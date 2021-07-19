Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade a percent lower; Nifty Bank down 2%

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading a percent lower Monday following losses in global peers amid concerns over a surge in Delta variant of the coronavirus in Asian countries. Midcap and smallcap indices are trading mixed. Among sectors, investors are selling stocks of private banks, financial services, IT and auto indices, while buying Nifty Pharma and Realty. Stay tuned for live updates.
Asian shares slip to 1-week lows on renewed virus scare, inflation worry
Asian shares stumbled to a one-week low on Monday and perceived safe haven yen edged higher amid a relentless surge in coronavirus cases and fears of rising inflation while oil prices fell on oversupply worries. In a sign the gloomy mood would extend elsewhere, Eurostoxx 50 futures fell 0.7 percent, while those for Germany's DAX declined 0.6 percent. London's FTSE futures were 0.8 percent lower. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent. Australia's benchmark share index finished 0.7 percent lower and South Korea's Kospi shed nearly 1 percent. Chinese stocks were mixed with the blue-chip index mildly positive after paring earlier losses. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan at 677.45 points, a level not seen since July 12. The index, down 1.3 percent on Monday, was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop since July 8.
Market Watch: Shilpa Rout, Prabhudas Lilladher
— Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 125 and a target of Rs 132 and Rs 135.
— Buy Jindal Steel and Power with a stop loss of Rs 396 and a target of Rs 415.
— Sell Apollo Tyre with a stop loss of Rs 230 and a target of Rs 218 and Rs 215.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research
We witnessed some lackluster movement in the market and an attempt to hold the support level around the Nifty50 Index level of 15,800 While sustaining above 15,800 is the key factor from a short-term perspective, our research suggests maintaining above this level is important for the market to gain momentum and extend the rally until 15,920-15,950. On the sectoral front, there is no clear indication of the market direction as few of the major sectors have shown weakness in the market.
Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply
Oil prices recouped some losses on Monday but were still down after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, which sparked concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries, said a Reuters report. Brent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $72.98 a barrel, after falling to $72.35 earlier in the session. US oil was down 66 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $71.15 a barrel, having slipped to $70.64 earlier.
Market Watch: Sacchitanand Uttekar, Tradebulls
- Buy BPCL around Rs 455-452 with a stop loss of Rs 446 and a target of Rs 485.
- Buy AB Capital around Rs 127-124 with a stop loss of Rs 119 and a target of Rs 146.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO day 2: Issue subscribed 8.7 times
The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has been subscribed 8.71 times on July 19, the second day of bidding. It received bids for 2.81 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 32.61 lakh shares, according to data available on the exchanges. The portion set aside for retail investors is subscribed 15.63 times, while that for non-institutional investors is subscribed 3.48 times. The qualified institutional buyers have placed bids for 51 percent of the total shares reserved for them.
SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank oppose RBI's notice under RTI to disclose information
Some of India's largest banks, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC Bank have joined hands before the Supreme Court to oppose Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive for disclosing inspection reports under Right to Information (RTI) Act. The Supreme Court will hear the case on July 22.
Market Watch: Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities
- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,590 and a target of Rs 1,680.
- Buy Sunteck Realty with a stop loss of Rs 355 and a target of Rs 395.
Kshitij Purohit, Lead International & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research
Technically, the USDINR July opened on a negative note with a small gap-down and was moving in marginally sideways to Bullish trend since morning. Prices didn’t breach the support zone lying in 74.55-74.52 zone and instead gave an upward move where they faced a stiff challenge in crossing above a major resistance zone of 74.75-74.78, and we witnessed a downfall from there. However, the fall was not a drastic one and Buyers again came into action indicating a weakness among sellers. As soon as buyers close the prices above 74.77-74.80 zone either on intraday charts or on Daily charts, we may see a considerable rally lead by Buyers as this specific resistance zone of 74.77-74.80 has been tested multiple times now, and 110-SMA has acted as a dynamic support zone in today’s session. If the above-mentioned zone gets breached with enough volumes, we may see a hike till 74.87-74.90.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets have opened with a gap down, but the index still managed to keep above the 15,700 level. Due to the commencement of the new week, the support is now upgraded from 15,400 to 15,600. As long as we do not break this on a closing basis, intra day dips or corrections can be utilized to accumulate long positions for a target of 16,000-16,100.
ICICI Securities expects HDFC Bank to recover in next 2-3 quarters
HDFC Bank reported its Q1FY22 earnings over the weekend. It reported a 14.36 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922 crore. The June quarter profit has declined against the March quarter’s Rs 8,433 crore. Kunal Shah, analyst at ICICI Securities, discussed the numbers. “Net interest income (NII) for the first time in last one decade has come below sub-10 percent and the slippages were relatively higher than the expectations at 2.54 percent. That is going to be the phenomena in this quarter,” he said. When asked if ICICI Securities has cut its estimates or target price on HDFC Bank post these numbers, he replied, “Not really - it is hardly a couple of percentage points earnings cut. Overall, when we look at it in terms of next two-three quarters, there could be a recovery in the offing.” More here
HCL Tech may see growth of nearly 10% in profit and 2% in $ revenue on a sequential basis.
