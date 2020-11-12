Stock Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty below 10,700; financials drag

Buzzing | Ashoka Buildcon stock price rallied over 6 percent after the company reported a six-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Technical View | The Nifty seems to be taking a breather which is natural and healthy for a trend to sustain. If it gets past yesterday's high, it will resume it's uptrend. The overall target for the index could be in the vicinity of 13,000 and hence corrections can be fruitfully utilized to enter the markets. We have good support at 12,000 and till that holds, we can aim for higher targets, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
FM to address media at 12:30 pm today, likely to announce stimulus package
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address media at 12:30 pm on Thursday, where she is likely to announce a stimulus package. Meanwhile, the cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide production-linked incentives of about Rs 2 lakh crore ($27 billion) over five years to create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country. The incentives, as FM said, will be given to manufacturers in 10 sectors including automobiles and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food products to attract investment and enable India to become a part of the global supply chain. More here
Godrej Group to invest Rs 1,000-1,500 crore in housing fin arm in next 2-3 years
Godrej Properties has entered into the housing finance space. To talk more about that and the outlook going ahead Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties spoke to CNBC-TV18. Pirojsha Godrej said, “We will be starting this venture with a launch of Godrej Housing Finance which is focused entirely on the housing finance space. The reason was that selection was, we think that the housing finance market is very large and offers a lot of opportunity. It is also one where we think risk is more mitigated given the loans are backed by very strong assets which is peoples home.” Watch the video for more
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 150 points lower, Nifty around 10,700; financials drag
Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, snapping 8 sessions of gains dragged by heavyweight financials and Reliance Industries. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 152 points lower at 43,441 while the Nifty fell 34 points to 12,714. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up half a percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies fell 0.8 percent each while FMCG, IT, Auto, metal and pharma indices were in the green.
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus - government sources
India is planning to announce a fresh round of stimulus totalling about $20 billion this week to help pull the economy out of its historic contraction, government officials told Reuters on Wednesday. The package would follow Wednesday’s earlier announcement of production-linked incentives worth about $27 billion over five years for manufacturers in 10 sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top officials will finalise the plan on Thursday, said the sources, who asked not to be named. The sources did not provide details of the package besides saying that it would be targeted towards stressed sectors with a focus on generating employment.
GDP to contract 8.6% in Q2; India has entered recession for first time: RBI official
The GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 percent for the July-September period, which means India will enter into a recession for the first time in history in the first half of this fiscal with two successive quarters of negative growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an RBI official. Researchers have used the 'nowcasting' method to arrive at the estimates ahead of the official release of data and their views in an article in RBI's monthly bulletin released on Wednesday do not constitute the central bank's views.
The pandemic-induced lockdowns had led to a steep contraction of 23.9 percent in the GDP for the April-June quarter as compared to the same period a year ago. The RBI has estimated that the economy will contract by 9.5 percent for the full fiscal year. "India has entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history with Q2 2020-21 likely to record the second successive quarter of GDP contraction," as per the article titled 'Economic Activity Index', authored by Pankaj Kumar of the Monetary Policy Department.
Asian stocks hold vaccine-driven gains after U.S. defensive shift
Stocks in Asia were set to continue their gains on Thursday, buoyed again by continued global stimulus efforts and hopes of a coronavirus vaccine. Australian S&P/ASX 200 shares rose 0.29 percent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.56 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.01 percent higher. The gains in Asia came after a mixed performance for US stocks.
Oil keeps climbing on hopes OPEC+ will hold back supply as COVID-19 cases rise
Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, taking the week’s gains to more than 12 on growing hopes that the world’s major producers will hold off on a planned supply increase as soaring cases of COVID-19 dent fuel demand. Algeria’s energy minister said on Wednesday that OPEC+ – grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other suppliers including Russia – could extend current production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) into 2021, or deepen them further if needed.
The weakening outlook has piled pressure on OPEC+ to delay a supply increase of 2 million bpd scheduled for January, which the market is now pricing in, analysts said. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 35 cents, or 0.8, to USD 41.80 a barrel at 0130 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.7, to USD 44.11 a barrel. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the eighth straight session to end at a record level on Wednesday led by pharma and metal stocks amid strong global cues. The Sensex ended 316.02 points or 0.73 percent higher at 43,593.67, while the Nifty gained 118.05 points or 0.93 percent to settle at 12,749.15. Nifty Bank advanced 239 points to 28,845. Broader indices supported the gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rising 0.72 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!