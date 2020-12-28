Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Indian markets

Oaktree hints at legal action over 'misrepresentation' of DHFL offer
Oaktree Capital, one of the bidders for DHFL, in a letter to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), has said that its offer for the troubled housing finance company is being consistently misrepresented and that evaluation of its financial proposals based on incorrect information may be subject to judicial, administrative and investigative review.
According to Oaktree, in spite of presenting a bid that offers maximum value for all stakeholders, there appears to be a consistent campaign to misrepresent information on its proposals.
"In terms of total recovery being offered to Financial Creditors as well as net present value, Oaktree’s financial proposal is clearly superior to all other PRAs," said the company in the letter. Continue reading.
Trump signs pandemic relief package and govt-funding measure, averting a govt shutdown
President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown. Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night.
The massive bill includes USD 1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits. Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach. Read more here.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains mainly in heavyweight RIL and banking, financial stocks. The sentiment was also lifted by a rally in global peers on news that a Brexit trade deal was imminent boosted global sentiment ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Sensex ended 529 points higher to settle at its closing high of 46,973 while the Nifty rose 148 points to end at 13,749. Broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index up 0.2 percent and the smallcap index up 0.9 percent. Indian market were closed on Friday on account of Christmas.
Good morning, readers! I am Ankit Gohel from market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!