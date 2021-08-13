Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices; Tata Steel, Eicher Motors in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note Friday amid mixed global cues. Asian markets traded lower, while the US markets ended higher. The SGX Nifty was also trading flat at around 16,380.00 level.
Sebi bans 15 entities in ZEE Ltd insider trading case; impounds Rs 24 crore
Sebi on Thursday barred 15 entities, including individuals, from the capital markets for indulging in insider trading in the scrip of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Also, the capital markets regulator impounded ill-gotten gains to the tune of Rs 23.84 crore from certain entities, according to an interim order. The regulator found that a group of connected or related entities have taken long position in the scrip of ZEEL in the cash and derivatives segments. Following the announcement of first quarter results of FY 2020, the entities have squared off the long positions and generated huge profits. Read here.
Industrial production grows 13.6% in June
India's industrial production rose by 13.6 per cent in June, official data released on Thursday showed. According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged by 13 per cent in June 2021. During April-June this year, the IIP grew by 45 per cent against a contraction of 35.6 per cent in the same quarter last year. Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent. Read here.
Government hikes domestic airfares by 12.5%; more flights permitted
The civil aviation ministry has hiked the maximum and minimum limit on domestic airfares by 12.5 percent, officials aware of the matter said. The government has also allowed domestic airlines to deploy more capacity as the demand in the domestic market has started improving owing to better consumer sentiment. Airlines are now allowed to deploy up to 72.5 percent capacity as against 65 percent earlier. Read full report here.
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 27th straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued the pause on petrol, diesel price hike for the 27th straight day on Friday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
Retail inflation eases to 5.59% in July
Retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26 per cent in June and 6.73 per cent in July 2020. Read here.
Crude oil falls a second day after IEA warns of slowdown in demand
Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement. Brent crude was down 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $71.00 a barrel, after dropping 13 cents in the previous session. US crude was off by 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $68.76 a barrel, having fallen 0.2 percent on Thursday. The benchmarks are still heading for a slight gain this week.
Dollar holds firm near 4-month high on Fed tapering bets
The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its highest level in four months against a basket of currencies as investors looked for more hints from the Federal Reserve on its plans to reduce monetary stimulus. The dollar index firmed to 92.991, not far from Wednesday’s four-month high of 93.195.
Asian equities retreat after world stocks hit new record
Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.59 percent, having closed lower on each of the past three days. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent. Korea’s Kopsi dropped 1.45 percent, Hong Kong fell 0.45 percent, and Chinese blue chips fell 0.21 percent.
Wall Street | Global stock markets hit record highs on Thursday while the dollar and US Treasury yields edged higher, building on recent strength, as the debate continued over when the Federal Reserve will start to ease stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record highs for the third consecutive day. The Dow rose 14.88 points, or 0.04 percent, to 35,499.85, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.30 percent, to 4,460.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.13 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,816.26.
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Thursday led by strong gains in IT, PSU banks and realty stocks. The Sensex rallied 318.05 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 54,843.98, while the Nifty ended 82.15 points, or 0.5 percent, higher at 16,364.40. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, ending 2.12 percent and 1.01 percent higher, respectively. Among sectors, PSU Bank, IT, realty, media, auto and financial services indices rose the most, while Nifty Pharma ended in the red.
