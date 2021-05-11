Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 14,850; IT, metals drag; mid, smallcaps outperform

Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at FYERS
Equity schemes saw a drop in net inflow, coming in at Rs 1,783 crore versus a strong inflow of Rs 7,376 crore in the previous month. After being battered in the second half of the previous calendar year, hybrid category is making a strong come back with Rs 21,696 crore on net inflows in the current calendar year versus a net outflow of Rs 29,203 crore in H2CY20. This is a remarkable change as investors opted for arbitrage and dynamic asset allocation funds as compared to pure equity funds.
Among pure equity, sector/thematic funds have witnessed quite an interest with IT, Pharma, Natural Resources, and other sectoral themes delivering large returns over a short period of time. Index funds and new Fund of Fund offerings continue to interest the investors as global equities continue to rise unabatedly, while Indian markets continue to consolidate their position for the last 2 months. Total assets under management for April ended at Rs.32.38 lakh crore, a minor increase in comparison to the fall seen in March.
With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic putting pressure on citizens to hold a higher emergency corpus for medical needs, investor interest is a tad down and can be expected to recover in the waning phase of this health scare.
April MF data: Dip MoM; considerable gains in equities & fixed income, says IDFC AMC CEO
There are considerable gains in both equities as well as fixed income, said Vishal Kapoor, CEO of IDFC AMC, on Tuesday. April mutual fund data shows a net equity inflow of Rs 1,783.1 crore versus Rs 7,376.1 crore month on month. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “There are considerable gains in both equities as well as fixed income and at an aggregate level the industry has gained almost 1 crore of assets. So nice bump up in a month.” “However, month on month there is a slight dip, but need to keep in mind the overall business as well as investor sentiment in April. We were and have been in the middle of a full-blown pandemic with a lot of distribution effort as well as personal finance investment type decisions been relegated and given all of that to have net equity inflows in a month like April would still be, to my mind, a fairly positive picture,” he said. Watch here.
Shankar Sharma sees long-awaited uptrend in commodities
Global metal prices have seen a stupendous rally. What are the factors driving up the prices and what do technical charts suggest? Shankar Sharma, VC and Joint MD of First Global weighed in on this in a conversation with CNBC-TV18. According to Sharma, there is a long-awaited uptrend in commodities. “I just think that there is a long-awaited uptrend in commodities which is not going to be just a flaky six months or 1 year kind of thing. I think it is a little bit of a longer thing that is playing out. It is driven by the Fed’s policies of this huge amount of looseness that it has exhibited in the wake of the crisis. It is because of that money is just going to fuel all kinds of things apart from the stock market. So, it has steeped from the stock market into the physical market of commodities,” he said. He also said that people have sold forward and now have to pay massive backwardation charges. Read here.
Siemens Q2FY21 preview: Street expects profit to grow by 49%
On a lower base, most capital goods companies are expected to do well and Siemens will be no different. CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a double-digit 10.3 percent growth in revenue and expansion of a 150 basis point in EBITDA margins coming at around 11 percent. Expect the profit to grow by around 49 percent. The order flow expedition and execution is something that will play in favour of Siemens. Besides a fact that the industrial segment has seen a significant uptick in order inflow, we are also looking at some of the shorter-term orders to come into play as far as revenue growth is concerned as well as lift margins. In terms of the order inflow expecting about Rs 3,100 crore with this particular quarter as compared to a sequential Rs 2,900 crore so that is also something that will play out in favour of Siemens. Watch here.
April AMFI data: Net equity inflows see a dip, SIP collections drop
Mutual Funds (MFs) see a dip in net equity inflows in April. Monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs) also fall versus in March. The assets under management (AUM) this time around has grown a little over Rs 32 lakh crore. The total assets of inflow in the debt schemes have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. Liquid funds have seen almost Rs 41,000 crore of money coming in. Overnight and Money Market funds have also done well, each getting in close to about Rs 20,000 crore. Watch here.
MFI Association Sa-Dhan writes to RBI Governor, seeks support for sector amid second Covid wave
Sa-Dhan, one of the major industry associations of microlenders, has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking an emergency credit line to fight the challenges posed by the COVID-19 second wave. It said the SLTRO of Rs 10,000 crpre for SFBs has been of help, but more support is needed. SaDhan has sought an Emergency Credit Line of upto 25 percent of loans for MFIs from their lending banks. It says MFIs would be able to mobilise Rs 15,000 crore via Emergency Credit Line if implemented. It also seeks Special Liquidity Facility of Rs 15,000 crore via NABARD, SIDBI, with 40 percent earmarked for small MFIs with portfolio less than Rs 500 crore.
The industry body has also sought greater push for lending from banks to MFIs under on-tap TLTRO. It has requested RBI to introduce Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 3.0 to lend to MFIs, especially smaller ones with lower rating. It said that only 40% of lenders provided moratorium to MFIs in first Covid wave and has sought moratorium or restructuring support for 6 months to 1 year. It has also asked RBI to allow relaxation on provisioning norms for MFIs upto Dec 2021 to ease liquidity pressure and help to re-iterate to States the ill-effects of any loan waiver in these times.
