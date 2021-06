Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty around 15,750; banks drag, energy gains

Oil rises for second day on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in Europe, while the prospect of a near-term return of the Iranian oil supply faded as the US secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted. Brent crude futures were up 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 72.37 a barrel at 0131 GMT and earlier rose to USD 72.58, the highest since May 20, 2019. Brent rose 1 percent on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, to USD 70.25 a barrel after rising to as high as USD 70.42, the most since Oct. 17, 2018. Prices climbed 1.2 percent on Tuesday. The market is being boosted by a solid outlook for fuel demand growth as travel curbs are lifted in Europe with more people getting vaccinated. More here