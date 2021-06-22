Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds above 15,750; banks, FMCG drag; smallcaps outperform

Manish Shah, Founder, www.Niftytriggers.com

Nifty closed the day with marginal gains for the day. Nifty takes a pause after yesterday’s sharp recovery. With two days to go till June expiry, the moot point is Nifty will trade beyond 15,900 and will it be able to cross the psychological 16,000 barrier. The pattern for the day was a star and reflects indecision in the market. Usually, after strong rally markets do take a pause before continuing higher. Most likely in the next two days, Nifty may not be able to move beyond 16,100 as the momentum is lost. Nifty has multiple support at 15,650-15,610. Any drop to this area should be used to buy Nifty for a rally back up to 16,000. We expect a contraction of volatility as Nifty in the next two days. Undercurrent is strong and eventually Nifty should move to 16,200-16,300 as we enter July expiry. Remain steadfast on the long side as trend following oscillators should ongoing uptrend is still alive.