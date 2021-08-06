Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 rise led by banking stocks; Vodafone Idea surges

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy outcome. The central bank is likely to keep policy rates unchanged. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices traded higher. Among sectors, gains were seen in banks, metals and auto stocks, while IT and pharma indices were under pressure. Catch the latest market updates here.
Buy Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra: Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia, derivative and technical analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shared three trading calls:
Bank Nifty builds extends gains
RBI maintains repo rate at 4%
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decides to leave key policy rates unchanged
The Monetary Policy Committee, at the end of a three-day meeting, declided to keep the benchmark rates unchanged at existing levels, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference.
While the MPC voted unanimously to leave the policy rate unchanged, it voted with 5:1 majority to continue with its 'accommodative' stance of policy "as long as necessary" to support growth, the RBI Governor said.
Vodafone Idea shares rebound after four days
Vodafone Idea shares jumpes as much as 18.52 percent to Rs 7.04 apiece on BSE, in a rebound after four consecutive days of losses in which the stock shed 28.17 percent of its value.
Nifty Bank up 0.4% ahead of RBI policy outcome
Most components in the banking pack traded higher, led by IndusInd Bank, PNB, Axis Bank and SBI, which were up between 0.4 percent and 3.24 percent. HDFC Bank was up 0.26 percent, ICICI Bank down 0.10 percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank down 0.17 percent.
All eyes were on the outcome of the RBI's scheduled policy review due shortly.
Cipla Q1 numbers look good: Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle Consultants
Cipla shares traded 2.48 percent lower at Rs 921.80 apiece on BSE, having declined as much as 3.05 percent to Rs 916.40 apiece earlier in the day.
Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO of Complete Circle Consultants, said Cipla's numbers look good and Street should be positive on it.
On Thursday, the drug firm reported a 25.41 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 709.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30 on account of robust sales. It posted a total revenue from operations of Rs 5,504.35 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 4,346.16 crore it had reported for the corresponding period a year ago.
Take Solutions shares soar. Here's why
Take Solutions shares jumped as much as 15.82 percent to Rs 69.55 apiece on BSE before trimming gains, after the company said HIG Capital will be acquiring a 75 percent stake in its arm Navitas Life Sciences.
At 9:47 am, the stock was up 11.07 percent at Rs 66.70, sharply outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index, which was flat at 54,504.66.
Sensex falls 150 points from day's high as D-Street erases initial gains
Benchmark indices gave up initial gains, with the S&P BSE Sensex index dropping as much as 177.33 points from its intraday high of 54,583.32 to hit 54,583.32 on the downside. The broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark gyrated 52.6 points around the flatline, between 16,274.85 and 16,327.45.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity market opened flat on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy outcome. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened flat at 54,492.17, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,304.40, up 9.80 points, or 0.06 percent. The central bank is likely to keep policy rates unchanged. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices traded higher. Among sectors, gains were seen in banks, metals and auto stocks, while IT and pharma indices were under pressure.
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Shortly after achieving the 16,350 objectives that we have been aiming for in the last few days, an evening star candlestick pattern matured, in hourly charts, suggesting that Nifty has embarked on a mean reversion move. Having formed so early in the uptrend, favoured view expects the correction to be brief. In the event of such dips not extending beyond 16,238 or 16,174, the return to uptrend could be swift, with 16,600 as the next objective. Else, we may have to wait till at least 16,030.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
All eyes are on the RBI monetary policy review outcome which is scheduled today. The decision of status quo on key rates is already priced in however their stance on inflation and commentary of growth will be in focus. We reiterate our view to focus on the selection of stocks as we’re seeing selective participation, largely led by the index majors and other heavyweights. Among the sectors, we suggest giving preference to banking, financials, metal and select IT counters for short term buying.
Domestic air passenger traffic jumps 57% in July compared to June: ICRA
Domestic air passenger traffic jumped 57 percent to around 49 lakh in July, reflecting a significant sequential as well as year-on-year growth amid a decline in coronavirus infections, according to a report. Recording continued recovery, traffic rose 56-57 percent to 48-49 lakh in July compared to June this year when it was about 31.1 lakh. As against June 2020, the growth is 132 percent, rating agency ICRA said in the report on Thursday. Read full report here.
Asian shares fall as Delta variant casts shadow over growth
Asian shares failed to catch a firm lead from a bumper Wall Street session on Friday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about the its economic recovery. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.35 percent, dragged down by Chinese blue chips, which fell 0.56 percent and Hong Kong down 0.46 percent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.11 percent.
Nifty may touch 16,500 before consolidation; largecaps likely to dominate
The bulls have been throwing some heavy duty punches at the bears and the bears seem to have thrown in the towel. Today is a heavy day with a number of events. For starters, the market would react to the scrapping of the retro tax. Apart from that, there is the RBI monetary policy announcement in which rates are likely to be unchanged with focus on inflation commentary. Anecdotally, the policy impacts on markets have lasted for an hour and any dip because of policy is normally used as an opportunity to buy, writes CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal. Read more here.
Government amends Income Tax Act; retro tax demands nullified
The government on Thursday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Income Tax Act and do away with the controversial retrospective tax demands in the process. Now no retro tax will be applicable for indirect tax transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012. The bill proposes that litigants need to withdraw cases, file undertaking that no claim for cost, damages, interest etc. shall be filed. Furthermore, the government will refund the amount to parties without any interest if they fulfil demands. Read here.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision at 10 am
The RBI is set to announce its decision on key interest rates in its bi-monthly monetary policy review on Friday at 10 am. While the chances of any revision in interest rates are less, the street is expecting a roadmap for the inevitable policy normalisation. Here are the live updates from the RBI bi-monthly monetary policy review decision today. Catch LIVE Updates on RBI Monetary Policy here.
US trade deficit jumps to record high in June on strong import growth
The US trade deficit surged to a record high in June as efforts by businesses to rebuild inventories to meet robust consumer spending drew in more imports. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade gap increased 6.7 percent to $75.7 billion in June, an all-time high.
US unemployment rolls shrinking in boost to labor market recovery
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in just over 21 years in July as companies held on to workers amid a labor shortage.
The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy’s health, also showed the number of people on state jobless rolls dropped in late July to its lowest level since March 2020, when mandatory closures of nonessential businesses were enforced to slow the first wave of COVID-19 cases.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000 for the week ended July 31. Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 fewer applications received than previously reported.
Petrol, diesel prices stable for 20th straight day
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the 19th straight day on Friday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
US oil set for biggest weekly loss since Oct as Delta variant fans demand worries
US crude oil futures were on track for their biggest weekly decline since late October on Friday, with prices coming under pressure as top consumers impose travel restrictions amid the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. However, rising tensions in the Middle East provided a floor under the market. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures have dropped 6.6 percent this week, the biggest weekly loss since the end of October. The market was unmoved at $69.09 a barrel. Brent crude oil futures have given up 6.6 percent, the most since mid-March and prices were down 2 cents at $71.27 a barrel on Friday.
Citizens' MPC's policy expectations: RBI to hold rates; focus on core inflation
CNBC-TV18’s Citizens Monetary Policy Committee is of the view that RBI will hold rates and maintain stance on August 6. However, it is likely to raise its inflation forecast. Our panel of experts also believe that by next policy, RBI must start normalising rates by first decreasing liquidity and then raising the reverse repo rate. CNBC-TV18’s Citizens Monetary Policy Committee which has eminent names such as Soumya Kanti Ghosh of SBI, Sajjid Chinoy of JP Morgan, Samiran Chakraborty of Citi, Sonal Varma of Nomura and Former Chief Statistician, Pronab Sen, weighed in on the issues at hand. Read here.