Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower; HCL Tech, HDFC Bank lead losers

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IRCTC, HDFC Bank, HUL and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

-HDFC Bank is a buying opportunity at any point of time for long-term investors. For the short-term traders it is a clear avoid.

-Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 675.

-Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 385.

-Buy IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 875.

Check more from Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com