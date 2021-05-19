Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 15,050 dragged by metal, auto stocks

Market Watch: Sudheer Guntupalli, Lead Analyst-Tech, ICICI Securities
Currently midcap IT is trading at 20 percent premium to Nifty IT and if I were to go by the precedent over the last 15-20 years, this happens only once and that did not sustain for a long period of time which essentially means time maybe ripe for a correction in the midcap IT names. In terms of broader IT sector also, valuations have run up much ahead of fundamentals in which condition the demand is going to be significantly higher post-COVID, profitability is going to be significantly higher post-COVID, market has spiced up the multiples to a significant extent and that’s why we see a reason to be cautious on the sector right now.
Commodity Outlook by Ajay Kedia
Gold prices are trading near to $1,868. A breach above $1,872.00 will activate the positive effect followed by rallying to achieving new gains that reach $1,900.00 - $1,918 level as long as prices are trading above $1,858. Strong bullish trend above $1,872.
Silver prices are trading near $28.00. Overall outlook remains bullish for a target located at $29.00 and above same can test $29.60. Holding above 27.75 is a bullish sign and vice-versa.
HDFC Securities on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank witnessed significant asset quality deterioration in the micro-credit and MSE portfolios (overall GNPA rose by 230 bps QoQ). While the overall stressed book was steady at Rs 33 billion (~22% of loan book), we remain watchful of further deterioration from extended lockdowns in key states, especially in rural and semi-urban locations. With the run-down of provisions during the quarter, we revise our FY22/FY23E earnings estimates downward by 15.9%/11.7% to factor in elevated credit costs and lower disbursals. Maintain ADD with a revised TP of Rs 37 and Buy on Ujjivan Financial Services with a TP of Rs 354.
Kalyani Steels: Expect to make up for shortfall in sales volume in FY22
Kalyani Steels reported a consolidated profit of Rs 75.68 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021, steeply higher than Rs 22.66 crore in the previous year. While its revenue from operations has surged 39 percent year-on-year, its margins have also expanded significantly. RK Goyal, MD of Kalyani Steels discussed the earnings and the big rise in steel prices. Goyal says the company has witnessed a big impact in the current quarter in terms of sales volume due to the second wave of COVID-19. However, he expects to "make it up in May and June. So I don’t see much impact or substantial impact on the volumes and margins going forward,” he said. Kalyani Steels is targeting to maintain a 27 percent margin delivered in Q4FY21, he added. Read here.
Canara Bank expects double-digit growth in retail segment; says focus on infra sector
Canara Bank will see double-digit growth in FY22 in the retail segment, LV Prabhakar, MD & CEO told CNBC-TV18. The bank reported earnings for the March-ended quarter and has seen a high slippage figure of Rs 15,287 crore. “Our focus is on growth in retail and because of the verticalisation which we have done and the specialised units which we have created in the last year is giving the results and going forward in retail we are going to have a double-digit growth,” Prabhakar said. “We are concentrating on infrastructure projects very aggressively especially hybrid annuity model (HAM) and in Q1 we will be showing growth under corporate sector also,” he said. Read here.
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking
Brigade Enterprises reported a good set of numbers but a tough time ahead due to the COVID19 restriction. This was one of the difficult years for the real estate companies in India even the South India region is now one of the heaviest hit due to COVID-19 2nd wave, we expect the first half of FY2022 will going to be a washout quarter the company and some recovery in 2nd half of the year.
Dr Reddy's in talks with RDIF on Sputnik V for other countries
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which is in a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India, is holding parleys with RDIF for acquiring rights for more countries, a senior official of the Indian drugmaker said. Dr Reddy’s which had received over two lakh vaccines from RDIF, recently soft-launched Sputnik V and tied up with Apollo Hospitals for piloting the vaccine. Read here.
Rupee rises 8 paise to 72.97 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee inched higher by 8 paise to 72.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened on a flat note at 73.02 against the dollar, then inched higher and touched 72.97, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. Read here.
Market prepared to look beyond COVID 2nd wave; cautious on autos, says Edelweiss’ Aditya Narain
The Indian equity market is prepared to look beyond the second wave of COVID-19, said Aditya Narain, head of research-institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities, on Wednesday. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Prioritizing lives over livelihood at this point will remain an endearing theme and I don’t think the market should necessarily worry too much about it. The demand comeback is going to be gradual unlike last time and that’s where one needs to focus a bit more on.” Narain is of the view that the demand may get hit as the companies will hike prices to protect margins. Read more.
Positive on JLR prospects; expect over 15% volume growth: HDFC Securities
Tata Motors’ operationally strong earnings were in line with the street expectations. The company’s management is cautious owing to supply-side issues and rising raw material costs. Sector experts are of the view that Tata Motors have the potential to drive growth going ahead. Aditya Makharia, Senior Analyst-Automobiles of HDFC Securities is positive on the prospects for Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR). “Tata Motors has a lot of growth drivers ahead for it. There are several triggers which are yet available for this company,” Makharia told CNBC-TV18. He expects a double-digit growth, 15 percent plus volumes at JLR for next year. Watch here.
