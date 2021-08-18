Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at record high, Nifty near 16,700 led by IT, banks; HDFC Bank in focus

Export incentive from RoDTEP a fair compensation for 2W; August domestic demand similar to July: Bajaj Auto

Export incentive due to RoDTEP is fair compensation for two-wheelers, while there is some shortfall in compensation for 4-wheelers, said Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sharma said that the RoDTEP benefit will accrue to the company from January 1 and they will take a call on which quarter to book RoDTEP benefit in. He believes the PLI scheme is powerful to promote manufacturing in India, but the scheme details for autos have still not come

Bajaj Auto’s exports are steady, but the ASEAN sector is still reeling under pressure from the pandemic, he said. Domestic demand in August was at levels similar to July, but the demand in July and August is usually damp for 2-wheelers. Three-wheeler traffic is increasing, so that demand is coming back, he said.

On the impact of semiconductor chip shortages, he said that the company could see a 5-7 percent impact on sales.