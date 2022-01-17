0

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower; HCL Tech, HDFC Bank lead losers

IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian shares started Monday's session largely in the red with benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex down 7 points to start at 61,215.80, while the broader NSE Nifty50 dipped 20 points to start trade at 18,235.70. Among stocks, HCL Tech was the top loser after a mixed set of earnings, down 4.80 percent. HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla and NTPC were other major laggards, down up to a percent. Catch all the live updates here

  • Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IRCTC, HDFC Bank, HUL and more

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

    -HDFC Bank is a buying opportunity at any point of time for long-term investors. For the short-term traders it is a clear avoid.
    -Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 675.
    -Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 385.
    -Buy IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 875.

    Check more from Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

  • Check top Sensex gainers and losers: Maruti Suzuki leads gainers; HCL Tech top loser

  • Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower; HCL Tech, HDFC Bank lead losers

    Indian shares started Monday's session largely in the red with benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex down 7 points to start at 61,215.80, while the broader NSE Nifty50 dipped 20 points to start trade at 18,235.70. Among stocks, HCL Tech was the top loser after a mixed set of earnings, down 4.80 percent. HDC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla and NTPC were other major laggards, down up to a percent. 

  • MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; HDFC Bank, HCL Tech in focus
    Indian shares may open lower on Monday amid mixed global peers. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a negative start for the domestic market…
  • WEF's online Davos summit begins today; PM Modi, Jinping to deliver special addresses

    World Economic Forum's five-day online Davos Agenda summit will begin on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled to deliver their special addresses on 'state of the world' on the first day itself. READ MORE

  • China Economic Data | 2021 GDP up 8.1%
    ▶️2021 GDP up 8.1% vs an expectation of 8.4%
    ▶️Q4CY21 GDP up 4% vs Reuters expectation of 3.6%
    ▶️December industrial production up 4.3% YoY Vs Reuters poll of 3.6%

  • Monday's top brokerage calls

    Credit Suisse On HDFC Bank 
    Outperform Call, Target At `1,950/Sh
    Growth Recovery & Benign Asset Quality Drives Up ROEs
    Stronger Topline & Favourable Outlook On Growth & NIM 
    Well Positioned For Delivering Healthy Earnings 
    Tweak FY22-24e EPS By 1% Adjusting For Lower Credit Cost & Fees 

    UBS On HCL Tech 
    Sell Call, Target At `925/Sh
    Beat In Q3 Revenue, Driven By Software Spike
    Given Strong Beat & TCV Wins, Expect Consensus Forecasts To Move Upwards
    This Could Be Offset By Lack Of Assurance On FY23

    CHECK MORE FROM BROKERAGES on HDFC BANK, HCL TECH and others

  • 10 things you need to know before opening bell on January 17

    Bitcoin: Bitcoin prices hovered near $43,000-level Monday morning as investors looked for a sign that the coin has hit its rock bottom. The coin has surged over 2 percent over the past seven days.

    READ MORE

  • Fuel prices unchanged today: Petrol stands at Rs 95.41 in Delhi, stable at Rs 109.98 in Mumbai

    Fuel prices remain unchanged on Monday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Accordingly, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre. The cost of one litre of diesel in Delhi stands unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on Monday. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively. READ MORE

  • D-Street week ahead: Q3 earnings, COVID-19, global cues likely to impact market
    Key factors to watch on Dalal Street: Quarterly results are likely to be the primary theme on Dalal Street this week as a slew of corporates, including Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj…
  • HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Jan 17

    Among key stocks to watch out for are HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Hinduja Global Solutions, UltraTech Cement, Oil India and more. 

    Here is a complete list of the top stocks to watch out for in trade today:

  • Trade setup for Jan 17: Can bulls take Nifty to record high? Check out key market cues ahead of Monday’s session

    Trade setup for Monday, January 17: The short-term positive trend of the Nifty50 remains intact as long as keeps above 18,100, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest for the coming session on Dalal Street.

  • Oil prices update: Brent price rises to $86.57 a barrel; US crude to $84.57

    Oil prices have climbed for four weeks straight and such is demand that physical barrels of oil are changing hands at near record high premiums. Early Monday, Brent had added another 51 cents to $86.57 a barrel and was approaching the 2021 top of $86.70 and the 2018 peak at $86.74. A break there, would take it to heights last visited in 2014. US crude also firmed 75 cents to $84.57 per barrel.

  • Asian stock markets today: Investors cautious ahead of US earnings season, key Chinese economic data

    Asian share markets started the week on a cautious note on Monday ahead of US earnings season and a slew of Chinese economic data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei bounced 0.8 percent after losing 1.2 percent last week. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.1 percent.

  • Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty recover day's losses; market halts 5-day winning run

    Before we start today's coverage, here's a recap of how the markets fared on Friday. The Sensex and the Nifty50 recovered nearly all of their intraday losses on Friday. Both headline indices, however, put an end to a five trading sessions-long winning streak. The Sensex ended at 61,223, down 12.3 points from its previous close, and the Nifty lost 2.1 points to settle at 18,255.8. The 30-scrip index recovered 466 points from its intraday low.

  • Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the markets today. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the stock markets today and major earnings today. For starters, the Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures were down 0.5 percent at 18,192 early Monday, indicating that the benchmark Indian indices may start lower today.

Stock Market LIVE Updates:
