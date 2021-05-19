  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 15,050 dragged by metal, auto stocks

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 19, 2021 14:05:00 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading lower Wednesday afternoon dragged by selling in metal, auto and private banking stocks. Broader markets are mixed as smallcap index gained, while midcap index trading in the red. Gains were seen in pharma, PSU Banks, realty and IT sectors.
