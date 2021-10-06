Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make muted start; SGX Nifty futures marginally lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Wednesday amid weakness in other Asian markets despite overnight gains on Wall Street. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were last seen trading 14.5 points or 0.1 percent lower at 17,804.5 ahead of the opening of the Indian market.
Rupee at 8-week low of 74.44 against dollar
On Tuesday, the rupee declined by 13 paise to its weakest closing in nearly eight weeks at 74.44 against the dollar amid strengthening of the greenback overseas and rising crude oil prices. The rupee moved within a range of 74.41-74.63 during Tuesday's session.
Petrol at Rs 102.94/litre in Delhi, Rs 108.96/litre in Mumbai
Oil marketing companies hiked petrol and diesel prices for a second straight day on Wednesday. In the four metros, the price of petrol was increased by up to 30 paise a litre and diesel by up to 37 paise.
In Delhi, the price of petrol reached an unprecedented Rs 102.94 per litre. In Mumbai, it went up to Rs 108.96.
Oil at new multi-year highs
Crude oil rates remained near recent peaks elevated driven by concerns about energy supply. The OPEC+ group of producers this week stuck to its planned output increase rather than raising it further.
US crude rose to its highest level since 2014 on Wednesday but pared gains and was last off 0.1 percent to $78.87 a barrel. Brent crude also lost 0.1 percent, to $82.49 per barrel, having hit a three-year high in the previous session.
Dollar firm ahead of payrolls
The dollar inched higher in choppy trade on Wednesday amid heightened nerves about the global growth outlook and as traders awaited US jobs data for a clue on the timing of Federal Reserve policy tightening. The euro was pinned below $1.16 and last bought $1.1590, scarcely higher than the 14-month low of $1.1563 it struck last week. The yen eased to a one-week low of 111.64 per dollar and was within range of the 18-month trough of 112.08 that it visited last Thursday.
The greenback has won support as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases this year and lay the ground for an exit from pandemic-era interest rate settings well before central banks in Europe and Japan.
Stocks To Watch | Marici, Future Retail and more
Marico's revenue growth in Q2 was in the low twenties with volume growth close to double-digits on a two-year CAGR basis. The international business delivered double-digit constant currency growth as it witnessed positive trends in all markets, except Vietnam. Among key inputs, copra prices corrected further, crude remained firm while edible oil prices oscillated at higher levels.
Future Retail and 7-Eleven, the world’s largest convenience store chain, have terminated an agreement to open small-format shops across India’s top cities without opening a single store. (Check out other stocks to track today)
Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar
Catch big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to jumpstart your stock market investing. (Listen In)
Moody's changes India's rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative', affirms 'Baa3' rating
Asian shares erase initial gains
Asian shares dropped on Wednesday, reversing early gains, after an overnight rebound in US and European stocks as investors shrugged off worries about a potential US government debt default, while oil paused near new multi-year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 percent. Traders say markets are jittery due to worries about China's real estate market as well as approaching higher interest rates around the world.
Oil prices remained close to multi-year highs driven by concerns about energy supply, and come two days after the OPEC+ group of producers stuck to its planned output increase rather than raising it further. US crude rose to its highest level since 2014 on Wednesday but pared gains and was last off 0.1 percent to $78.87 a barrel. Brent crude lost 0.1 percent to $82.49 per barrel, having hit a three-year high in the previous session.
Stock Tips | Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar share their top picks for the day
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying SBI Life shares for a target price of Rs 1,280 with a stop loss at Rs 1,250.
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Bandhan Bank shares for a target of Rs 310 with a stop loss at Rs 292. (Check out other trading calls here)
Wall Street surges on rebound in tech stocks
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, as Microsoft and Apple spearheaded a strong rebound in growth stocks. Investors awaited monthly payrolls data later this week that could influence the US central bank's decision on when to scale back monetary stimulus.
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, Wall Street's most valuable companies, each rose following a selloff in growth stocks the day before. Facebook Inc rebounded a day after taking a beating when its app and its photo-sharing platform Instagram went offline for hours.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices ended 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent higher respectively, whereas the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge rose 1.3 percent.
Trade Setup | More steam left in Nifty50 ahead of RBI policy? Key market cues before today's session
Nifty50 formed a bullish candle on the daily scale on Tuesday, and higher highs on the shorter timeframe, suggesting that buying interest can continue, according to Chandan Taparia, Vice President-Equity Derivative and Technical, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Now, the index has to hold above the 17,777 mark for an upmove towards 17,950 and 18,000 levels with support expected in the 17,650-17,580 zone, he said. (Read more on what technical charts suggest)
Sensex rose 446 points to 59,745 on Tuesday, Nifty climbed atop 17,800
On Tuesday, the Sensex index added 445.6 points (0.8 percent) to end at 59,744.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark gained 131.1 points (0.7 percent) to settle at 17,822.3, led by gains in oil & gas, IT and select financial stocks. Both indices rose for a second straight session.
