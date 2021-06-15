Stock Market Live Update: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; Adani Group stocks, Coal India in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

The Indian equity benchmark indices recovered early losses to end marginally higheron Monday amid mixed global cues. The Sensex gained 76.77 points, or 0.15 percent to close 52,551.53, while the Nifty settled 12.50 points, or 0.08 percent higher at 15,811.85. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices closed lower. Among sectors, selling in metals, private banks, realty and financial services indices weighed on sentiment, while Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank ended in the green. On the Nifty50, Divi’s Laboratories, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers, while the top losers included Adani Ports & SEZ, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and NTPC.