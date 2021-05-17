Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's high, Nifty around 14,850 led by banks, financials

Market Watch: Export-oriented themes to do better, says Kotak’s Nilesh Shah
Export-oriented themes should be part of the portfolio for the next few quarters, said Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra AMC, on Monday. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, it will be interesting to see how consumer demand comes back, post the second wave of COVID-19. “There are a couple of worries for the market. One, will consumer come out to spend; post the first wave (of COVID) we did see pent-up demand, we will see that in the second wave or not. Second, this time rural has been impacted far more compared to the first wave, so what will be the impact of rural economy and will a normal monsoon be able to support the rural economy,” said Shah. Read here.
Zensar Tech acquires M3BI; mgmt says move strengthens AI analytics and engineering capabilities
Zensar Technologies is set to acquire data engineering and advanced analytics firm M3BI. Zensar has made an upfront payment of USD 24 million and will make performance-based deferred payments of USD 9 million over 3 years. This acquisition will be completely funded by internal accruals. Ajay S Bhutoria, MD and CEO of Zensar Technologies discussed. The company has identified five strategic growth opportunities for Zensar, experienced services, advanced engineering services, data analytics, code application services and infrastructure services. “This acquisition allows us to strengthen our existing capabilities in both advanced engineering services as well as in data engineering services,” he said. Read more.
Rane Brakes Q4FY21 | The company’s net profit rose 53.1 percent to Rs 14.3 crore from Rs 9.3 crore, while revenue increased 25.1 percent to Rs 148.4 crore from Rs 118.6 crore, YoY. EBITDA rose 15.4 percent to Rs 23.9 crore from Rs 20.7 crore, while EBITDA margin fell by 130 bps to 16.1 percent from 17.4 percent, YoY.
TVS Motor Company | The company announced that the TVS NTORQ 125 has crossed the sales milestone of 1 lakh units in international markets.
Balkrishna Industries surges 10% to hit record high post stellar March quarter earnings
Shares of Balkrishna Industries surged 10 percent to hit a record high on Monday after the company reported robust earnings for the March quarter. The firm's net profit rose 43.54 percent to Rs 379.95 crore in Q4 as against Rs 264.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. For the full year, net profit rose 22.7 percent to Rs 1177.53 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 959.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.
Quick Heal Technologies soars 20% after stellar March quarter results
Shares of Quick Heal Technologies soared 20 percent to hit its 52-week high on Monday after the firm reported a 5-fold jump in its net profit in the March quarter. Its consolidated net profit grew manifold to Rs 39.7 crore in the March 2021 quarter as against Rs 7.9 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenues increased 63.9 percent to Rs 105.2 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 64.2 crore in the January-March 2020 quarter. For FY21, Quick Heal's consolidated net profit was up 43.8 percent to Rs 106.9 crore, while revenue grew 16.4 percent to Rs 333 crore over the previous fiscal.
CLSA on Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Dr Reddy’s saw strong traction in sales in its 4QFY21 results but profitability was below our estimate. It saw strong performance in India, the EU and ROW markets with steady print in the US. Dr Reddy’s reiterated its aim to achieve an Ebitda margin of 25% on a sustainable basis. This should be achievable by FY24 and will be a key driver of mid-teen earnings growth for its base business. Our base business EPS remains largely unchanged for FY22-23CL but we raise our FY22/23CL EPS by 9%/15% as we build-in the rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine into our estimates. This takes up our SOTP-based target price from Rs 5,830 to Rs 6,210; we reiterate our BUY rating.
Yash Sawant, Research Associate, Angel Broking
Worries over a potential strike intensified at BHP's Escondida and Spence mines situated in major Copper producing nation, Chile, after a union representing the workers rejected the company’s recent offer. While the unions are looking to add to their existing contracts and benefits following the recent surge in Copper prices across borders; BHP stated that the two parties could still reach an agreement. Spence produced 146700 tonnes of Copper in 2020 while the world’s largest Copper deposit, Escondida, production stood at 1.19 million tonnes in the similar time frame. While stalling demand from top consumer China has kept the markets cautious; mounting worries of possible supply disruption might levy some support for Copper prices.
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets have once again respected the 14,700 support. We are trading above it and if we continue doing so, the current trend shall remain bullish. Should we get past 14850 on a closing basis, the trend will become stronger. On the flip side, if we break 14700 on a closing basis, the trend turns sideways to negative and the Nifty can drop further to levels closer to 14,400.
Nifty unlikely to make record highs; expect a pullback to about 11,000, says market expert Jai Bala
Markets ended the week in the red after gaining for 2 consecutive weeks. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended 42 points higher at 48,732 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,678. According to Jai Bala, CMT at cashthechaos.com, the second year of a bull market always tends to have headwinds and hence is expecting a large bull market correction. "There is a small possibility that the Dow and the S&P can make one last record high and if it were to do, then I don't think the Nifty, NASDAQ, and Nikkei will make record highs. They will actually go back to make a lower top and post that the fall for the Nifty is going to be very sharp. We are going to see something like 11,000 and we are going to see a large bull market correction come through for the markets," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. More here
Geojit Financial Q4 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 37 crore
Reflecting the buoyancy in the markets, leading brokerage Geojit Financial Services has nearly doubled its net profit at Rs 36.8 crore for the quarter to March, up 95 percent from Rs 18.8 crore a year ago, when the market was ravaged by the pandemic last year. The board of the Kochi-based company, which is the leading distributor of mutual fund SIPs, has also decided to enter the International Finance Centre in Ahmedabad with an alternative investment fund (AIF). To further diversify the client offerings and consolidate our presence, the board has approved a proposal to form an entity in Gift City to acquire an AMC licence as an AIF manager, Geojit Group executive director Satish Menon said. For the full year, the Kochi-headquartered company reported a 163 percent spike in net profit at Rs 123 crore, it said in a statement, helping it declare a 350 percent annual dividend at Rs 3.50 a share, he said. More here
Bharti Airtel Q4FY21 preview: Street expects slight decline in revenues
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will be announcing its Q4FY21 earnings today. The Street is expecting a slight decline in overall revenues of about 1-1.5 percent. The India revenues are likely to be weak, as widely expected. On the margin as well as the profitability front, a sharp improvement is expected on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. More here
Shilpa Medicare ties up with Dr Reddy’s for production of Sputnik V; shares rally 13%
The share price of Shilpa Medicare rallied over 13 percent in early trade on Monday after the company announced a partnership with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for the production of Sputnik V vaccine. Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare, has entered into a three-year definitive agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) for the production-supply of the Sputnik V vaccine from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing centre at Dharwad, Karnataka. The targeted production of the dual vector Sputnik V for the first 12 months is 50 million doses (50 million of Component 1 and 50 million of component 2), from the date of start of commercial production, Shilpa Medicare said in a regulatory filing on Monday. More here
Hester in talks with Bharat Biotech to produce Covaxin; stock soars 19% to hit 52-week high
Hester Biosciences jumped 19 percent to hit a 52-week high on Monday after the firm said that it is in discussions with Bharat Biotech for technology transfer to produce Covaxin. The company has tied up with the Gujarat government to explore the production of the COVID-19 vaccine through technology transfer from Bharat Biotech. "A triparty consortium has been formed with the Government of Gujarat as the lead partner, to explore the prospects of manufacturing the Covid vaccine through technology from Bharat Biotech," Hester said in a statement.
Morning market quote from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"There are two macro numbers that will exert a big influence on the markets. Externally US inflation numbers and internally India's Covid data. The jury is still out on US inflation with Fed claiming that the spike in inflation in April is transitory and many economists & market experts believing that inflation will continue to rise to force the Fed to taper earlier than expected. We will have to wait to see how the inflation scenario play out. The other number, India's Covid data, indicates steady improvement with fresh cases steadily declining and the latest number at 2.81lakhs is indeed very positive. And, the recovery numbers at 3.78 lakhs indicate a steady decline in total caseload. This means the present increasing lockdowns will be a temporary phase whichis likely to be ignored by the market. The market is likely to ignore the worse-than-expected Q1 FY22 GDP and earning numbers since a turn around looks imminent in the subsequent quarters"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 250 points higher, Nifty above 14,750; FMCG, IT stocks gain
Indian indices opened higher on Monday following cautious gains in Asian peers as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations though industrial output stayed solid. Buying was seend in all key sectors with banking, financial and FMCG leading. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 282 points to 49,015 while the Nifty rose 78 points at 14,756. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up around a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, ITC, L&T, ONGC, and SBI were the top gainers while Sun Pharma, Titan, Tata Steel, Cipla and Asian Paints led the losses.
Asia shares left listless by mixed China data
Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations though industrial output stayed solid, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a three-month peak. Chinese retail sales rose 17.7 percent in April on a year ago, short of forecasts for a jump of 24.8 percent, while industrial output matched expectations with a rise of 9.8 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a rise of 0.2 percent, nudging further away from a four-month trough hit last week. Chinese blue chips proved resilient with a gain of 1.8 percent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.7 percent, having also touched its lowest since early January last week.
China says retail sales grew 17.7% in April, missing expectations
China said Monday that consumer spending grew at a slower-than-expected pace in April. Retail sales rose 17.7% last month from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. That missed expectations of 24.9% growth in April, according to analysts polled by Reuters. April’s retail sales figure also marked a slowdown from 34.2% year-on-year growth in March. Industrial output rose 9.8% in April, matching Reuters’ expectations. Fixed asset investment for the first four months of the year rose 19.9%, slightly above the 19% figure predicted by a Reuters poll.
Supriya Lifescience files IPO papers with Sebi
Supriya Lifescience Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,000 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, repay debt, and general corporate purpose. Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development.
Petrol, diesel prices remain stable today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices stable on Monday after hiking them to record level on Sunday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged at Rs 92.58 and Rs 83.22 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol prices were steady at Rs 98.88 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was Rs 90.40 a litre.