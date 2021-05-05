Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's high, Nifty around 14,600 led by pharma, banks, IT stocks

Tata Motors April Sales | Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) UK sales declined 56 percent to 8,367 units from 18,966 units, MoM. Jaguar UK sales fell 48 percent to 1,993 units as against 3,800 units, while Land Rover UK sales decreased 58 percent to 6,374 units from 15,086 units, MoM.
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking on RBI measures
The measures announced by the RBI are a positive development especially for SFB’s. However we believe that the restructuring of loans and stress on asset quality for the banking sector will be largely dependent upon the duration of the second wave and the lockdowns. In case the lockdowns are only restricted to Q1FY22 and we see a gradual reopening of the economy from Q2 onwards then the stress on the banking system and asset quality should be limited. However in case the lockdowns extend well into a major part of Q2 also then there will be a build up in the banking system.
CLSA on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone’s (ADSEZ) traffic slowed despite a low base in 4Q as volume grew 9% (ex-Krishnapatnam Port, KPCL) while port Ebitda rose 6% (ex-KPCL). The company’s market share gains also slowed in 4Q with its volume rising 9% YoY (ex-KPCL) vs major ports at 8%. Volume was supported by containers and coal. ADSEZ’s Ebitda margin rose 578bps to 69.5% on price hikes and cost cutting. But, lumpy SEZ income fell 86% YoY (19% below our estimate). Led by the second wave of Covid-19, management guided for FY22 volume of 310-320mt (CLSA: 327mt), which could disappoint the market. Following a 35% rally over the past three months, we downgrade the stock from O-PF to U-PF as it offers limited upside to our new SOTP-based Rs 816 target price (previously Rs770).
Market Watch: Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
- Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 335 and target prices of Rs 370
- Buy Shipping Corporation of India with a stop loss of Rs 108 and target prices of Rs 125
HDFC Securities on RBL Bank
RBL Bank’s 4QFY21 pre-provisioning profit (15% YoY) was higher than our expectations on account of higher income from recoveries, partially offset by softening NIMs (4.17%). Asset mobilisation remained muted (1% YoY), while deposits mobilisation (27% YoY) has gained traction. Asset quality woes continue for RBL Bank with slippages at ~10% (annualised), similar to Q3 levels (on pro-forma basis), and restructured pool at 1.7% of loans. With PCR at 52% and provisioning buffer nearly entirely drawn down, along with the second wave of pandemic, credit costs are likely to remain elevated for FY22 as well. Maintain REDUCE with revised TP of Rs 189.
L&T Infotech Q4FY21: Net margins to remain around 14%, says CEO Sanjay Jalona
L&T Infotech in Q4FY21 reported healthy EBIT margins, expanding by 320 basis points. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Jalona, MD & CEO of the company said that the net margin will remain at around 14 percent. “We have always maintained that we will be in the narrow band of 14 percent net margins and that is where we would like to stay. Our focus will be on investing for growth, investing in localisation, and investing in capability building in times to come. We need to invest in the safety of people, who have to invest in capability, we need to make sure that we support our customers in the most difficult times of transformation that they are going through. That is why we are confident of being a growth company with a stable margin at 14 percent,” he told CNBC-TV18. He also said that the company has given FY21 wage hikes in January and has advanced the FY22 wage hike cycle to April from July. Watch here.
Second COVID-19 wave may derail India’s budding recovery: S&P Ratings
India's second COVID wave may derail a strong recovery in the economy and credit conditions. The country's rate of daily new infections keeps spiraling upward, accounting for almost half of the world's cases, overwhelming the Indian health system. S&P Global Ratings believes the possibility the government will impose more local lockdowns may thwart what was looking like a robust rebound in corporate profits, liquidity, funding access, government revenues, and banking system profitability. "The Indian recovery had been so vigorous across many measures, particularly in the last quarter of fiscal 2021, and yet the latest outbreak has escalated rapidly," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Eunice Tan. "Despite being the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, India's vaccination rollout to the country's very large and largely rural population has proven challenging."