HDFC Bank CEO says ‘clear focus on digitising, aim to become like a fintech’
HDFC Bank's MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, on July 17, asserted that over 26 years, the lender has invested in tech way ahead of time and its clear focus is on digitising and improving productivity without laying off people. “Our aim is to become like a fintech,” he said while addressing the HDFC Bank annual general meeting (AGM). Jagdishan’s comments come against the backdrop of the bank's tech issues that prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ban it from offering new digital products and onboarding new credit card customers. More here
Cryptocurrency prices on July 19: Bitcoin at $31,590; Dogecoin slips 7%
ACC is expected to report an increase of 70% in profit and 44% in revenue YoY in quarter ending June
JUST IN: GR Infra lists at Rs 1,712/sh Vs issue price of Rs 837/sh
JUST IN: Clean Science lists at Rs 1,700/sh Vs issue price of Rs 900/sh
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Markets are likely to swing between 'risk on' & 'risk off' modes in the very short-term. Excessive valuations will persuade FIIs to sell consistently at higher levels. As the market declines, the redoubtable retail investors will continue with their buy on dips strategy. Therefore, a sharp breakup or breakdown from the present levels is unlikely in the short term. Globally, too, there are no immediate signals of a sell-off in spite of the excessive valuations. The best safeguard in these uncertain times is to stick to high quality. Without a doubt, there is froth in the market. Froth getting removed is only a matter of time. Meanwhile, the OPEC+decision to increase crude output which has reflected in the decline in crude prices is a macro positive for India."
Gold edges up on Delta virus threat, lower US bond yields
Gold prices edged higher on Monday, lifted by a retreat in US Treasury yields and concerns that a surge in coronavirus cases could dampen global economic recovery, though an uptick in the dollar limited gains for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at USD 1,812.83 per ounce, as of 02:43 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to USD 1,813.70. "COVID-driven risk aversion is driving Asian markets today after a weak finish on Wall Street on Friday," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. More here
Monday's top brokerage calls: HDFC Bank, L&T Info and more
Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert
On United Spirits
I continue to like that business. If you are holding on to the stock, this is not the right time to get out. You will probably see the second phase of growth for the business on an international comparable basis and that is what the market will like and start discounting into the stock as well.
On Bharti Airtel
Whatever happens to Vodafone Idea, if it is favourable, it works for Bharti Airtel as well. If something was wrong and the disposition is not favourable on AGR dues reduction as is being sought by both the incumbents then Vodafone finds it difficult and that also helps Bharti. So play this with going long on Bharti Airtel, I don’t think there is any better simpler way to do it rather than anticipate what is going to happen.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 350 points lower, Nifty below 15,800; banks drag
Indian indices started the week on a negative on Monday following losses in global peers as fears of rising inflation and a relentless surge in Delta variant of the coronavirus in Asian countries dampened investors’ risk appetite. Broad-based selling was seen across sectors with banks and financials weighing the most. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 373 points at 52,766 while the Nifty fell 131 points to 15,792. Broader markets were also in the red with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.3 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, NTPC, HCL Tech, Titan, BPCL and Tata Consumer were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Axis Bank led the losses.
Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today
Axis Bank Shareholding: SUUTI’s Holding in co now at 1.56% Vs 3.45% till March 31
The Week Ahead: Key events that will guide traders at Dalal Street this week
HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 14.36% to Rs 7,922 crore
The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922.09 crore. The city-headquartered bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,927.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The June quarter profit has declined when compared with the preceding March quarter’s Rs 8,433.78 crore, as per bank’s regulatory filings. Its net profit on a standalone basis stood at Rs 7,729.64 crore in the June 2021 quarter, as against Rs 6,658.62 crore in the year-ago period and the preceding March quarter’s Rs 8,186.51 crore. The bank’s total income increased to Rs 36,771 crore in April-June 2021, as compared to Rs 34,453 crore in the year-ago period. More here
BSNL narrows loss to Rs 7,441 cr in FY21 with reduced employee costs
State-run telecom firm BSNL has narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 7,441.11 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, according to an official. The company had posted a loss of Rs 15,499.58 crore in 2019-20. "The loss has come down mainly due to reduction in employee wages on account of voluntary retirement opted by 78,569 employees," a BSNL official said. The revenue from operations of the company declined by 1.6 percent to Rs 18,595.12 crore in 2020-21 compared to Rs 18,906.56 crore it reported in 2019-20, the official said. More here
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|BPCL
|456.45
|8.45
|1.89
|Divis Labs
|4,803.00
|45.40
|0.95
|NTPC
|120.10
|1.00
|0.84
|Nestle
|17,777.15
|122.95
|0.70
|TATA Cons. Prod
|767.15
|4.15
|0.54
