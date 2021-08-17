Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid mixed global cues; Adani Ent, Lupin in focus

Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities

On Bandhan Bank | There are many cracks in Bandhan Bank’s business model especially the geographical concentration that has hit the bank pretty hard. I am not so certain that Bandhan Bank can sustainably create value over time. So despite positive newsflow coming through, any uptick or upswing in the stock price may be a good opportunity to get out of Bandhan Bank.

On Indiabulls Real Estate | It is very positive and certainly diversifies the risk as far as Indiabulls Housing is concerned. We are very positive about the real estate sector. Almost after seven-eight years of continuous slide in terms of volume and prices, we are seeing a reversal taking place over here and Indiabulls and Embassy Group are aggressive entrepreneurial management – I think they will take the maximum out of the opportunities available in the real estate sector where we are seeing fast consolidation taking place. Positive on Indiabulls Real Estate and considering the size and the value, the opportunity which they have we could look at buying the stock at corrections. Existing shareholders are in for a good ride for the next two to three years or so.