Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end at five-month high; Nifty Bank posts record close

Stock Market Update | Sensex, Nifty End At Five-Month High
- Sensex & Nifty End At 5-month Highs, Nifty Bank Posts Record Close
- Realty Stocks Surge On Strong DLF Earnings & Better-than-expected Inflation Print
- Nifty Realty Index Rises 5% With Stocks Like DLF, Godrej Prop, Oberoi Gaining 4-7 percent
- Autos Continue The Gaining Momentum, Hero Moto, TaMo, Eicher Top Gainers
- Sensex Rises 318 Points To 62,346 & Nifty 84 Points To 18,399
- Nifty Bank Gains 279 Points To 44,072 & Midcap Index Up 241 Points To 32,709
- Tata Motors Surges To 52-week High On Healthy Earnings & Reduction In Auto Biz Debt
- Cipla Falls On Manufacturing Quality Issues At Two Plants, Is Top Nifty Loser
- Except ACC, All Adani Group Stocks Close Lower, Market Cap Is Down By Rs 25,000 Crore
- Healthy Operating Numbers Life Colgate, Stock Up More Than 2 percent
- Siemens, ABB, Navin Fluorine See Profit Booking Following A Good Run On Earnings
- Neogen Chem, Kalyan Jewellers End In Red After Posting Mixed Q4 Results
- Affle, Sonata Soft, Patel Engg, Ami Organics, DLF, VST Tillers Surge On Q4 Results
- Home First Fin Falls Nearly 4 percent After 5.4 percent Equity Changes Hands In A Block Deal
- Vedanta Rises 3 percent from Lows After CFO Appointment Announcement
- Market Breadth Favours Advances, Advance-Decline Ratio At 1:1
- BSE Companies Gain Market Cap Of More Than `45,000 Crore On Monday
Nifty 50 Live Update | Supreme Court Defers Hearing
- Supreme Court defers hearing in the Adani-Hindenburg case
- SEBI had sought more time in completing the probe
Stock Market Live Update | Tube Investments Reports Earnings
- Revenue up 12 percent to Rs 3,656.3 crore from Rs 3,261 crore
- Net profit up 74.3 percent at Rs 312 crore from Rs 179 crore
- EBITDA up 67.4 percent to Rs 371.6 crore from Rs 222 crore
- EBITDA margin at 10.2 percent from 6.8 percent
- After initial spike, shares are off the day's high, down 2.1 percent at Rs 2,690
Stock Market Update | Ruchit Jain's Views On Bajaj Auto & M&M
- Advise holding on to Bajaj Auto for target Rs 4,680 - Rs 4,700
- Pricewise corrective phase in Mahindra & Mahindra behind and chats are positive
- Target projections for M&M around Rs 1,440 - Rs 1,420 range
Stock Market Live Update | Benchmark Indices At Five-Month High
- Sensex trading with gains of nearly 500 points
- Nifty 50 trading near the 18,450 mark
- Nifty Bank equals previous all-time high of 44,151
- Realty Index remains top sectoral gainer with gains of 4.7 percent
- FMCG, Auto indices also trading with gains of over a percent each
- Broader markets are moving in-line with the benchmarks
- Hero MotoCorp is the top Nifty 50 gainer - up nearly 4 percent
- Adani Enterprises is the top Nifty 50 loser - down nearly 3 percent
- DLF is the top gainer among broader market names - up 8 percent
- 1,631 stocks on the NSE trade with gains while 1,275 are declining
Stock Market Update | Good Luck India Reports Earnings
- Revenue up 10.4 percent to Rs 764.5 crore from Rs 692.3 crore
- Net profit up 15.2 percent at Rs 28 crore
- EBITDA up 32.2 percent to Rs 57.9 crore
- EBITDA margin at 7.6 percent from 6.3 percent
- Shares off the day's low but trade 1.7 percent lower at Rs 475
Stock Market Live Update | Rahul Arora's Market Outlook
- FMCG, Banks, IT have to participate for the market to hit new highs
- Nifty 50 levels are not supported by earnings
- Auto is a good sector, prefer Maruti, Eicher
- Export related concerns persist
- Nykaa competing with Tata's and Reliance will not be easy
Stock Market Update | Kalyan Jewellers Reports Q4 Earnings
- Revenue up 18.4 percent at Rs 3,381.8 crore from Rs 2,857 crore
- EBITDA up 17.5 percent at Rs 256.7 crore from Rs 218.5 crore
- EBITDA margin flat at 7.6 percent
- Net profit down 1.6 percent to Rs 71 crore
- Exceptional loss of Rs 33.2 crore on reduction in fair value of aircraft held for sale
- Ad spends at Rs 54 crore from Rs 37 crore last year
- Middle East Revenue up 29 percent to Rs 549 crore
- Strong start to new financial year with Akshaya Tritiya
- Shares are trading 3.4 percent lower at Rs 104.95
Stock Market Live Update | Technical Picks From Aditya Agarwala Of Invest4edu
- Buy Macrotech Developers with a stop loss of Rs 950 and price target of Rs 1,100
- Buy IndiaMART with a stop loss of Rs 5,810 and upside target of Rs 6,230
Stock Market Update | Solara Active Shares Decline
- Stock trading with losses of nearly 6 percent
- Shares down for the second day in a row
- Company in earnings call said that base business is showing growth momentum
- Management expects sales and operating profit to improve in financial year 2024
- Have two molecules with revenue generation potential of $10 million
- Cuddalore facility which has OAI status can see reinspection
Stock Market Live Update | Rohit Srivastava's Market Outlook
- Nifty 50 immediate support at 18,200 - 18,300
- Nifty 50 should surpass all-time high with next target of 19,500
- Nifty Bank may head towards 49,000 in the medium-term
- Immediate support for the Nifty Bank at 43,000
Stock Market Update | Technical Picks From Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
- Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 132.50 for price target of Rs 142-143
- Buy Oberoi Realty with a stop loss of Rs 950 and price target of Rs 1,000
Stock Market Update | Rainbow Children's Medicare Shares Rise
- Shares trading 3 percent higher at Rs 874.95
- Stock is trading higher for the fourth day in a row
- Has gained nearly Rs 100 in the last four trading sessions
- March quarter revenue increased by 21 percent year-on-year
- March quarter EBITDA margin expanded to 33.8 percent from 26 percent
- Stock is up 17 percent year-to-date and is at a 52-week high
Stock Market Update | Lupin Shares Gain On Upgrade
- Lupin shares trading with gains of over 3 percent at Rs 800
- Stock is up for the sixth day in a row
- Stock has risen from Rs 700 to Rs 800 in six sessions
- Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight
- Morgan Stanley also raised its price target to Rs 918 from Rs 717 earlier
- Stock is up 9 percent on a year-to-date basis