Crypto platform WazirX crashes due to Dogecoin frenzy
WazirX, one of India’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms crashed for about an hour on May 4, 2021 due to a spike in Dogecoin’s price, resulting in frenzied trading. Dogecoin, originally started as a joke in response to a meme about dogs, was popularised by Tesla CEO Elon Musk when he repeatedly tweeted about it. From 8 pm or so on Tuesday, users complained on Twitter about WazirX not working. However CEO Nischal Shetty told Moneycontrol that the website and app are back to normal now and that it was down for about 45 minutes to an hour. “What happened is that a ton of people suddenly came up because of the Dogecoin activity. Some of our systems thought it was an attack, and thus ended up preventing some people from accessing the platform,” he said. More here
'Sell in May & go away' doesn’t work in bull markets, says Bank Julius’ Mark Matthews
The ‘sell in May and go away’ does not work in bull markets, said Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co, on Wednesday. “We are in a bull market now and we found that famous expression ‘sell in May and go away’ doesn’t work in bull markets because on average the May to October period in the bull market over the last 100 years has produced returns of about 5 percent. So we remain invested but I would hesitate to see a lot more upside beyond 5 percent over the next 6 months,” Matthews told CNBC-TV18. More here
India Pesticides gets go-ahead from SEBI for Rs 800-cr IPO
Agrochemical technical firm India Pesticides has received approval from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to go ahead with its initial public offering. India Pesticides' Rs 800 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer of sale of Rs 700 crore by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus. The company had filed its preliminary papers with the SEBI in February and received the market regulator’s observation on April 30. As per the DRHP, the company may decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 75 crore. If the company will be able to raise the said funds through a pre-IPO placement issue, the fresh issue size will be reduced. More here
View on RBI Governer announcement from Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"Governor Sakthikanda Das reassured the nation and markets that the RBI would be pro-active to ameliorate the pain and help businesses & boost the economy. Term liquidity of Rs 50,000 cr as on-tap liquidity for access to the emergency health facility, 3-year TLTRO for small finance banks, another instalment of G-SAP of Rs 35000 cr, lending by SFBs to MSMEs to be classified as priority sector lending... are all timely steps in the right direction. The fact that there is no moratorium announcement will be seen by the markets as positive since the message is that the situation is not bad as to warrant another moratorium"
RBL Bank Q4 Net dives 34% as provisions on credit cards, MFI loans rise
Small-sized private lender, RBL Bank on Tuesday reported a 34 percent decline in its March quarter profit to Rs 75 crore compared to Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period due to provisioning for possible loan losses that it sees in the retail unsecured segments. The city-based lender’s net profit for FY2020-21 increased marginally to Rs 508 crore from the year-ago’s Rs 506 crore. Total income during the January-March quarter fell to Rs 2,611 crore from Rs 2,709 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank’s core net interest income was down 11 percent during the reporting quarter at Rs 906 crore, impacted largely by the narrowing of net interest margin to 4.17 percent and also a 1 percent growth in advances in FY21 as it moved away from corporate loans. More here
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das announces COVID relief measures for small biz, individuals, MSMEs
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced relief measures for small businesses, individuals, and micro, small & medium enterprises that are hit by the second wave of COVID-19. Over 3 lakh daily cases and more than 3000 fatalities are being recorded for over a week. Das said that small finance banks will be permitted to lend to small MFIs with asset size of Rs 500 crore, upto till March 31'2022. He said the most vulnerable category of borrowers are small borrowers, MSMEs in the current environment. He added that individuals, small businesses, MSMEs with exposure of upto Rs 25 crore who have not availed OTR (one-time restructuring) will be eligible for Resolution framework 2.0. The borrowers must be standard as on March 31,2021 to be eligible for Resolution framework 2.0.
Hikal shares locked in 10% upper circuit after company signs contract with a leading global pharma firm
Shares of Hikal were locked in 10 percent upper circuit of Rs 313,65 per share on BSE, also its 52-week high on Wednesday after the company signed a multi-year contract with a leading global pharmaceutical company. “This contract entails the development and supply of a portfolio of niche APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) over a period of 10 years. The development will start this year and commercial supplies will commence post successful development and plant commercialisation estimated to be in FY2024 onwards,” Hikal said in a BSE filing.
TERM LIQUIDITY FACILITY OF RS 50K CR FOR HEALTHCARE
To ramp up Covid related healthcare infra, on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50K cr with upto 3 yr tenor at repo rate being opened until March 31, 2022
RBI Governor on Inflation:
- CPI inflation was at 5.5% in Mar'21 from 5% in Feb'21
- Core inflation remained elevated
- Price pressure in pulses & edible oil remain
Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey
On Banks
“My concentration stays with some of the frontline banks which corporate banks, private sector. They are available at valuations which are far more comfortable to me. Also I think the larger the size of the book, it is giving me more confidence going forward. When the situation turns little better and unlocking starts happening, some of the large book size would help the banks to give relatively better performance in subsequent period of time. So, at this point of time the focus would stay with the likes of Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank.”
On steel stocks
“Although all the things are remaining positive, I am still believing that there is going to be a pressure on the cost going forward. With the rise in crude oil prices, this is going to be hurting some of the companies because they may not be able to completely pass over whatever the price they have been up till now passing it over. So, there is going to be some pressure going forward and as a result of which it would not be immediate buy. Though the momentum continues, wait till the markets gives an opportunity at lower levels.”
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"RBI Governor's announcements today are likely to influence markets, particularly certain segments like banking. Relief to MSMEs & retail borrowers might positively impact banks which have a higher proportion of such loans. The rally in PSU banks yesterday may be in anticipation of this. The market is presently caught between fear from the economic fall out of the second wave and hope arising from the flattening of the Covid curve. It will take some more time for clarity to emerge on which of the two will have a higher impact on markets. Going by the experiences of countries that went through the second wave, like the UK, hope will triumph over fear. GDP & earnings growth in Q1 FY 22 will take a hit, but is likely to recover in subsequent quarters. In the short term consumer discretionaries like autos & consumer, durables are likely to be under pressure. IT & metals are exhibiting high resilience."
IIFL Securities Q4 PAT grows two-fold to Rs 77.6 cr
IIFL Securities on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in profit after tax to Rs 77.6 crore for the three months ended March 2021. In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 37.2 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, IIFL Securities said in a statement. Total income rose by 22 percent to Rs 256.3 crore from Rs 209.8 crore in the March quarter of the preceding fiscal (2019-20). R Venkataraman, managing director of IIFL Securities, said, ”All our investment banking transactions were extremely well subscribed and witnessed very strong participation from high quality institutional, retail and HNI investors. Our deal pipeline for the coming quarters remain strong and robust”.
Sensex opens 250 points higher, Nifty above 14,550; RBI Governor's address in focus
Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday, tracking broad-based gains across all sectors, mainly led by banking, financial, IT and metal stocks. Heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, HDFC and Infosys contributed the most to the benchmarks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 227 points higher at 48,480 while the Nifty rose 82 points to 14,578. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, UPL, IOC, Wipro and Axis Bank were teh top gainers while Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Nestle, HDFC and MAruto led the losses. Broader markets were also in the green with the midcap and smallcap indices up around a percent each.