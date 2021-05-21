Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's high, Nifty above 15,000 led by banks, financials

Looking at cost efficiency projects; cosmetics and pharma growth drivers: EPL’s Sudhanshu Vats
EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack) is looking at cost efficiency projects, Sudhanshu Vats, MD and CEO of the company informed CNBC-TV18. “In cost efficiency programme we are looking, particularly in American and Europe, modern times projects which will give us long-term cost-benefit analysis. We are also looking at caps and closure, bringing many of them in-house and that will improve our margins further and we are continuously pushing for a better mix,” he said. On pharma vertical, Vats said, “Because of the opportunity which COVID brought in, we have done hand sanitisation in tubes and that’s an incremental business for us, but over a period of time because of the superiority of laminated tubes, because of the barrier properties which we can offer the equivalent of aluminium tubes we are working with global pharma majors and large Indian pharma companies to convert many of the aluminium tubes to laminated tubes. Therefore, pharma is an important opportunity for us," he said. Read here.
COVID-19: Experts expect rural market to bounce back post-Sept
The coronavirus pandemic has caught on in rural areas. The number of districts it is covering in rural areas is increasing. Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; and Anuj Sethi, Senior Director of CRISIL shared their views. MMFSL’s Ramesh Iyer said, "I would think post-September, you will see a rural bounce back. There will be a spurt of demand coming back." He believes that one has to live through this for a couple of months. "Once the pandemic comes into some control post-June and given another a month or two, sentiment should return to normal." Read here.
Supply chain disruption big challenge; PV demand uncertain, says Bosch’s Soumitra Bhattacharya
The biggest challenge for the auto ancillary sector is disruption of the supply chain, said Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director (MD) of Bosch and president of Bosch Group, India, on Friday. Bosch Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp jump in net profit at Rs 483 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.1 crore in the year-ago quarter which was impacted by a one-time loss. The company’s revenue during Q4FY21 rose 44 percent to Rs 3,216 crore from Rs 2,237 crore, YoY. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bhattacharya said, “Based on what happened on COVID-19 second wave, the biggest challenge that India faces today, not just automotive industry is the whole disruption of the supply chain and the lockdown that is happening at a state-wide level. This is creating a huge challenge. It started in April, in May the impact is huge and we know that dealers and retail sales are at an all-time low and we expect this problem and challenge to continue in June.” Read here.
Cosmo Films eyes 15-18% revenue growth in FY23 as speciality polyester line comes on stream
Cosmo Films is focusing to increase its speciality portfolio and speciality sales should contribute 70 percent to the overall portfolio, said Pankaj Poddar, chief executive officer of the firm on Friday. The firm expects an 8-10 percent growth in revenue in FY22, while it sees a 15-18 percent revenue growth in FY23 as speciality line comes on stream. “Next year the speciality polyester line will come up and therefore we expect 15-18 percent revenue growth next year,” said Poddar told CNBC-TV18. At present, the company’s focus is more on the speciality side. The short-term focus is only to shift away from commodity sales to more speciality sales and make sure that the total portfolio has a very significant portion of specialities. Continue reading.
Buy metal stocks, negative on financials, OMCs seem attractive, says Dimensions' Ajay Srivastava
Investors should focus back on sectors that are doing well from a global perspective, says Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Srivastava said that there is still a chance to buy metal stocks for those who missed the recent rally. “A lot of people have written on the metal rally. I would say if you have not gone there, go there,” he said. However, Srivastava is negative on the banking and financial sector. He believes the competitive pressure is enormous in the banking sector and with an economy as sluggish as the current one, the pie is shrinking and the number of players is growing. Srivastava said he won’t buy smaller banking stocks due to the technology upgradation headwind. “There is no thesis for these banks to prosper for an investor from a two-three year perspective and the risks are enormous not only for us as investors but as a depositor and a user because, with the technology they are using, they are open to serious risk,” he explained. Read here.
Don’t expect much impact on ad revenues if lockdowns restricted to Q1FY22: Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 272.36 crore in Q4 as against a loss of Rs 765.82 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit was on the back of strong ad revenues for the quarter under review. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohit Gupta, CFO, of the company said that although the company saw double digit growth in ad revenues in Q4FY21, they will be impacted in Q1FY22 due to second wave of COVID and the consequent lockdowns. HE added that if lockdowns are restricted to the first quarter, the impact will be less.
“Due to increase in COVID cases and consequent lockdown across the country, advertisers have started pulling back spends. At present looks like Q1FY22 would be impacted, but it will not be as impacted as it was in Q1FY21 where we had seen revenue falling by two thirds. We are optimistic that a good start of this loss would be offset if lockdowns do not extend beyond Q1FY22,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. Read here.
HPCL Q4FY21 results: Seeing a 20% decline in demand in May, says management
State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported its March quarter net profit soaring many folds to Rs 3,018 crore on the back of inventory gains and rise in refining margins. The company had a net profit of Rs 27 crore in January-March 2020. Speaking with CNBC-TV18 on results, MK Surana, CMD of the company said that there is a 20 percent decline in demand in May as compared to April. “In May, because of the localised lockdowns in various parts of the country, there was a dip in the demand. But I hope that with the positive trends emerging of the pandemic in some of the major states which suffered a lot and aggressive vaccination program, things should get back faster. There are some extension of lockdowns in some states, but we hope that by June things should be improving,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. Read here.
