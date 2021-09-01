Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat

Asian shares down on slow-growth fear; dollar stays near three-week low

Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar inched back from three-week lows, as worries about slowing global growth in several markets returned to weigh on traders' minds.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40 percent, edging off a three-week high reached the day before. Japan’s Nikkei however gained 0.89 percent, boosted by data showing that Japanese companies’ capital spending rose in the second quarter, the first such increase since the pandemic began.