  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty around 15,750; banks drag, energy gains

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 09, 2021 09:23:10 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened flat on Wednesday opened flat as gains in energy, IT stocks were capped by losses in banking and financials. Energy stocks after crude oil prices were at a 2-year high.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement