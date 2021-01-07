  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty suggest higher opening for Sensex, Nifty

Ankit Gohel | Published: January 07, 2021 07:58 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher Thursday tracking a positive momentum in the Asian peers. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 76.50 points or 0.54 percent higher at 14,257.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

