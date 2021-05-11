  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 14,850; IT, metals drag; mid, smallcaps outperform

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 11, 2021 02:33:22 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded lower Tuesday afternoon dragged by selling in IT, metals, pharma and private banking stocks. Broader markets outperformed, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading higher. 
