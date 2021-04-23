  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns flat, Nifty around 14,400 amid volatility; Mid, smallcaps outperform

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 23, 2021 12:45 PM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty traded flat as gains in banking, metals and IT stocks were countered by losses in FMCG and pharma indices. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up nearly a percent each.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement