Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade a percent lower; Nifty Bank down 2%

Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert





On United Spirits

I continue to like that business. If you are holding on to the stock, this is not the right time to get out. You will probably see the second phase of growth for the business on an international comparable basis and that is what the market will like and start discounting into the stock as well.



On Bharti Airtel

Whatever happens to Vodafone Idea, if it is favourable, it works for Bharti Airtel as well. If something was wrong and the disposition is not favourable on AGR dues reduction as is being sought by both the incumbents then Vodafone finds it difficult and that also helps Bharti. So play this with going long on Bharti Airtel, I don’t think there is any better simpler way to do it rather than anticipate what is going to happen.