Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 17,400; Zee Entertainment extends rally

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened flat with a positive bias on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global peers. Broader markets outperformed the frontliners as the midcap and smallcap indices opened higher. Among sectors, buying is seen in auto, media, FMCG, IT and realty indices, while private banks and financial services are under pressure. Catch LIVE markets updates here.
Buzzing | Force Motors rallies 10%
Force Motors shares jumped over 10 percent after the company revealed its new Gurkha car. The company will announce the price on September 27 and the deliveries will commence on Dussehra day.
Buzzing | ZEE hits 10% upper circuit
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price hit a 10 percent upper circuit of Rs 287.65 apiece, touching 52-week high, after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises bought 50 lakh shares of the media company at Rs 220.4 per share through a bulk deal on the NSE. Separately, BofA Securities also reportedly bought 48.6 lakh shares of the company at Rs 236 per share.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The primary driver of this bull run has been liquidity and therefore a reversal of the trend is likely to happen only with a decline in liquidity, particularly capital outflows triggered by FPI selling. Even though there were signs of this happening in July, there are no such signals now. In fact the reverse is happening with continuous FPI buying during the last few days. CPI inflation in US for August coming at below expectations at 5.3 % gives credence to the Fed's view that inflation is transient. This can support further FPI inflows into India, which, in turn, can impart resilience to the market. But investors should remember that these positive developments are pushing valuations very high. The outperformance of the broader market continues this month with a disproportionate rise in some mid-small-cap stocks. There is a hyper speculative activity in the broader market. Investors should be cautious operating in this segment.
Opening Bell | The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened flat with a positive bias on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.18 percent, or 107.02 points, higher at 58,354.11, while the Nifty50 index opened at 17,387.65, up 7.65 points, or 0.04 percent. Broader markets outperformed the frontliners as the midcap and smallcap indices opened higher. Among sectors, buying was seen in auto, media, FMCG, IT and pharma indices, while private bank and financial services traded lower.
Market Watch: Siddarth Bhamre, Director - Alt Invst & Research, InCred Equities
-Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,002 and a target of Rs 1,098.
-Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 716 and a target of Rs 792.
RBL Bank commences issuing credit cards on Visa’s payment network
RBL Bank, has today started issuing credit cards to its new customers on Visa’s payment network. The launch follows the successful completion of technology integration with the new platform following the agreement between RBL Bank and Visa on July 14,2021.
Govt hopes for "decent response" on Air India bids by offering the Maharaja 'debt free'
Financial bids coming in tomorrow (September 15) on the Air India sale will indicate whether the government's gamble to offer the Maharaja as a 'debt free' asset to prospective buyers has worked. Although, the government is unlikely to open the financial bids anytime soon since the process for deciding the reserve price for the Air India sale is likely to begin towards the end of the month. The government will open the bids only after the reserve price is frozen.
What is prompting the government to be confident about the sale process this time is a little understood but an extremely significant change made in the criteria for financial bids, last year. Read full report here
Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey on Zomato
I would think that the co-founder lead leaving the company would probably get absorbed within us in a couple of days. One would look at the business per se, from the point of view of how improvement is taking place, how monthly average users are increasing, how the orders are increasing, what kind of commission do they get, I think these are some of the points on which the next course of market price would be decided hereafter.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company has announced the successful completion of its Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir (FabiFlu) in India. The PMS study commenced in July 2020 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Results showed no new safety signals or concerns with the use of Favipiravir, and already-known side effects were found to be mild in nature.
KM Birla didn't disclose offer to sell his stake to govt, Voda Idea shareholder complains to Sebi
A shareholder of Vodafone Idea, Satya Prakash Sinha, has complained to Sebi that on June 7, when Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Vodafone Idea Limited, offered his stake to the government of India or any company approved by the government for free, the information was not shared with the stock exchanges.
The matter came to light on August 2 when it was reported by the media. The stock exchanges had sought clarification from Vodafone Idea on August 4. KM Birla resigned as the chairman of Vodafone Idea on August 4, after stock exchanges sought the clarification, the complaint said. The stock exchanges again asked for clarification on August 5. Vodafone Idea responded on August 5 that the matter relates to the promoters and the company is not aware of the same.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Rare Enterprises buys stake in Zee Entertainment
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Rare Enterprises has bought 50,00,000 shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at Rs. 220.44 apiece on Tuesday. Separately, BofA Securities also reportedly bought 48.6 lakh shares of the company at Rs 236 per share. The media company’s stock had skyrocketed 40 percent on Tuesday after top investors of the company called a shareholder meeting for a management reshuffle.
Asian stocks stumble as weak China data fan global growth worries
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world's second-biggest economy amid fraught nerves over a still-dominant pandemic and tapering of central banks' stimulus.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.82 percent, extending earlier losses after the release of the Chinese data, while Tokyo's Nikkei shed 0.89 percent, moving off a more than 31-year closing-high the day before.
Petrol, diesel prices constant for 10th consecutive day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Wednesday for the tenth day in a row. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.19 a litre.
Sebi proposes to tighten timeline for filing settlement applications
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to tighten the timeline of settlement mechanism, whereby it suggested fixing the total timeframe for filing the application at 60 days after receipt of the notice to show cause. In addition, the regulator has proposed to revise the timelines with regard to remittance of the settlement amount and cumulative time period for submission of revised settlement terms.
The total timeframe for filing the application for settlement may be fixed at 60 days of the date of receipt of the show-cause notice or the supplementary notice, whichever is later, Sebi said in a consultation paper.
"This window would provide the applicant adequate time to apply for settlement and also align the regulations with the objective for which they were framed, i.e. as an effective alternative enforcement policy," it added. The regulator has recommended that the additional period of 120 days with payment of additional settlement amount may be done away with.
Cabinet to take up auto PLI scheme today; auto industry concerned about cut in outlay, likely exclusion of ICE engines
The Union cabinet is set to clear the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for vehicles and components makers. The initial approved outlay of Rs 57,000 crore has been reduced to Rs 25,938 crore. This is because the scheme will only incentivize makers of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. While the components PLI scheme also focuses on new technologies, parts of internal combustion engines have been included there.
While the industry is keen to see the fine print and allocations for different players, there is disappointment over the exclusion of conventional internal combustion vehicles. What has come as a big surprise to some vehicle manufacturers, is the exclusion of CNG vehicles from the ambit of the scheme.
China's industrial output rose 5.3% YoY in August, retail sales up 2.5%
Data released Wednesday showed China’s retail sales growing at a much lower pace than expected in August. The retail sales print for the month grew 2.5 percent, against a 7 percent growth forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. China's industrial output grew 5.3 percent in August from the same period a year ago, narrowing from a 6.4 percent increase in July.
Asian Stocks | Asian markets were lower in Wednesday morning trade following losses overnight on Wall Street, with investors reacting to the release of Chinese economic data. Mainland Chinese stocks fell, with the Shanghai composite down about 0.3 percent while the Shenzhen component shed 0.525 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.44 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.85 percent lower.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a flat start for the broader index in India.
Wall Street | US stocks ended lower despite an inflation reading for August that was weaker than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 292.06 points to 34,577.57 while the S&P 500 declined 0.57 percent to 4,443.05. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.45 percent to 15,037.76.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Tuesday led by gains in banks, automobile and IT shares. The Sensex gained 69.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 58,247.09, while the Nifty ended 24.70 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 17,380.00. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks.
Among sectors, Nifty Media surged the most over 14 percent, followed by private banks, IT, auto and realty indices, while selling was seen in Nifty Metals and Nifty FMCG indices.
