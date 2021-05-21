Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's high, Nifty above 15,000 led by banks, financials

Don’t expect much impact on ad revenues if lockdowns restricted to Q1FY22: Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 272.36 crore in Q4 as against a loss of Rs 765.82 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit was on the back of strong ad revenues for the quarter under review. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohit Gupta, CFO, of the company said that although the company saw double digit growth in ad revenues in Q4FY21, they will be impacted in Q1FY22 due to second wave of COVID and the consequent lockdowns. HE added that if lockdowns are restricted to the first quarter, the impact will be less.