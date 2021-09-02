Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty holds above 17,100 led by metals, pharma stocks

Prefer ICICI Bank over Axis Bank, says Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO of Complete Circle Consultants

Axis Bank has gone through a lot of changes at a cultural level and the way of doing banking business. What I am a little concerned is that little excess slippage on the retail loan book. Their net interest margins (NIMs) have been a little bit on the downward slide.

Relatively, I like ICICI Bank more considering the way they have deleveraged the entire corporate book now, great focus on business banking and I think the next leader would be a digital bank and their platform on digital stack, both at retail bank as well as business banking and corporate banking, is something they have always been a technology leader.

Additionally, ICICI Bank hass great asset quality metrics, restructured book is well within guidance, their SMA book is also at 0.5-0.6 percent, which gives you comfort on future slippages, all subsidies doing well. So relatively like ICICI Bank more but Axis Bank also looks pretty steady at this point of time.