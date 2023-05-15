Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty 50 at 18,350 led by Auto, Realty names

Stock Market Live Update | Most Adani Group Companies Decline
- Adani Enterprises among top Nifty 50 losers, down 3.3 percent
- Adani Transmission shares also trading with losses of 3 percent
- Both companies had cumulatively approved fund raising plans worth Rs 21,000 crore over the weekend
- Other Adani Group companies are also trading with losses
- Adani Group has lost $118 billion in market capitalisation since the release of the Hindenburg report
- At one point, the loss in market capitalisation was over $150 billion
Stock Market Live Update - Avenue Supermarts Shares Drop For Second Day
- Stock trading 3.2 percent lower at Rs 3,558
- EBITDA growth lagged revenue growth in March quarter
- Net profit, EBITDA, Margin all missed estimates in Q4
- Same store sales at 11 percent in H2FY23
- Stock is down 30 percent from its October 2021 high
- RoCE still remains below pre-Covid levels
Nifty 50 Update | Cipla Top Loser On Nifty 50
- Shares trading with losses of 3.2 percent at Rs 907.1
- Stock is now 6 percent away from its 52-week low of Rs 852
- Company wrote off Rs 180 crore of goodwill from historical acquisitions
- Key large product opportunities have been pushed out by at least a year in the US
- Analysts though remain positive with price targets ranging between Rs 1,050 - Rs 1,100
- Stock is down 15 percent on a year-to-date basis
Nifty 50 Live Update: Tata Motors At 52-Week High
- Strong quarterly results driving stock reaction
- Shares trading with gains of over 3 percent at Rs 531
- Stock makes intraday 52-week high of Rs 537.15
- Eight out of every 10 analysts who track the stock have a buy rating
- Analysts say robust JLR outlook, debt reduction key catalysts
Editors' Take - Anuj Singhal's Market Outlook
- Indian markets getting very close to life highs
- FIIs remain buyers, no sell figure since April 26
- Most weekend numbers strong
- First Nifty 50 support zone - 18,200 - 18,250
- Bigger Nifty 50 support zone - 18,100 - 18,200
- First Nifty 50 resistance zone - 18,300 - 18,350
- Bigger resistance zone - 18,400 - 18,450
- Nifty Bank remains the leader, can buy the dips
- All-time high of 44,151 will be the biggest resistance
- A close above 44,151 will take the index towards 45,000
Stock Market Live Update | Benchmark Indices Open Little Changed
- Benchmark indices have opened little changed
- Sensex up over 100 points at 62,164
- Nifty 50 near 18,350 mark at 18,348
- Nifty Bank fluctuates around the 43,800 mark
- Nifty Auto index at record high, up 0.7 percent
- Nifty Realty is the top sectoral gainer, up 0.9 percent
- Nifty Metal is the top sectoral loser, down 0.8 percent
- Tata Motors is the top Nifty 50 gainer, up 2.6 percent
- Cipla is the top Nifty 50 loser, down 2.5 percent
- 1,335 stocks on the NSE are advancing, while 1,208 have opened lower
Oil prices fall
Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about fuel demand at top global oil consumers US and China offset optimism about tightening supplies from any OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in US buying for reserves.
Top stocks to track: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors and more
Shares of Adani Enterprises, Rail Vikas Nigam, HPCL, and DLF among others will be in focus today.
