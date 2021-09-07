Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 350 points from day's high, Nifty near 17,300 as market erases initial gains

Auto retail sales rise 14.5% YoY to 13.84 lakh units in August: FADA

Total vehicle retail sales in August 2021 rose by 14.48 percent to 13,84,711 units as compared to 12,09,550 units sold in the same period last year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). However, when compared to a regular pre-Covid month of August 2019, retails were still down by 14.75 percent. Retail sales of all categories of vehicles witnessed a rise on a year-on-year basis.