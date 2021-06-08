Stock Market Highlights: Sensex falls 53 points, Nifty ends below 15,750 as banks, metals drag; mid, smallcaps outperform

Should see consumption picking up with more relaxations coming in, says HPCL's MK Surana

The HPCL stock has been buzzing in trade as oil prices continue to rise. MK Surana, CMD, HPCL shared his outlook on the business, going forward. “In the month of May, fuel consumption was down as many states were locked down,” he said. “Monday onwards, relaxations have begun in many states; we should see consumption picking up,” he added. Compared to the consumption of last year’s April and May, this year’s has been higher. “In 2020, in the months of April and May, it was down by almost 50 percent vis-à-vis April and May of 2021, it is down to the extent of 26 percent as compared to the pre-COVID era,” he shared. Read here.