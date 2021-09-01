Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices are likely to open flat Wednesday amid mixed global cues. The Asian markets are trading mixed, while the US markets ended lower. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 7.00 points or 0.04 percent lower at the 17,118.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Asian shares down on slow-growth fear; dollar stays near three-week low
Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar inched back from three-week lows, as worries about slowing global growth in several markets returned to weigh on traders' minds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40 percent, edging off a three-week high reached the day before. Japan’s Nikkei however gained 0.89 percent, boosted by data showing that Japanese companies’ capital spending rose in the second quarter, the first such increase since the pandemic began.
Wall Street | US stock markets ended on a subdued note on Tuesday. The S&P 500 declined 0.13 percent, or 6.11 points, to 4,522.68 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.11 percent, or 39.11 points, to end at 35,360.73. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.04 percent, or 6.65 points, lower at 15,259.24.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at fresh record highs on Tuesday led by gains in metals and financial stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex jumped 662.63 points, or 1.16 percent, to 57,552.39, while the Nifty ended 201.15 points, or 1.19 percent, higher at 17,132.20. Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 gauges gaining 0.28 percent and 0.53 percent, respectively.
Among sectors, gains were seen in metals, pharma, PSU Bank, IT and FMCG indices, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty ended with minor losses.
