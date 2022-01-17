Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower; HCL Tech, HDFC Bank lead losers

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IRCTC, HDFC Bank, HUL and moreCNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com-HDFC Bank is a buying opportunity at any point of time for long-term investors. For the short-term traders it is a clear avoid.-Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 675.-Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 385.-Buy IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 875.Check more from Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com