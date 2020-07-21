  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 10 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to start higher, tracking global peers on vaccine hopes

Pranati Deva | Published: July 21, 2020 07:35 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were set to open higher on Tuesday tracking global markets as they gained ground on positive data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement