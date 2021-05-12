Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 14,750 dragged by IT stocks; PSU Banks outperform

Market Watch: Pankaj Murarka, Founder, Renaissance Investment Managers

On GCPL | GCPL had a period where they were underperforming the sector and lost market share in some of their businesses in the last few years. But with a credible guy like Sudhir Sitapati coming in, that outlook can change considerably and that is what markets are drawing comfort from.

On markets | We continue to remain positive on markets, but one has to be slightly more selective in terms of investing from hereon because the low hanging fruits have been taken out.

On sectors | While we like consumer discretionary, we are slightly more selective there. We are also positive on lot of segments of the economy – what we call contact economy which has been impacted because of lockdown. So we like retail companies like fashion and apparel retailer, hotel stocks, and travel and tourism stocks. We like autos as well.