Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 15,050 dragged by metal, auto stocks

Commodity Outlook by Ajay Kedia

Gold prices are trading near to $1,868. A breach above $1,872.00 will activate the positive effect followed by rallying to achieving new gains that reach $1,900.00 - $1,918 level as long as prices are trading above $1,858. Strong bullish trend above $1,872.

Silver prices are trading near $28.00. Overall outlook remains bullish for a target located at $29.00 and above same can test $29.60. Holding above 27.75 is a bullish sign and vice-versa.