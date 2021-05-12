  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 14,750 dragged by IT stocks; PSU Banks outperform

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 12, 2021 12:53:22 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded lower Wednesday afternoon dragged losses in IT, private banks and financial services stocks. Meanwhile, weakness in global peers as worries over rising inflation in the United States also weighed on investors amid concerns that it could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. Gains were seen in PSU Bank and smallcap indices.
