Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to start higher, tracking global peers on vaccine hopes

IndiGo to lay off 10 percent of its workforce, says CEO Ronojoy Dutta
Budget carrier IndiGo will lay off 10 percent of its total workforce amid the coronavirus crisis. CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on July 20 that the airline had decided to lay off employees as it was facing an economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations," Dutta said in a statement and added, "Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure," he added. As on March 31, 2019, the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll.
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine human trial: Early data shows it is safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic
The COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by the Oxford university and AstraZeneca is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic (capable of inducing an immune response), according to preliminary data from early stages of human trials. The data published by medical journal The Lancet highlights that “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 showed an acceptable safety profile, and homologous boosting increased antibody responses. These results, together with the induction of both humoral and cellular immune responses, support large-scale evaluation of this candidate vaccine in an ongoing phase 3 programme.”More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian shares ended higher on Monday as strong June-quarter results by HDFC Bank lifted investor sentiment, adding to last week’s strong IT earnings releases. The Sensex ended 399 points higher at 37,419, while the Nifty rose 120 points to settle at 11,022. Broader markets were also positive for the day, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up around 1 percent each. The near-3 percent rise in HDFC Bank lifted the Nifty banking and financial index to rise around 1.5 percent each. Other financial stocks like Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv also surged around 4 percent each.
