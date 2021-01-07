Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty suggest higher opening for Sensex, Nifty

Maharashtra cabinet clears proposal to cut government levies on real estate by 50%

Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to cut real estate premiums by 50 percent till Dec 31, 2021, as recommended by Deepak Parekh Committee.

In a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, it was decided that developers availing the scheme would have to pay full stamp duty and registration charges on behalf of homebuyers.