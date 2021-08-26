Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat in pre-opening; Bharti Airtel, M&M Financials in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading flat with a positive bias in the pre-opening session Thursday. The Asian markets are mixed, while the US stock indices ended higher.
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Director Research of Sanctum Wealth Management
-Buy Naukri with a stop loss of Rs 5,700 and a target of Rs 6,000.
-Buy IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 2,560 and a target of Rs 2,820.
-Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 678 and a target of Rs 720.
-Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,175 and a target of Rs 2,300.
IT sector high valuations likely to stay, says market expert Mehraboon Irani
IT sector valuations right now are looking a little bit stretched. The sector has delivered so far and will continue to attract attention, said market expert Mehraboon Irani. He believes IT sector will have to possibly live with little bit high valuations.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO to open on Sept 1 at a price band of Rs 522-531
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will launch itss initial public offering (IPO) on September 1. The price band has been fixed at Rs 522-531 per equity share. This bidding for the offer will close on September 3. Anchor book, if any, will open for a day on August 31.
The offer is completely an offer for sale of 3,56,88,064 equity shares by promoters, and investors Kedaara Capital and Karakoram.
India's GDP growth likely touched a record in April-June: Reuters poll
Indian economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, a Reuters poll found. The Aug. 20-25 Reuters poll of 41 economists showed gross domestic product rose 20.0 percent in the three-month period, compared with a record contraction of 24.4 percent in the same quarter a year earlier. Forecasts in the poll ranged from 10.5 percent to 31.6 percent, showing the considerable uncertainty around those base effects.
HDFC Bank raises $1 billion by allotment of Basel-III additional Tier-I notes
HDFC Bank has raised USD 1,000,000,000 by the issue and allotment of Direct, Subordinated, Unsecured 3.70% Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Notes to overseas investors and outside the United States in offshore transactions.
Govt approves Anchorage Infrastructure’s FDI proposal to invest Rs 15,000 crore
The union cabinet approved an FDI proposal for an investment of upto Rs 15,000 crore in Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd on August 25. Anchorage Infrastructure is a flagship investment vehicle under Canadian company Fairfax.
The investment also includes the transfer of a few shares of Bangalore International airport Limited to Anchorage Infrastructure and an investment of Rs 950 crore in Anchorage by OAC, administrator of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. Read here.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead, the all-important US Fed's Jackson Hole symposium will be closely watched for further market direction. Market has been witnessing a rotation from mid to large caps – a phenomenon we believe could continue in the near term given the sharp outperformance of the broader market in the last 18 months. From the long term perspective, the overall trend of the market remains positive led by the opening up of the economy, improving economic data points and pickup in vaccinations. Hence, investors can take advantage of the current volatility and build their positions in good quality stocks from medium to long term perspective whenever there are dips in the market.
OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged for second straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged for the second straight day on Thursday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.
India revenue secretary says open to 'tinkering' tax rates on automobiles
India is open to discussing a change in tax rates on automobiles, the country’s revenue secretary said on Wednesday, indicating receptiveness over negotiation on a long-standing request from automakers for lower taxes. India's federal goods and services tax (GST) rate on automobiles, including cars, motorbikes and trucks, is as high as 28 percent, on top of which other taxes are imposed by states.
Asian shares retreat from rally, South Korea raises rates
Asian shares stepped back on Thursday after a sharp rebound this week, though a solid Wall Street performance overnight contained losses in the region as rising vaccinations offset some of the worries over persistently high COVID-19 cases worldwide.
In early trading, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.22 percent, with declines in Chinese bluechips off 0.81 percent, Hong Kong down 0.31 percent and Australia shedding 0.49 percent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.04 percent. Korea’s Kopsi was little affected by the central bank hike, falling 0.31 percent in line with regional moves.
Oil prices fall first day in four as virus concerns return
Oil fell on Thursday for the first session in four amid renewed concerns about demand recovery as more restrictions are imposed to curb COVID-19 infections. Brent crude was down 45 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $71.80 a barrel, having risen 1.7 percent on Wednesday. US oil was down 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $67.81 a barrel, after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session.
Sebi asks depositories to use distributed ledger technology to monitor security creation
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked depositories to use distributed ledger or blockchain technology to record and monitor security creation as well as covenants of non-convertible securities. The distributed ledger technology has the potential to provide a more resilient system than traditional centralised databases. It offers better protection against different types of cyber-attacks because of its distributed nature, which removes the single point of attack, Sebi said in a statement. The regulator said that a platform for 'security and covenant monitoring system' hosted by depositories is being developed.
NSE bans members from selling digital gold after Sebi flags concerns
National Stock Exchange (NSE) has directed its members, including stockbrokers, to discontinue the sale of digital gold on their platforms by September 10. The direction came after capital markets regulator Sebi said that certain members are providing a platform to their clients for buying and selling digital gold. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), through a letter dated August 3, informed the exchange that the said activity is in contravention of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR), 1957, and the members should refrain from undertaking any such activities.
Dollar on back foot as Delta worries ease before Jackson Hole
The dollar hovered near a one-week low versus major peers on Thursday amid optimism the Delta coronavirus variant won't derail a global economic recovery, with investors now eyeing the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, edged up 0.05 percent to 92.867 after dropping to 92.801 overnight for the first time since Aug. 17.
Wall Street | US stocks rose while the dollar slipped on Wednesday, with investors more optimistic a day after the House of Representatives passed the $3.5 trillion budget framework and a top health official expressed confidence in fighting COVID-19. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 percent, or 39.24 points, to close at 35,405.50, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22 percent, or 9.96 points, to 4,496.19. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.15 percent, or 22.06 points, higher at 15,041.86.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian equity benchmark indices gave up most of the day's gains to end flat Wednesday. The Sensex eased 14.77 points, or 0.03 percent, lower at 55,944.21, while the Nifty ended 10.05 points, or 0.06 percent higher at 16,634.65. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the midcap and smallcap indices rose over half a percent each.
Among sectors, gains were seen in IT, metals and FMCG sectors, while Nifty Private Banks, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media fell the most.
