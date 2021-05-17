Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's high, Nifty around 14,850 led by banks, financials

Nifty unlikely to make record highs; expect a pullback to about 11,000, says market expert Jai Bala

Markets ended the week in the red after gaining for 2 consecutive weeks. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended 42 points higher at 48,732 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,678. According to Jai Bala, CMT at cashthechaos.com, the second year of a bull market always tends to have headwinds and hence is expecting a large bull market correction. "There is a small possibility that the Dow and the S&P can make one last record high and if it were to do, then I don't think the Nifty, NASDAQ, and Nikkei will make record highs. They will actually go back to make a lower top and post that the fall for the Nifty is going to be very sharp. We are going to see something like 11,000 and we are going to see a large bull market correction come through for the markets," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. More here