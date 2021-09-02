Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty holds above 17,100 led by metals, pharma stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Thursday led by gains in metals and pharma stocks amid mixed global cues. Broader markets supported the upmove with midcap and smallcap indices trading higher. Among sectors, metals, pharma, FMCG and financial services indices gained the most, while auto and realty indices are under selling pressure.
Axis Bank shares trade lower after RBI imposes penalty over KYC norms
Axis Bank shares were in focus on Thursday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India slapped a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the private sector lender for contravention of certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Axis Bank shares edged lower after giving up initial gains in morning deals.
On Wednesday, the central bank said scrutiny was carried out during the February-March period in 2020 on a customer account maintained with Axis Bank. It was observed that Axis Bank had failed to comply with the Reserve Bank of India KYC Direction, 2016 guidelines, the central bank said. Read more
Natco Pharma launches first generic alternative to Revlimid in Canadian market
Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary of Natco Pharma, announced today the launch of PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE Capsules, the first generic alternative to Revlimid to be approved by Health Canada.
Auto sector under 'perfect storm'; Hero Moto reasonably valued; Maruti Suzuki a long term bet
The Indian automobile industry is going through a ‘perfect storm' as the demand and supply headwinds are underway for the sector, said Aditya Makharia, Senior Analyst – Automobiles, HDFC securities. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Makharia said that the supply constraints for the auto sector could stay around for a while. Now, even Japanese Original Equipment Manufacturers are facing chip shortage, he noted.
He believes Hero MotoCorp’s valuation is fairly reasonable post-correction. The company has investments in electric vehicle makers like Ather energy and will launch an electric vehicle sometime in Q4.
Maruti Suzuki would be an interesting opportunity to buy over a longer term, he said adding that he was positive on Tata Motors. In the Commercial Vehicle space, he likes Bharat Forge.
Buzzing | Hero MotoCorp shares fall after weak August sales
Hero MotorCorp share price fell over 1 percent after the company reported weak sales for the month of August 2021. The largest two-wheeler maker posted total sales of 4.53 lakh units in August 2021, down 22.4 percent from 5.84 lakh units in August 2020. Motorcycle sales fell 22.7 percent to 4.20 lakh units from 5.44 lakh units, while scooter sales were down 16 percent at 33,270 from 39,798 units, YoY.
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Sanctum Wealth Management
-Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 714 for a target of Rs 750.
-Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss at Rs 1,535 for a target of Rs 1,620.
-Buy Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,740 for a target of Rs 1,840-1860.
-Buy Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 1,025 for a target of Rs 1,090.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat Thursday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.15 percent, or 85.44 points, higher at 57,423.65, while the Nifty50 index opened at 17,095.40, up 19.15 points, or 0.11 percent. Broader markets gained with midcap and smallcap indices trading higher. Among sectors, metals, pharma, IT and FMCG are int he green, while oil & gas and media indices witness selling.
Chinese regulators summon 11 ride-hailing firms, including Didi, over ‘illegal behavior’
Chinese regulators have summoned and interviewed 11 ride-hailing firms asking them to rectify non-compliant behavior, reported CNBC. The Ministry of Transport, along with a number of other regulators including the Cyberspace Administration of China and State Administration of Market Supervision, jointly interviewed the companies including Didi, T3 and Meituan. Chinese regulators alleged that the services are recruiting unapproved drivers and vehicles.
Prefer ICICI Bank over Axis Bank, says Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO of Complete Circle Consultants
Axis Bank has gone through a lot of changes at a cultural level and the way of doing banking business. What I am a little concerned is that little excess slippage on the retail loan book. Their net interest margins (NIMs) have been a little bit on the downward slide.
Relatively, I like ICICI Bank more considering the way they have deleveraged the entire corporate book now, great focus on business banking and I think the next leader would be a digital bank and their platform on digital stack, both at retail bank as well as business banking and corporate banking, is something they have always been a technology leader.
Additionally, ICICI Bank hass great asset quality metrics, restructured book is well within guidance, their SMA book is also at 0.5-0.6 percent, which gives you comfort on future slippages, all subsidies doing well. So relatively like ICICI Bank more but Axis Bank also looks pretty steady at this point of time.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead, the market is likely to continue with its positive momentum as US Fed’s dovish statement has put investors worry to rest. Now all attention will turn to non-farm payroll data due on Friday especially post Fed’s stress on recovery in the labour market in its tapering decision.
On the domestic side, improving macro-economic data and the rising pace of vaccination is encouraging. Thus the long term trend continues to remain positive, though it could be volatile, given the risk of the third wave of the pandemic, commodity-linked inflation, high earnings growth expectation leading to rich valuation.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Revlimid in the Canadian market
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced that Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, is approved by Health Canada and has been launched in the Canadian market. Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada.
No revision in petrol, diesel prices today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices on pause on Thursday after reducing them on Wednesday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.34 and Rs 88.77 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.39 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.33 a litre.
Asia stocks in cautious mood, dollar near 1-mth lows
Asian share markets were in a cautious mood on Thursday as concerns grew over the Chinese economy after a run of soft data, while the risk of a sub par US payrolls report kept the dollar on the defensive.
A raft of manufacturing surveys suggested supply bottlenecks were tightening again with eight of nine Asian countries reporting longer delivery times.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent to a five-week high, helped by buying for the new quarter. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 percent, while South Korea fell 0.6 percent.
India's economic fundamentals in good position to withstand tapering, says CEA Subramanian
As the Indian economy grew by 20.1 percent on a low base in Q1FY22, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Tuesday said the figures are indicative of economic recovery. " Subramanian said, adding that India's economic fundamentals are much better now and it is expected that the economy will be in a very good position to withstand taper tantrum.
In an exclusive interview with Shereen Bhan and Latha Venkatesh, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser said fiscal deficit is lower because of Rs 5 lakh crore additional revenue that has come in. He highlighted that governments focus is to ensure spending is well directed to get bank for the buck. Watch here
RBI imposes Rs 25 lakh penalty on Axis Bank
The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Axis Bank Limited for contravention of certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. The RBI said that scrutiny was carried out during February and March 2020 in a customer account maintained with Axis Bank, and it was observed that the bank had "failed to comply" with directions contained in the Reserve Bank of India KYC Direction, 2016.
Exclusive: Jet Airways to take-off in first quarter of 2022; 140-150 former staff re-hired, hunt for CEO on
Jet Airways aims to resume flights in Q1 of 2022, sources told CNBC-TV18. So far, bulk of the hiring has taken place for the engineering and maintenance departments and the airline has also hired senior officials and mid-management executives, sources said. Overall, the airline plans to hire at least 1,000 employees in the first phase of its revival, sources added. However, the hunt for CEO is still on and the airlines has shortlisted candidates from across India and overseas, sources added. Read here.
US private payrolls rise moderately in August
US private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August, likely because of a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, but the labour market continues to steadily recover.
Private payrolls increased by 374,000 jobs last month after rising 326,000 in July, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 613,000 jobs.
US manufacturing sector edges up in August
US manufacturing activity unexpectedly picked up in August amid strong order growth, but a measure of factory employment dropped to a nine-month low, likely as workers remained scarce.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its index of national factory activity inched up to 59.9 last month from a reading of 59.5 in July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 58.6.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 25.00 points or 0.15 percent higher at the 17,124.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.
Gold little changed as US jobs data looms
Gold prices held steady on Thursday ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data that is crucial to the Federal Reserve’s tapering plan, even as a private payrolls report missed expectations. Spot gold was steady at $1,814.54 per ounce. US gold futures were little changed at $1,817.20.