buy quality stocks. Investors can ride this bull market through the SIP route so that they will not worry about near-term volatility.