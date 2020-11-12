  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 13 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty below 10,700; financials drag

Pranati Deva | Published: November 12, 2020 10:32 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian shares were trading lower on Thursday, snapping 8 sessions of gains dragged by heavyweight financials and Reliance Industries. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up half a percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services fell over 1.5 percent each while FMCG, IT, Auto, and pharma indices were in the green.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement