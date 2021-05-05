Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's high, Nifty around 14,600 led by pharma, banks, IT stocks

'Sell in May & go away' doesn’t work in bull markets, says Bank Julius’ Mark Matthews

The ‘sell in May and go away’ does not work in bull markets, said Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co, on Wednesday. “We are in a bull market now and we found that famous expression ‘sell in May and go away’ doesn’t work in bull markets because on average the May to October period in the bull market over the last 100 years has produced returns of about 5 percent. So we remain invested but I would hesitate to see a lot more upside beyond 5 percent over the next 6 months,” Matthews told CNBC-TV18. More here