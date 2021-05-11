Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 14,850; IT, metals drag; mid, smallcaps outperform

Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at FYERS

Equity schemes saw a drop in net inflow, coming in at Rs 1,783 crore versus a strong inflow of Rs 7,376 crore in the previous month. After being battered in the second half of the previous calendar year, hybrid category is making a strong come back with Rs 21,696 crore on net inflows in the current calendar year versus a net outflow of Rs 29,203 crore in H2CY20. This is a remarkable change as investors opted for arbitrage and dynamic asset allocation funds as compared to pure equity funds.

Among pure equity, sector/thematic funds have witnessed quite an interest with IT, Pharma, Natural Resources, and other sectoral themes delivering large returns over a short period of time. Index funds and new Fund of Fund offerings continue to interest the investors as global equities continue to rise unabatedly, while Indian markets continue to consolidate their position for the last 2 months. Total assets under management for April ended at Rs.32.38 lakh crore, a minor increase in comparison to the fall seen in March.

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic putting pressure on citizens to hold a higher emergency corpus for medical needs, investor interest is a tad down and can be expected to recover in the waning phase of this health scare.