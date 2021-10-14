Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty, MidCap index scale fresh record high on robust IT earnings

Stock Market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, started Thursday's trade at a record high led by IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 351 points, rising 0.58 percent, to start at 61,088. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 jumped 111 points, or 0.61 percent, to open at 18,273. Among gainers, Tata Motors rose 4.5 percent leading the NSE pack, while Wipro, TechM, Infosys and HCL Tech gained 3.6 percent, 2.1 percent, 2.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree reported strong quarterly numbers for the September quarter, while HCL Technologies and Cyient will detail their earnings today.Stay tuned with live updates from the stock markets today:
Edelweiss's Sandip Agarwal on IT stocks: Believe Mindtree and L&T Infotech will deliver the same returns as Infosys and TCS
Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst-Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities: “I track 40 companies in tech and one or other company, I will also go wrong because there could be some exhibition challenge, some market challenge and something but the broad call remains same that this cycle is in an upcycle and it’s a very big upcycle. I don't shy away from saying the same thing again and again that I believe Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech will deliver the same shareholder return as what Infosys and TCS have and I also don't shy away from saying that we are just 10-20 percent into the upcycle and another 70-80 percent is there and people, at whatever level they buy, will make tons of money unless there is a management issue.”
ShareIndia's Dr. Ravi Singh on Gold buy-sell calls
The IMF cut its global growth forecast for 2021 to 5.9% from 6% in its July report, a result of a reduction in its projection for advanced economies to 5.2% from 5.6%. The shaky confidence on global economies has driven Gold prices to higher levels.
Buy Zone - 47700 for the target of 48200
Sell Zone Below - 47600 for the target of 47400
Key levels for Gold December contract; Here's what TRADEIT Investment's Sandeep Matta has to say
The precious metal posted strong gains due to slight increase in US inflation data in September. Further Federal Reserve minutes from the September meeting showed central bank officials looking to start reducing their bond-buying stimulus program as soon as mid-November or mid-December, with plans to wrap up in the middle of next year. Gold on MCX has also closed around day high with an almost thousand-point rally and bulls have gain near-term technical advantage. We are repeatedly advising market participants to remain long in gold from the past few days and are still positive on the yellow metal. The outlook is positive for today with some consolidation after this sharp rally and market participants are advised to follow key pivotal levels both sides.
Key level for GOLD Dec Contract – 47682
Buy Zone Above – 47700 for the target of 48200-48500
Sell Zone Below – 47650 for the target of 47500-46445
Tata Motors, Wipro, Tech Mahindra top Nifty gainers
Market opens at a record high led by IT stocks. Infosys, Wipro & Mindtree surge after a strong Q2
ALERT: Sensex, Nifty 50 scale lifetime highs in pre-open trade
Meanwhile, intra-day trading calls from Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani
Mitessh Thakkar
Buy Cholamandalam Investment And Finance with a stop loss of Rs 585 and a target of Rs 620.
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 244 and a target of Rs 260.
Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 90 and a target of Rs 101.
Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 1,035 and a target of Rs 1,100.
**
Sudarshan Sukhani
Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 1,700 – there is a buying opportunity here, momentum is turning up, it is not only for intraday traders, if you are looking for a positional trade in this roaring bull market, but L&T could also be a good idea.
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,662, determine targets depending on profile, consider buying it.
HCL Tech Q2FY22 preview: Street expects growth to rebound
Information technology (IT) firm HCL Technologies is slated to post its numbers for Q2 of the financial year 2021-22 on Thursday (October 14), post market hours. The Street is expecting that growth will rebound for the company this quarter. As the company is headquartered in NCR Region, the growth was muted as HCL had execution and fulfilment issues in the last quarter. So growth this time is seen at about 4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and improvement compared to the 0.9 percent growth that HCL had in the prior quarter. Margins are likely to be slightly lower at 19.35 percent and profits will be absolutely flat. WATCH HERE
Sentiment stays positive
The two major events overnight were US CPI and JP Morgan kicking off earnings season. On the former, the headline number came in marginally higher than expected (5.4% vs 5.3% exp and 5.3% prior) with the MoM reading at 0.4% vs 0.3% exp. The price increases appear to be broad based and not limited to certain sectors, leading for more financials executives including Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink to come out against the transitory narrative. The FOMC minutes showed the Fed likely to start tapering a month from now and end around mid 2022, also driven by rising inflation expectations. SPX was up marginally at 0.3% with Utilities (oddly) leading the way, and 57% of the index constituents in the green.
