Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at record high, Nifty near 16,700 led by IT, banks; HDFC Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading near record-high levels Wednesday led by gains in banking and IT stocks. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices are also in the green. Among sectors, IT, private banks, FMCG and pharma indices gained the most, while Nifty Metals and Nifty Media are under pressure.
Export incentive from RoDTEP a fair compensation for 2W; August domestic demand similar to July: Bajaj Auto
Export incentive due to RoDTEP is fair compensation for two-wheelers, while there is some shortfall in compensation for 4-wheelers, said Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sharma said that the RoDTEP benefit will accrue to the company from January 1 and they will take a call on which quarter to book RoDTEP benefit in. He believes the PLI scheme is powerful to promote manufacturing in India, but the scheme details for autos have still not come
Bajaj Auto’s exports are steady, but the ASEAN sector is still reeling under pressure from the pandemic, he said. Domestic demand in August was at levels similar to July, but the demand in July and August is usually damp for 2-wheelers. Three-wheeler traffic is increasing, so that demand is coming back, he said.
On the impact of semiconductor chip shortages, he said that the company could see a 5-7 percent impact on sales.
Macquarie on HDFC Bank
We believe HDFC Bank, having added close to 3.65 mn liability accounts from Jan 2021 to June 2021, can easily capture market share in the credit card space. HDFC Bank roughly used to add 0.15-0.20 mn credit cards per month pre-Covid. Hence, since Dec’2020, the bank perhaps failed to add 1.4-1.8 mn credit cards. There is a large customer base to which they can cross sell in our view. Despite all the worries on the technology front, the bank continues to add liability accounts at a fast pace which implies that customer acquisition hasn’t been affected. ROAs remain best in class at around 1.9-2.0%. Loan growth at 14% YoY is almost ~3x of system growth which is commendable considering HDFC Bank has a 10% market share.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index is trading above the resistance level of 16,600. This should allow Nifty to achieve its next target of 16,800-16,850. Good support lies at 16,400 and hence any dip can be utilized to accumulate long positions.
Market turning ‘unfavourable’; metal stocks still at reasonable levels, says Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies
The equity market is beginning to turn unfavourable and the investors need to be selective hereon, says Mahesh Nandurkar, India Strategist, Jefferies. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nandurkar advised investors to have a bottom-up approach at current levels. He believes every successive Covid wave will have lesser economic and market impact. We may be seeing initial signs of Covid cases rising in India again, while the recovery post-second wave has been faster than last year, he said.
However, he is of the view that the return of normalised monetary policy will be the near-term risk and a strong economic recovery has to be followed by monetary policy normalization.
Nandurkar continues to remain positive on metal space and said that the decarbonisaiton theme will be a tailwind for the metal sector. “The metal stocks still at reasonable levels on a price-to-book basis. Even if metal prices move down, we are still looking at 15-20% ROE,” he said. He believes the valuations of new-age business stocks are clearly hard to explain.
IT sector outlook remains positive, says Nischal Maheshwari of Centrum Broking
Most of the mutual funds are either neutral or underweight on IT. We track their portfolios closely, barring one or two, there is hardly any MF, which is overweight IT. I am saying if IT is performing for last one year and still we have large funds neutral or underweight on IT, somewhere the catch up will soon happen. That is what you are seeing now that some of these funds are buying aggressively. Obviously the numbers keep on getting upgraded and that is why the outlook continues to remain positive.
Some of these stocks have runaway quite a bit, so there are largecaps which are available – Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies which have run up 15-20 percent in the last one month. So some catch up is happening between the largecaps and midcaps now. But I continue to remain positive on IT.
Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lenalidomide Capsules in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg. Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers.
Buzzing | HDFC Bank share price rally over 3% after RBI partially lifts technology ban
The share price of HDFC Bank gained over 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) partially lifted the ban on the bank, allowing it to start sourcing new credit cards. The move comes as a huge relief to the private lender, which was placed under an embargo by the regulator almost eight months back in December 2020. While the restrictions on the bank’s new offering under its Digital 2.0 strategy remain, the lifting of restrictions on sourcing of new credit cards will lift an overhang on the bank.
Market Watch: VK Sharma, HDFC Securities
- Buy 3,020 Call in Asian Paints at Rs 45 with a stop loss Rs 30 for a target of Rs 75.
- Buy 1,740 Call in Bata India at Rs 29 with a stop loss at Rs 20 for a target of Rs 50.
- Buy 1,740 Call in Infosys at Rs 19 with a stop loss at Rs 10 for a target of Rs 40.
- Buy 18,800 Call in Nestle at Rs 140 with a stop loss at Rs 80 for a target of Rs 250.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher Wednesday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.50 percent, or 281.04 points, higher at 56,073.31, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,691.95, up 77.35 points, or 0.47 percent. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices traded higher. Among sectors, private banks, FMCG, auto and financial services indices gained the most, while Nifty Metals, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT opened lower.
Bank Nifty likely to see rally again; HDFC Bank in focus on RBI partially lifting ban
On the Nifty, the setup has been indicating that a move to 17,000 has started with the market already completing the first pit stop at 16,500 and the second pit stop of 16,750 is possible if IT and banks both fire for the bulls, writes CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal. This month the Nifty IT is up 10 percent while the Bank Nifty is up only 3.7 percent but then this has been the trend through the year. The Nifty IT rallied 38 percent this year compared to only 15 percent gains for the Bank Nifty. However, we have seen around expiry days, there have been tactical rallies on Bank Nifty and it’s possible that today is one of those days. For that to happen though, the Bank Nifty will have to cross 36,200 and trade above that to force further short covering. Read here.
