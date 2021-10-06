Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make muted start; SGX Nifty futures marginally lower

Petrol at Rs 102.94/litre in Delhi, Rs 108.96/litre in Mumbai

Oil marketing companies hiked petrol and diesel prices for a second straight day on Wednesday. In the four metros, the price of petrol was increased by up to 30 paise a litre and diesel by up to 37 paise.

In Delhi, the price of petrol reached an unprecedented Rs 102.94 per litre. In Mumbai, it went up to Rs 108.96.