  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 3 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex falls 53 points, Nifty ends below 15,750 as banks, metals drag; mid, smallcaps outperform

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 08, 2021 15:42:12 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday dragged by losses in banking and metal stocks amid mixed global cues. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the midcap and smallcap indices closed over half a percent higher each. Gains were seen in IT, pharma, auto, FMCG and realty sectors.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement