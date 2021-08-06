Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 rise led by banking stocks; Vodafone Idea surges

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decides to leave key policy rates unchanged

The Monetary Policy Committee, at the end of a three-day meeting, declided to keep the benchmark rates unchanged at existing levels, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference.

While the MPC voted unanimously to leave the policy rate unchanged, it voted with 5:1 majority to continue with its 'accommodative' stance of policy "as long as necessary" to support growth, the RBI Governor said.