Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tops 57,000, Nifty50 surpasses 16,950 led by financial, pharma stocks; VIX jumps 3%

Titan stands to benefit from hallmarking as it is prepared: Titan CFO

Titan has been preparing for gold hallmarking and stands to benefit from it, CFO Ashok Sonthalia told CNBC-TV18.

The Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) process for gold hallmarking has some challenges, as it requires holding 5-7 days of more inventory, he said. Unorganised players are facing some issues with gold hallmarking, he said.

Sonthalia also said the company's jewellery and eyewear businesses have returned to a growth phase.