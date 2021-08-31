Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tops 57,000, Nifty50 surpasses 16,950 led by financial, pharma stocks; VIX jumps 3%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty50 gave up most of their initial gains after hitting record highs despite amid mixed global cues. Gains in IT and metal stocks was offset by losses in automobile and PSU banking counters.
Buy Can Fin Homes, Inox Wind: Jay Thakkar
Here are three calls from Jay Thakkar of Marwadi Shares and Finance:
Titan shares hit 52-week high
Titan shares rose more than 1 percent to clock a 52-week high of Rs 1,897.05 apiece on BSE. At 10:45 am, the Titan stock was only left with a gain of 0.23 percent at Rs 1,882 apiece on the bourse. The S&P BSE Sensex index was up 0.34 percent, having hit an all-time high earlier in the day.
Titan stands to benefit from hallmarking as it is prepared: Titan CFO
Titan has been preparing for gold hallmarking and stands to benefit from it, CFO Ashok Sonthalia told CNBC-TV18.
The Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) process for gold hallmarking has some challenges, as it requires holding 5-7 days of more inventory, he said. Unorganised players are facing some issues with gold hallmarking, he said.
Sonthalia also said the company's jewellery and eyewear businesses have returned to a growth phase.
Bharti Airtel, Asian paints, Bajaj Finance top boosts for Sensex
Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed the most to the gain in the 30-scrip index.
Don’t expect much appreciation in rupee: HDFC Bank's Bhaskar Panda
Too much of a rally in the rupee from the current level may not be warrented, Bhaskar Panda, Executive VP and Head-Overseas Treasury at HDFC Bank, told CNBC-TV18. The rupee is likely to see some support technically, helping it stabilise.
Panda also said he does not see the rupee breaking the 72.80 mark against the greenback.
Other Asian currencies have appreciated against the dollar, he said.
He also said traders are expected to reposition themselves after the Jackson Hole symposium, has they have to unwind the positions taken ahead of the event.
Rupee opens at 73.25 against dollar
The rupee started the day nearly unchanged at 73.25 against the US dollar dollar as against its previous close of 73.26.
Indian IT stocks well placed, IT to be biggest beneficiary of US recovery: Mihir Vora of Max Life
The IT sector will be the biggest beneficiary of a recovery in the US, Mihir Vora, Senior Director and Chief Investment Officer at Max Life, told CNBC-TV18. Vora also believes Indian IT stocks are well placed at the current juncture.
The domestic consumption story needs to do well to propel the Indian market higher, he said. Vora expects discretionary themes such as automobiles to improve going forward. He likes the PSU commodity pack on the valuation front.
He also said large private banks continue to offer good value even at the current levels.
Don't see rupee appreciation as a headwind: Newgen Software Chairman
Newgen Software Chairman and Managing Director Diwaker Nigam told CNBC-TV18 that he doesn't see rupee appreciation as a headwind. He also said he sees very good growth for Newgen in the coming 1-2 years.
The company has been growing at 23 percent revenue CAGR excluding FY20 and FY21, and is unaffected by the rising Covid infections in the southern parts of the US, said Nigam. Newgen Software can manage EBITDA growth of 23-25 percent, and a profit margin of 17-19 percent.
Most organisations need to go for digital transformation and automation, said Nigam, who believes hybrid is the only model going forward, and every organisation will embrace it.
Newsgen Software shares traded 0.33 percent lower at Rs 568 apiece on BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index, which was up 0.08 percent, having given up most of the day's gains after hitting an all-time high above the 57,000 mark.
LIC Housing, HPCL, L&T Finance and more: Key debt market deals today
Godrej Industries is set to raise funds through a three-month commercial paper at a 3.39 percent coupon. HPCL will raise funds through a one-month commercial paper at 3.26 percent. Among NCDs, L&T Finance takes Rs 500 crore at a 5 percent yield in the reissuane of 7.68 percent March 2023 bonds. (Read more on latest bond deals here)
Bitcoin retreats as investors prefer altcoins; Solana rises 12%
Bitcoin slipped below the $46,000 mark and then climbed back up. The cryptocurrency is down over 3 percent as investors' focus has shifted to altcoins. Solana, which is gaining rapidly, is up 50 percent so far this week. (Check out the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies)
Sensex hits all-time high of 57,125, Nifty50 comes within 5 points of 17,000
The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 235.02 points or 0.41 percent to touch an all-time high of 57,124.78 in morning deals. The broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark gained 64.5 points or 0.38 percent to a record 16,995.55.
Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head-Research of QuantsApp Advisory
- 1,600 strike call option can be bought on HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 18 and a target of Rs 31.
- 800 strike call option can be bought on Mahindra and Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 18 and a target of Rs 38.
- 540 strike call option can be bought on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss of Rs 9.50 and a target of Rs 17.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity indices opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday with Sensex scaling 57,000 for the first time amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.19 percent, or 105.39 points, higher at 56,995.15, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,947.50, up 16.45 points, or 0.10 percent. Broader markets supported gains with the midcap and smallcap indices opening higher. Among sectors, gains were seen in IT, pharma, FMCG and realty indices, while metals, banks and auto indices are witnessing selling pressure.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Rare Enterprises to invest in Syska LED
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises said on Monday the company will invest in Uttamchandani family-promoted Syska LED, which will help the fast-moving electrical goods company in its next phase of growth, a release said.
"Rare Enterprises and its partners have signed a term sheet to invest in Syska LED Lights Private Limited, promoted by the Uttamchandani family. In accordance with the terms of the signed term sheet, about 15 percent of the funds have been deployed already," it said.
The transaction is expected to conclude in the next 60 days, the release added. Read here.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead, market is likely to continue with its positive momentum as US Fed’s dovish statement has put investors worry to rest. Sentiments turned optimistic as Powell stressed that even if they start reducing asset purchases this year, it would not tighten monetary policy quickly. Now all attention will turn to an OPEC meeting due on Wednesday to discuss a further output boost.
Further, investors will keep watch on India’s GDP data that is due later this week along with Auto sales number that will start pouring in from Wednesday. However, rising Delta variant cases and poor monsoon does is a concern to the market.
From the long term perspective, the overall trend of the market remains positive led by the opening up of the economy, improving economic data points and pickup in vaccinations. Hence, investors can take advantage of the current volatility and build their positions from the medium to long term perspective.
Bharti Airtel to be an outperformer going ahead, says Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities
All the issues and concerns, negative factors around Bharti Airtel have been addressed and we could see the stock easily be an outperformer over the next few weeks and months, says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities. Having said that, it is a company in which we and our clients are invested in.
On-tap licences: RBI receives 2 applications to start small finance banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released names of applicants under the guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of small finance banks in the private sector. Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited and Tally Solutions Private Limited are the applicants under the guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of small finance banks.
"The Reserve Bank of India has received applications under the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks dated December 5, 2019, from the following applicants – 1. Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited 2. Tally Solutions Private Limited," the RBI said in a release. Read full report here
Q1FY22 GDP likely to be 20% due to low base effect
The government is scheduled to release the GDP print for Q1FY22 today. Due to the national lockdown last year, GDP had contracted by nearly 24 percent and because of that low base effect, a CNBC-TV18 Poll is pegging growth this year at nearly 20 percent.
CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh reports that RBI has said the Q1 number could be around 21.4 percent. Economists expect divergence between GDP and GVA to remain. CNBC-TV18 Polls expects the GVA to be around 17.9 percent.
Growth is likely to be supported by a bounce-back in industries, government expenditure and exports, however, it is likely to be tempered by a reduction in consumption due to the second wave of pandemic. Watch here
Oil falls as US refiners shut down by damage from Hurricane Ida
Oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries at the same time global producers plan to raise output.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $68.80 a barrel, reversing most of Monday’s gains. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, were down 46 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $72.95 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Monday. The more active November contract fell 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $71.81.
Petrol, diesel prices stable for seventh consecutive day
Petrol and diesel prices remained the same across the country for the seventh straight day on Tuesday, according to a price notification by state-run oil companies.
Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.
Japan's July factory output slips as COVID-19 hits car production
Japan's industrial output shrank in July as car production took a hit from a coronavirus resurgence in Asia that has cast doubt over the recovery in the world's third-largest economy. A spike in highly contagious Delta variant cases has forced governments in Asia to impose fresh lockdowns and curbs, which are causing disruptions in parts supply across the region, adding to a global chip shortage.
Factory output dropped 1.5 percent in July from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, hit by a decline in the production of autos, including passenger cars and small buses. The fall offset growing output of production machinery items, such as those used for manufacturing semiconductors, and electronic parts and devices.
That meant output fell back below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels again after surging 6.5 percent in the prior month, though it was stronger than a 2.5 percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.