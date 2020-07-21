Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to start higher, tracking global peers on vaccine hopes

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday



Indian shares ended higher on Monday as strong June-quarter results by HDFC Bank lifted investor sentiment, adding to last week’s strong IT earnings releases. The Sensex ended 399 points higher at 37,419, while the Nifty rose 120 points to settle at 11,022. Broader markets were also positive for the day, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up around 1 percent each. The near-3 percent rise in HDFC Bank lifted the Nifty banking and financial index to rise around 1.5 percent each. Other financial stocks like Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv also surged around 4 percent each.