Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's high, Nifty around 14,600 led by pharma, banks, IT stocks

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 05, 2021 02:02:38 IST

Stock Market Live News & Updates: Indian indices trading at day's high led by pharma, banking and IT stocks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a slew of measures. Midcap and smallcap indices gained half a percent each.