Brigade Enterprises zooms 13% post-Q4 results; 1-year gain 172%
Shares of realty firm Brigade Enterprises opened with a gain over 13 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported a sharp surge in March quarter net profit. The company's consolidated net profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 39.57 crore from Rs 2.68 crore, YoY. Total income during the quarter increased 27.39 percent to Rs 820.86 crore from Rs 644.34 crore in the year-ago quarter. The stock has gained over 7 percent in the last three days, while the one-year return on the stock is almost 172 percent, outperforming the Senex by 106 percent. Year-to-date, the stock has posted over 4 percent gains. More here
Minda Corp jumps 7% on stellar March quarter results
Minda Corporations' shares advanced 6.7 per cent to Rs 118, also ita fresh 52-week high, on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day deals after the automobile component maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.92 crore for the March quarter of FY21 as against a loss of Rs 299.78 crore in the year-ago period. It's total income grew by 45 per cent to Rs 801.30 crore compared with Rs 552.50 crore in Q4FY20 while Ebitda margin improved to 11.2 per cent due to operating leverage and tight control and reduction on other cost. For the full financial year 2021, net profit stood at Rs 52.50 crore as against a loss of Rs 199.81 crore while the income from operations during the year was Rs 2,401.14 crore against Rs 2,265.16 crore in FY20.
Tata Motors shares decline 6% after Q4 results miss estimates
The share price of Tata Motors fell 6 percent on Wednesday after the firm's March quarter results missed estimates. The firm reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 7,585 crore for the quarter ended March 31. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 2,721 crore for the quarter under review. The stock fell as much as 6 percent to its day's low of Rs 312.15 per share. The auto major's total income in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 89,319 crore. It was at Rs 63,057 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a pre-tax loss of 952 million pounds for the quarter owing to the 1.5 billion pounds of exceptional charges. Despite the loss, JLR clocked a 20.5 percent increase in revenue at 6.5 billion pounds during the quarter led by China and the new Defender model. More here
Adani Green Energy jumps 5% on acquisition of SB Energy for $3.5 billion
Adani Green Energy Ltd share price gained in early trade on Wednesday, locked in the 5 percent upper price band after the company announced the acquisition of SoftBank-backed SB Energy in a $3.5 billion deal. Adani Green Energy said it signed share purchase agreements for the acquisition of 100 percent interest in SB Energy India from SBG and Bharti Group."SB Energy India has a total renewable portfolio of 4,954 MW spread across four states in India. The transaction marks the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India. The transaction values SB Energy India at an enterprise valuation of approximately USD 3.5 billion," Adani Green Energy said in a regulatory filing. Read here.
Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey
On Tata Motors
I think there will be structural upside into the consumption or the offtake of vehicles in the country. That is where I see a good start for companies like Tata Motors in the second half of this year. Coming festive season onwards Tata Motors should have
relatively better numbers.
On chemical companies
We believe companies like PI Industries, UPL remain smarter of the lot as far as the business equation is concerned.
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index needs to keep above yesterday's high - around 15150. If we can do that successfully, the Nifty should be headed to 15250-15300. We have good support at the 14700 levels. Any intraday drop or correction can be utilized to enter the markets for higher targets.
Bitcoin drops below $40,000 for the first time in 14 weeks
Bitcoin fell sharply on Wednesday, continuing a major sell-off that began over a week ago. The digital currency hit an intraday low of $38,847, falling over 14 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.
Adani Green shares gains 5% on acquisition of SB Energy's renewable portfolio
Adani Green Energy share price rose 5 percent on Wednesday after the company said it will acquire the renewable portfolio from SB Energy. Adani Green Energy will acquire 5 GW of renewable power portfolio from SB Energy India for a fully completed enterprise evaluation (EV) of $3.5 billion (approx Rs 26,000 crore). The share purchase agreement was signed on May 19 for the acquisition of 100 percent interest in SB Energy from SoftBank Group and Bharti Group, which held 80 percent and 20 percent stake, respectively.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The trend of low daily Covid cases and high recoveries has the potential to sustain the ongoing 'hope trade' in the market. But since the bulls are sitting on good profits, corrections caused by profit-taking are due anytime. Global support to markets is likely to continue since the consensus is that the Fed is likely to ignore the recent spurt in inflation dismissing it as transitory. A positive development is FIIs turning buyers with a net buy figure of Rs 618 cr yesterday. The consensus pre-second Covid wave GDP growth rate of around 11 percent for FY22 is getting revised to around 9 percent. Earnings estimates for FY 22 also will take a hit. But it appears that the market is looking through this downward revision and is focussing on the post- second wave scenario."
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 150 points lower, Nifty below 15,100; banks, autos drag
Indian indices opened lower on Wednesday, snapping 2 sessions of gains as it tracked losses in Asian peers. Losses in banking and auto stocks weighed the most on the benchmarks. Asian stocks fell as uncertainties over inflation prompted investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets for now. At 9:18 am, Sensex was down 147 points at 50,046 while the Nifty lost 49 points to 15,058. Broader markets, however, outperformed and gained in opening deals. The Nifty Midcap index rose 0.2 percent and smallcap index was up 0.5 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Kotak Bank and HUL were the top losers while Powergrid, L&T, Adani Ports, Cipla and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.