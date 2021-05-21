  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's high, Nifty above 15,000 led by banks, financials

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 21, 2021 12:46:03 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Friday afternoon led by broad-based buying across sectors amid positive global cues. All sectoral indices are trading in the green with private banks, realty, financial services, media and IT sectors lead the gains. Midcap and smallcap indices also supported gains.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement