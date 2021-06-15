  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Update: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; Adani Group stocks, Coal India in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 15, 2021 07:39:00 IST

Stock Market Live Update: The Indian market may open higher on Tuesday following gains in global peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 27.00 points or 0.17 percent higher at 15,863.00, indicating a mildly positive start for the broader index in India. Stocks including Adani Group stocks, Coal India, SBI Cards, Strides, Pharma, among others in focus for today.

