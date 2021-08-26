Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat in pre-opening; Bharti Airtel, M&M Financials in focus

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO to open on Sept 1 at a price band of Rs 522-531

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will launch itss initial public offering (IPO) on September 1. The price band has been fixed at Rs 522-531 per equity share. This bidding for the offer will close on September 3. Anchor book, if any, will open for a day on August 31.

The offer is completely an offer for sale of 3,56,88,064 equity shares by promoters, and investors Kedaara Capital and Karakoram.