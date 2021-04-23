Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns flat, Nifty around 14,400 amid volatility; Mid, smallcaps outperform

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The resilience of the market (Nifty down only 1.9% in April, so far) in spite of the health crisis and worrisome news relating to bed & oxygen shortages and travel bans announced by many countries, would appear surprising. But it is important to appreciate the fact this bad news will not impact the earnings of companies in sectors that are doing well like IT, metals & pharma. FIIs continuing in the sell mode is a worry for markets in the short run. The underperformance of the bank index (down 4.5% in April, so far) emanates from the potential hit to GDP from the second wave, which the market had not factored in last month. Also, there is portfolio churn away from banks in favour of IT, metals & pharma. If this persists, it will present buying opportunities in the leading private sector banks.

Since equity investors are sitting on big profits, partial profit booking and moving money to fixed income may be considered even though fixed income returns are low. Heightened uncertainty warrants partial switching to fixed income"