Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty around 15,750; banks drag, energy gains

World Bank cuts India's FY22 estimated GDP growth to 8.3% from 10.1%

The latest World Bank report on global economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic has predicted India’s GDP growth at 8.3 percent for the financial year 2021-22. The growth projection has been slashed from 10.1 percent predicted in April due to the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country. In its South Asia Economic Focus report in April, the World Bank raised India’s growth forecast compared to earlier prediction in January of 5.4 percent. The global lender also predicted India’s real GDP growth rate between 7.5 to 12.5 percent for the same period. The World Bank has predicted India's growth rate at 7.5 percent for FY23. This is against its 5.8 percent forecast in April and 5.2 percent forecast in January for the same period. The projected growth rate for FY24 is estimated to remain at 6.5 percent. More here