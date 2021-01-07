Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty suggest higher opening for Sensex, Nifty

Maharashtra cabinet clears proposal to cut government levies on real estate by 50%
Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to cut real estate premiums by 50 percent till Dec 31, 2021, as recommended by Deepak Parekh Committee.
In a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, it was decided that developers availing the scheme would have to pay full stamp duty and registration charges on behalf of homebuyers.
The decision has been taken to boost the real estate sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Experts have termed it as an encouraging move by the Maharashtra government. Read more here.
Crude Oil | Oil prices rose to their highest levels since February on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia announced a big voluntary production cut and on a steep fall in US crude inventories. Brent crude settled up 70 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $54.30 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures settled 70 cents higher, or 1.4 percent, at $50.63 a barrel.
Asian Markets | Asian stocks perked up on Thursday as investors remained confident that violence in Washington would not disrupt a legitimate transition to a new presidency or derail political support for a US economic recovery. Investors remained defiantly bullish in early Asian trade with S&P 500 futures up 0.3 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.24 percent and the S&P/ASX 200 1.25 percent higher.
Trump supporters storm Capitol, clash with police; Biden says 'unprecedented assault' on democracy
Thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. One woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died, CNN reported, quoting a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department. Multiple officers were injured during the mob attack. Read more here.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower Wednesday dragged by selling in IT and FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 263.72 points or 0.54 percent lower at 48,174.06, while the Nifty declined 53.25 points or 0.38 percent to close at 14,146.25. Nifty Midcap outperformed the benchmarks ending over 0.5 percent higher. Among sectors, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG fell the most over 1 percent each followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank while Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Ankit Gohel from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day.