Good time to buy HDFC Bank, says Nischal Maheshwari of Centrum Broking
HDFC Bank has underperformed for quite a long time and one of the major issues was that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that the bank needed to ramp up its IT backbone. Nischal Maheshwari, CEO Institutional Equities & Advisory at Centrum Broking believes that the market will gain confidence back as far as the IT side of HDFC Bank is concerned after the RBI partially lifted the ban on the bank. Secondly, it is also going to impact the business positively especially the credit card business. So this is just the start, it has underperformed for quite a long time, so it will catch up. I think this is a good time to buy HDFC Bank at these prices, he said.
States to provide up to 25% discount on road tax on new purchase after scrapping old vehicle: Nitin Gadkari
States will be mandated under the scrappage policy to lower the road tax by up to 25 percent on the purchase of new vehicles after scrapping an old vehicle, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has said. Speaking at the press conference, Gadkari said that the government has communicated to the states to lower road tax in order to encourage people to scrap their old vehicles. The states will be free to set the percentage of discount but the upper limit of the discount has been fixed by the central government. Read here.
Big outperformance unlikely in IT space; may see rotation among sectors without index heading higher, says Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Cap Management
The IT sector provides stability, but these stocks have have got a little ahead as a safe haven and do not expect big outperformance from the sector, said Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Cap Management. He expects to see rotation among sectors without index heading higher.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanger said he will be investing in travel related sectors in the unlocking phase of the economy. He said he was not chasing IT stocks or buying some of the fallen pharma stocks.
Retail sales in India recover in July to 72% of pre-pandemic levels
Retail sales in India are seeing a recovery with July 2021 sales coming in at 72 percent of the pre-pandemic levels of July 2019. This marks a sequential recovery as well as against recovery of 50 percent in June 2021, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in its Retail Business Survey for the month.
Within retail, quick-service restaurants (QSR) have seen the sharpest recovery to 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels, while consumer durables have recovered to 72 percent and apparel to 63 percent over July 2019. The recovery of apparel and consumer durable sales come on the back of easing of restrictions in most states both in terms of standalone shops and reopening of malls. Read full report here.
New Zealand delays rate hike as fresh COVID-19 outbreak stokes uncertainty
New Zealand's central bank delayed raising rates on Wednesday as policymakers quickly changed gears after the country was put into a snap COVID-19 lockdown over a handful of new cases, but the bank still expects a hike before year-end. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left the official cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent despite the economy running red-hot and a majority of analysts polled by Reuters last week expecting a hike.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The equity market is likely to continue with its positive momentum as the economic activities are gathering pace with Covid cases remaining sub-30k level, pick-up in the pace of vaccination and more and more relaxations being offered by the Government. This is well reflected in the recent economic data points which have shown marked improvement. However, the continued spread of new COVID-19 variants globally and political turmoil in Afghanistan continue to hover over the investor sentiments and pose a risk.
Going ahead, we expect corporate earnings to recover as economic activity picks up and the pace of vaccination accelerates further. Management commentaries across the board suggest an improved demand environment post-June’21, led by the easing of restrictions, lower active COVID-19 cases, and a pickup in vaccinations. We estimate Nifty EPS for FY22E/FY23E at Rs 732/Rs 865 which implies growth of 35%/19% respectively. Amidst the buoyant sentiments, elevated activity in primary markets, Nifty valuations at 21x 12m forward EPS remain rich and thus consistent delivery on earnings expectations going ahead become crucial.
2021 may turn out to be India's year of IPO; growth impulse igniting markets: RBI article
The year 2021 could turn out to be India's year of IPO with the domestic unicorns through their public issues setting "domestic stock markets on fire and global investors in a frenzy", an RBI article said on Tuesday. The successful Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) by new-age companies in the recent months are a reflection of bullishness about Indian technology, it said. Continue reading.
RBI partially lifts technology ban on HDFC Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partially lifted the ban on HDFC Bank, allowing it to start sourcing new credit cards, two people directly in the know told CNBC-TV18. The move comes as a huge relief to the private lender, which was placed under an embargo by the regulator almost eight months back in December 2020. While the restrictions on the bank’s new offering under its Digital 2.0 strategy remain, the lifting of restrictions on sourcing of new credit cards will lift an overhang on the bank. Read here.
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates in range of 0.3%-4.3%
The government has notified Remission of Duties & Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) rates in the range of 0.3-4.3 percent. These rates will cover 8,555 tariff lines. RoDTEP support will be available to eligible exporters at a notified rate as the percentage of FOB value.
The government has also notified guidelines for the scheme. Under the RoDTEP, various central and state duties, taxes, levies imposed on input products among others are refunded to exporters to boost exports. Read full report here.
Japan's exports extend gains, machinery orders fall amid fragile recovery
Japan's exports marked a fifth straight month of double-digit growth in July, driven by US-bound shipments of automobiles in a positive sign for a trade-led economy, although a key gauge of capital spending fell for the first time in four months. Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japanese exports grew 37.0% year-on-year in July, a tad slower than a 39.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll, although the gain was exaggerated by the contrast to the prior year's COVID-induced slump. It followed a 48.6% growth in the prior month.
India likely to withdraw sugar export subsidies from new season
India is expected to withdraw sugar export subsidies from the new season beginning October as a sharp rise in global prices makes it easier for Indian mills to sell the sweetener on the world market, a top government official said on Tuesday. "The government is not considering any subsidy at the moment for next year," Sudhanshu Pandey, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, told Reuters in an interview. Read here.