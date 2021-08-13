Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices; Tata Steel, Eicher Motors in focus

Sebi bans 15 entities in ZEE Ltd insider trading case; impounds Rs 24 crore

Sebi on Thursday barred 15 entities, including individuals, from the capital markets for indulging in insider trading in the scrip of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Also, the capital markets regulator impounded ill-gotten gains to the tune of Rs 23.84 crore from certain entities, according to an interim order. The regulator found that a group of connected or related entities have taken long position in the scrip of ZEEL in the cash and derivatives segments. Following the announcement of first quarter results of FY 2020, the entities have squared off the long positions and generated huge profits. Read here.