On JPM, the M&A division could not have asked for better numbers, with fees coming in nearly 3x of that expected. This helped boost another record quarter with the revenue from the trading side coming in higher than expectations as well. While much was made of slower than expected retail loan growth, JPM has also released another 2 bn from reserves which were set aside for pandemic induced defaults that have yet to materialize. The bumper advisory numbers bode well for Morgan Stanley (reporting today) and Goldman Sachs (tomorrow) as both have a strong franchise there. We also have BofA and Citi reporting today, where expectations remain high.
Singapore this morning joined other hawkish central banks with the MAS 'slightly' increasing the slope of the currency band appreciation, which translates into tighter monetary policy, as it expects inflation to stay elevated through 2022. Consensus expectation here was for no change, after the slope was made flat early last year. No change to the midpoint of the width of the band for now.
Commodities continued to do well overnight as yields fell and yield curves flattened across the world. Metals led the way with Gold & Silver seeing notable moves higher, but the agricultural sector sold off. Crypto was bid too and the US dollar was weaker with FX vol coming off. Even China and Asian HY debt was up marginally on the day but no news yet for Evergrande's offshore creditors though. Ahead today, we have weekly US Crude inventories and jobless numbers.”
Here's what Complete Circle's Gurmeet Chadha has to say on DMart, ITC and Zeel
On DMart and ITC
DMart - I am an investor there but probably don’t have the courage to add more at these levels but all I can say is that I will continue to stay invested and maybe lot of analysts and investors need to probably start looking at some of these counters with a different lens.
ITC – even at Rs 250, it is probably one of the reasonable stocks as far as the FMCG basket is concerned.
On Zee
In this kind of market, you go for something where you can project more meaningfully, evaluate earnings better rather than bet on what events and how an event will play out.
HCL Tech Q2 results today: Street sees the IT major reporting $ revenue growth of 4% & constant currency revenue growth of 5%
Commodity roundup: Key cues on Gold, Silver and Copper prices and more
Gold prices at 1-month highs
-Prices gained 2% overnight
-Surge in crude, other commodities
-US reports 6th month of high Inflation
-US Fed may agree to tapering in Nov meeting
-USD, Treasury yields slip
Silver bounces back above $23 an oz
-Tracks gold higher
-Silver: 2021 moves
-Feb: Hit 8 yr high at $30
-Sept: hit low at $22
Copper jumps to 11-week high
-Weak US Data
-Strong Foreign trade data in China
-China copper & products imports rise after 5 mth decline
-China copper imports in Sept at 406,016 tons
-Copper inventories :
-LME: 8 mth low at 65500 tons
-Shanghai: -80% since May to 50062 tn
Zinc prices at 3-1/2 yr highs
Smelters cut production due to soaring electricity costs
Nyrstar to cut output by 50% at 3 Europe smelters
China smelters continue to cut production
China state has released 180,000 tons Zinc in past 2 mths
International Lead & Zinc Study grp : Global zinc supplies
2021 : 217,000 tons surplus
2022 : 44,000 tons surplus
US Crude holds near 7 yr high
Energy shortages across globe
Restrained supplies from major producers
US inventories +5.2mln bls : API
Sugar at 4-1/2 yr high above 20 cents a pound
Global surge in energy prices
Cane mills in brazil to raise ethanol output
US to import 3.21 mln tons for 2021-22
Global cotton prices at 10 yr high
Low production, supply chain issues
Rising demand from textile companies
Weather concerns on crop in US, India
Asian indices rise tracking the positive sentiment in the US market
Asian shares rose tracking the overnight gains in the US market. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.35 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index surged a percent higher. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi advanced over 1 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.81 percent.
Investors continued to evaluate the resilience of economic rebound from the pandemic to supply chain challenges, a surge in global energy prices and the prospects of scaling down asset purchases by central banks.
Wall Street ends higher on Wednesday
General optimism about economic growth helped most key indices in the US to end higher on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yields hit an 18-month high on bets that policy tightening is in the offing.
SGX Nifty50 futures up 83 points on Thursday
The Nifty50 futures contract on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.5 percent or 83 points on Thursday to 18263. This hinted at a higher opening for local shares. Investors will closely watch out for quarterly results by HCL Technologies and Cyient, due today.
Nifty50, Sensex clinch record closing highs on Wednesday; Tata Group stocks soared
Buying across the sectors drove the Nifty50 and Sensex to end almost a percent higher on Wednesday. The headline indices ended at all-time closing highs with Tata group companies being in the limelight. Shares of Tata Group companies closed around 1-20 percent higher on Wednesday. Among sectors on the NSE, a strong rally was seen in auto, IT, and metal indices, while Nifty Realty was the only sector that closed in the red.
