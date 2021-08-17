Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid mixed global cues; Adani Ent, Lupin in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened lower Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices opened flat. Among sectors, banks, metals and auto stocks declined, while FMCG and Pharma indices gained. Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market and more here:
Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head-Research, Quantsapp Advisory
- Buy 2,750 strike Call in HDFC with a stop loss at Rs 18 for a target of Rs 34.
- Buy 770 strike Call in Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 5.5 for a target of Rs 11.
- Buy 2,440 strike Call in HUL with a stop loss at Rs 19 for a target of Rs 35.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened mildly lower Tuesday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.03 percent, or 16.94 points, lower at 55,565.64, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,545.25, down 17.80 points, or 0.11 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices opened flat. Among sectors, banks, metals and auto stocks declined, while FMCG and Pharma indices gained.
Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities
On Bandhan Bank | There are many cracks in Bandhan Bank’s business model especially the geographical concentration that has hit the bank pretty hard. I am not so certain that Bandhan Bank can sustainably create value over time. So despite positive newsflow coming through, any uptick or upswing in the stock price may be a good opportunity to get out of Bandhan Bank.
On Indiabulls Real Estate | It is very positive and certainly diversifies the risk as far as Indiabulls Housing is concerned. We are very positive about the real estate sector. Almost after seven-eight years of continuous slide in terms of volume and prices, we are seeing a reversal taking place over here and Indiabulls and Embassy Group are aggressive entrepreneurial management – I think they will take the maximum out of the opportunities available in the real estate sector where we are seeing fast consolidation taking place. Positive on Indiabulls Real Estate and considering the size and the value, the opportunity which they have we could look at buying the stock at corrections. Existing shareholders are in for a good ride for the next two to three years or so.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Market is slowly moving into a consolidation phase with strong support coming from large-caps. The current trend of large-cap outperformance is likely to continue in the very short- term. Presently there are no major global cues that can sway the market trend. But domestic cues like the sustained decline in Covid cases and economic activity returning back to normal are positives. At the present high market level, valuations are stretched and scary but there is enough momentum in the market to take the Nifty to the 16,700 level. It appears that the phase of easy money making is over. Day trading is likely to turn risky.
Market pre-opening | The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading flat in the pre-opening session Tuesday amid mixed global cues.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
As the results season is largely behind us, domestic factors viz. updates on further unlocking and pace of vaccination will remain in focus. Meanwhile, the performance of the global indices may induce further volatility. Since we’re seeing limited participation, traders should focus on sectors that are trading in sync with the benchmark and wisely choose the stocks.
Every dip is an opportunity to buy Call options of index futures or individual large caps. This is a bull market and chances are even if one buys slightly higher, the market will bail you out, writes CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal. With Thursday being a market holiday the weekly expiry gets advanced to tomorrow and the options data indicates that a move towards 16,700-16,800 is possible on the Nifty and the base has now moved up to 16,350. Read more here.
Business activity rose for the second consecutive week, crossing the pre-pandemic level for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 disruption in March 2020, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which measures the activity on a weekly basis with the pre-pandemic levels being the base, rose to 101.2 for the week ended August 15, from 99.6 last week.
This is the first time that the activity has breached the pre-pandemic base. The index level had declined sharply in the immediate aftermath of the national lockdown in April last year and rose steadily to be very close to the pre-pandemic levels of March 2020. However, the second wave and the ensuing localised lockdowns dented it again, till it rose after the waning of the infections. Read full report here.
Bitcoin fell on Tuesday amid a mixed trend across cryptocurrencies. The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency was last seen trading at $46,381, down nearly 3 percent. Ether and Dogecoin also declined over 3 percent each. On Monday, the total crypto market capitalisation surpassed $2 trillion for the first time since May. (Check out the latest cryptocurrency prices here)
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the 31st day. Currently, state-run OMCs Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum review prices of the fuels on a daily basis, and implement any revisions from 6 am. (Read more on today's fuel prices here)
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Equity market is likely to continue with its strong positive momentum as the economic activities are gathering pace with more and more relaxations being offered. This is well reflected in the recent economic data points which have showed marked improvement. Technically, Nifty formed a Bullish candle on daily scale and now has to hold above 16,450 zones to extend the momentum towards 17,000 level while support is placed at 16,300 levels.
Oil prices settled lower on Monday, paring steep losses on weak Chinese economic data after sources told Reuters that OPEC and its allies believe the markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months. Brent crude settled down $1.08, or 1.5 percent, at $69.51 a barrel after earlier falling to $68.14. US oil fell by $1.15, or 1.7 percent, to $67.29 after reaching lows of $65.73.
Asian Markets | Asian stock markets traded mostly lower in Tuesday morning trade as investors continue to monitor the Covid situation in the region. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.18 percent while the Topix index traded lowere. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.57 percent. The Shanghai composite gained marginally while the Shenzhen was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.17 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.49 percent lower.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 16.00 points or 0.10 percent lower at the 16,547.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:50 IST.
Wall Street | Investors managed to shrug off new concerns about China's economy, the coronavirus Delta variant and turmoil in Afghanistan to largely drive stocks higher while also boosting some more defensive investments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.02 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 35,625.40, while the S&P 500 gained 11.71 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 4,479.71. The Nasdaq Composite ended 29.14 points, or 0.2 percent, lower at 14,793.76.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Monday led by gains in metals and FMCG stocks. The Sensex gained 145.29 points, or 0.26 points, to end at 55,582.58, while the Nifty closed 33.95 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 16,563.05. Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as the midcap and smallcap indices closed lower.
Among sectors, selling was seen in PSU Bank, auto, IT, media and pharma indices, while Nifty Metals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!