Significant downside risks to earnings in auto, consumer durables, says Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal
Gautam Duggad, Head-Research, Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that he expects significant downside risks to earnings in auto, consumer durables sectors. However, he added that metal sector earnings are likely to witness no large changes in Q4. “There has been no change so far because of what Tata Steel has done. Before Tata Steel reported the numbers, our earnings estimate was down by about 2 percent for FY22 and post-Tata Steel the net earnings have seen an upgrade now, it is plus 2 percent. So that is how sharp the impact of Tata Steel number revision has been,” Duggad pointed out. Read here.
Granules India Q4FY21 | The company's net profit rose 38.2 percent to Rs 127.6 crore from Rs 92.3 crore, while revenue increased 33.2 percent to Rs 799.3 crore from Rs 599.9 crore, YoY. EBITDA was at Rs 202 crore as against Rs 100 crore and EBITDA margin was at 25.3 percent as against 16.7 percent, YoY.
Market Watch: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,180 and a target of Rs 1,270-1,280.
- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 660 and a target of Rs 710-720.
Expect INR to underperform other EM currencies: Deutsche Bank's Sameer Goel
"I would be inclined to think that the rupee (will) underperform the other emerging market currencies,” said Sameer Goel, Head of Asia Macro Strategy, Deutsche Bank in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He elaborated, “...primarily because I feel the possibility of these lockdowns being extended and therefore more materially impacting growth estimates – that probability is still there and that risk needs to be accounted for by the market." The Indian rupee slumped 18 paise to 73.53 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency. “Over the next few weeks, the dollar trend will now be a lot more relevant and I think the broader dollar trend is going to be more dovish in nature and that will give rupee more footing, more ability,” he stated. Read more.
IDBI Bank | The bank's board will consider equity capital issuance through various modes on May 15.
COVID 2nd wave viciousness surprised everyone but the market: Pacific Paradigm’s Punita Kumar Sinha
The viciousness of COVID-19 second wave has taken everyone by surprise except the market, said Punita Kumar Sinha, managing partner of Pacific Paradigm Advisors, on Tuesday. Dalal Street has managed to stay rangebound during the COVID-19 second wave and largely traded in a range. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, she said, “The viciousness of the second wave has taken everybody by surprise but not the market. The market seems to be still holding as if the economy is recovering, which it is, and the markets are signalling still that there will be a recovery and this too shall pass.” Read here.
Firstsource Solutions Q4FY21 | The company's net profit fell 61.5 percent to Rs 46.6 crore from Rs 121 crore, QoQ, dragged by one-time loss of Rs 109.9 crore. Revenue rose 7.1 percent to Rs 1,462.8 crore from Rs 1,365.2 crore, QoQ. EBITDA increased 11.4 percent to Rs 234.3 crore from Rs 210.3 crore and EBITDA margin stood at 16 percent as against 15.4 percent, QoQ.
Market Watch: Rahul Mohindar, viratechindia.com
- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss around Rs 5,380 and target of Rs 5,500
- Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,945 and target of Rs 1,895
- Sell Hero Motocorp with a stop loss above Rs 2,880 and target of Rs 2,650
- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss below Rs 6,400 and target of Rs 6,700
Market Watch: Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking
- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 353 and a target of around Rs 375-380.
- Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 213 and a target of Rs 235.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company has sold its entire stake in mutual fund business to Nextbillion Technology for Rs 175 crore. The company said it will focus on the real estate asset management business with asset-light strategy and grow the real estate business in partnership with global players.
Ruchi Soya Industries | The company will acquire the business of manufacturing, packing and labelling of biscuits, cookies, rusk and other associated bakery products along with the manufacturing plant located at Khasra from Patanjali on a slump sale basis.
Bengaluru-based Medi Assist files DRHP for Rs 840-crore IPO
Medi Assist, a Bengaluru-based health insurance administrator, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to raise around Rs 840 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), Moneycontrol.com reported. It will be India's first IPO by an insurance third-party administrator (TPA), if the plan materialises. Medi Assist in the past three years has become the country's largest health benefits administrator in terms of revenue and premium services for health insurance policies, according to the report. The IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) component and a partial exit by two private equity investors, Bessemer Ventures and Investcorp, MC reported quoting a source. More here
HFCL shares zoom over 12% after it reports 14-fold jump in net profit in Q4
Shares of HFCL zoomed over 12 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit jumped 14-fold in the March quarter. The company's net profit rose to Rs 84.67 crore in Q4 as against Rs 5.78 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's consolidated sales revenues also more than doubled, up 110 percent to Rs 1,391.40 crore in Q4 versus Rs 663.19 crore in the same quarter last year. The surge was also on the back of low base in the March 2020 quarter due to the pandemic. The company said that with a current order book of Rs 6,875 crore, has firmed up its 5G plans and added that it saw solid traction across both its key verticals - Telecom products and Turnkey Contracts & Services in the quarter under review.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals shares soar 10% to hit 52-week high after stock turns ex-split
The share price of Alkyl Amines Chemicals soared 10 percent to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the stock turned ex-split. The company has fixed Wednesday, May 12, 2021, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for split/sub-division of equity shares. It will split its share of face value Rs 5 into Rs 2. The stock rose as much as 10 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 3642.30 per share on the BSE.
"Upon sub-division of the face value of each share from Rs 5 to Rs 2, all fractions resulting from the sub-division of shares shall be consolidated into whole Equity shares and the same will be disposed off at the market price and the net proceeds (fewer expenses, if any) will be distributed proportionately, as far as practicable, to the members concerned," the company said in a BSE filing. Read here.