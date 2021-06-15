Stock Market Live Update: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; Adani Group stocks, Coal India in focus

Almost 50% millennial millionaires have large share of wealth invested in crypto, NFTs: Survey
Anew survey has found that 47 percent of young millionaires have more than 25 percent of their wealth in cryptocurrencies. According to the CNBC Millionaire Survey, more than 33 percent of millionaire investors belonging to the millennial generation have over half their wealth in cryptocurrency. As many as 750 investors with at least $1 million in investible assets were surveyed by CNBC and the Spectrem Group in April and May. Bitcoin had hit its peak price of $64,829.14 during that period before it fell off rapidly at the beginning of May. The meteoric price rise and slough-off were both attributed to market factors, especially after announcements from Elon Musk regarding Bitcoin's validity as payment for Tesla cars. More here
After Adani Group, NSDL clarifies foreign investors' accounts not frozen
Adani Group company stocks fell sharply on June 14 after a report claimed that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen accounts of three big shareholders. However, NSDL informed the port-to-energy conglomerate that the accounts were not frozen. "The status of demat accounts mentioned in your trail email are held in ‘active' status in NSDL system," Rakesh Mehta, vice-president of NSDL told Adani Group in an email exchange, accessed by CNBC-TV18. The NSDL website however, shows the accounts of the three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were frozen, but the action relates to other cases, NSDL officials told Moneycontrol. More here
Sona Comstar IPO subscribed 11% on day 1; retail portion booked 51%
The Rs 5,550-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has been subscribed 11 percent on June 14, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for over 1.13 crore equity shares against the offer size of over 10.71 crore equity shares. According to the subscription data available on exchanges, at 5 pm, the portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 51 percent, while the non-institutional investors have put in bids for 2.34 lakh equity shares against their reserved portion of over 2.92 crore equity shares. Qualified institutional investors are yet to put in their bids.
Dollar hovers near one-month high with market frozen before Fed test
The dollar hovered below a one-month high compared with major peers on Tuesday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that could signal a change in the outlook for US monetary policy. The US currency has been buoyed as traders closed short positions before the Fed’s two-day policy-setting confab, which kicks off on Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was flat early in Asia at 90.517. It has pushed briefly above 90.60 in each of the last two sessions, and 90.63 would be the strongest level since May 14. Traders will be watching carefully for clues on when policymakers will start tapering dollar-depreciating stimulus. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian equity benchmark indices recovered early losses to end marginally higheron Monday amid mixed global cues. The Sensex gained 76.77 points, or 0.15 percent to close 52,551.53, while the Nifty settled 12.50 points, or 0.08 percent higher at 15,811.85. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices closed lower. Among sectors, selling in metals, private banks, realty and financial services indices weighed on sentiment, while Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank ended in the green. On the Nifty50, Divi’s Laboratories, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers, while the top losers included Adani Ports & SEZ, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and NTPC.
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18.