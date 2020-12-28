  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Indian markets

Ankit Gohel | Published: December 28, 2020 07:57 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live | The Indian market is likely to open higher Monday following gains in Asian peers after reports said that US President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. The SGX Nifty was trading 47.50 points or 0.35 percent higher at 13,801.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement