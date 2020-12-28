Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Indian markets

Oaktree hints at legal action over 'misrepresentation' of DHFL offer

Oaktree Capital, one of the bidders for DHFL, in a letter to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), has said that its offer for the troubled housing finance company is being consistently misrepresented and that evaluation of its financial proposals based on incorrect information may be subject to judicial, administrative and investigative review.

According to Oaktree, in spite of presenting a bid that offers maximum value for all stakeholders, there appears to be a consistent campaign to misrepresent information on its proposals.