Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 17,400; Zee Entertainment extends rally

Govt hopes for "decent response" on Air India bids by offering the Maharaja 'debt free'

Financial bids coming in tomorrow (September 15) on the Air India sale will indicate whether the government's gamble to offer the Maharaja as a 'debt free' asset to prospective buyers has worked. Although, the government is unlikely to open the financial bids anytime soon since the process for deciding the reserve price for the Air India sale is likely to begin towards the end of the month. The government will open the bids only after the reserve price is frozen.