HDFC Securities on Indian Oil Corporation
We maintain ADD on IOC with a target price of Rs 113, owing to an expected recovery in demand for petroleum products and, subsequently, refining margins in FY22/23. Reported EBITDA/APAT were 14/18% above our estimates, owing to a higher GRM of USD 2.51/bbl, higher-than-expected marketing and pipeline throughput, lower-than-expected raw material cost, offset by higher-than-expected operating expenses. Refining back-calculated inventory gain was Rs 78 billion. Adjusting for inventory gains and forex gain, core EBITDA comes to Rs 57 billion.
Market Watch: Nitin Bhasin, MD & Head- Equities Research, Ambit Capital
“We can see that the retail participation continues to rise, especially in the smallcaps and then the midcaps. I think this would continue. I think till the time the midcaps and the smallcaps continue to surprise a little bit more than the largecaps and more interesting new companies coming up for listing -- that will keep the interest always high among the retail investors.”
“Express logistic is one of the segments in India which will do very well over the next 2-3 years for increased formalization. SO TCI Express is one of the key beneficiaries of that.”
JK Lakshmi Cement surges 9% to hit 52-week high on strong Q4 earnings
Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement surged 9 percent to hit a 52-week high after the company reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter. The company's profit grew 61 percent YoY in Q4 to Rs 159.13 crore, on the back of higher volumes and of healthy operational performance. It had posted a profit of Rs 98.63 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The stock rose as much as 9.1 percent to its 520week high of Rs 509.80 per share on the BSE. The company’s revenue from operations was up 25.22 percent YoY at Rs 1,424 crore and EBITDA margin improved 130 bps to 20.3 percent in Q4FY21 from 19 percent in Q4FY20.
Anand Rathi on SBI Life Insurance
SBI Life Insurance Company reported 31.1 percent YoY increase in gross premium to Rs 15,646.7 crore in Q4FY21, driven by strong growth in new business premium as well as renewal premium. Net premium income (net of reinsurance) grew 31.1 percent YoY to Rs 15,555.7 crore in the quarter. We believe SBI Life is well positioned for long term growth given its strong market position, solid product portfolio, diversified distribution network, healthy capital position. We continue to remain positive on the company with a buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,125 per share
Bank Julius Baer shocked with 2nd COVID-19 wave impact in India
Bank Julius Baer & Co like Indian equities even though the firm is horrified with the impact of the second wave of COVID-19, said Mark Matthews of the wealth management group on Friday. “I like it (India); of course, I was horrified by the second wave, but this will be followed by great changes and we cannot know what they are. We will be able to look back and understand the connection, but there will be second or third derivatives of the tragedy,” Matthews told CNBC-TV18. We remain overweight on India, he added. More here
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
After the brief correction yesterday, the markets have been quick to reclaim the 15000 levels. On the Nifty we need to keep above 15150 to see higher levels. The next zone thereafter would be 15300-15400. On the downside, we have good support at 14700 and as long as that is not disrespected, traders can accumulate long positions on any corrective move or intraday dip.
HPCL shares hit 52-week high after strong Q4
The share price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) jumped over 8 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 288.15 apiece on Friday after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The state-run oil retailer posted a standalone net profit of Rs 3,018 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a 28.2 percent sequential growth led by better-than-expected operating performance. The company's profit in the December 2020 quarter stood at Rs 2,345.6 crore. HPCL's standalone revenue from operations increased 10 percent to Rs 85,203.55 crore from Rs 77,412.68 crore, QoQ. More here
Jaypee Infra: NBCC bid found non-complaint, voting on Suraksha's plan next week
State-owned NBCC Limited’s resolution plan was found to be non-compliant with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and will not be considered by the Jaypee Infratech creditors committee, three people aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18. This leaves a sole contender in the fray- a consortium comprising of Suraksha Realty and Lakshdeep Investments. The committee of creditors, acting on the advice of the insolvency resolution professional of the company- Anuj Jain- will now put the only compliant bid to vote next week, according to people in the know. “We will vote on Suraksha’s plan only, as NBCC’s bid is non-compliant. The voting will begin on May 24, and last until May 27,” said a financial creditor to the company. CNBC-TV18 was the first to report the development on May 20. More here
Recovery rally takes bitcoin back above $40k
A rebound in bitcoin held strong on Thursday, even as the US Treasury Department called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability. The comments from US officials come one day after a brutal sell-off on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors sank the world’s biggest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since late January. Bitcoin was recently up more than 4 percent at around $40,000, after earlier jumping more than 10 percent. Thursday’s gains brought the currency’s price to approximately where it traded in early February. Smaller rival ether was up around 14 percent after Wednesday’s 28 percent tumble. More here
SBI Q4FY21 results preview: Street expects NII growth of 20.3% YoY
State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce its fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year 2020-21 later in the day. Expected to be a strong quarter for the public lender, the SBI is likely to post the best net interest income (NII) growth in the last five quarters and the best profit after tax (PAT) growth in the last four quarters. Additionally, SBI's operating profit growth will be strong as well given the fact that NII is expected to be the best in the last five quarters. The loan growth for SBI is expected to be around 5-6 percent, given the Q3 loan growth was 6.7 percent. SBI's net interest margin (NIM), however, is expected to remain stable or improve sequentially aided by the cost of funds. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 300 points higher, Nifty holds 15,000; banks, metals lead
Indian indices rose on Friday after a 2-day losing streak led by broad-based buying across key sectors as gains in global peers also lifted sentiment. Asian peers were trading higher after Wall Street gained in overnight trade led by tech shares. Back home, banking and metal stocks lead the gains. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 338 points at 49,903 while the Nifty rose 115 points to 15,021. Broader markets were also higher in early deals with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 perent and 0.8 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, BPCL, IOC, SBI, JSW Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Powergrid was the only stock in the red.