Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty below 13,100; bank, IT stocks drag

Here’s why Affle India shares are at all-time high
Tech firm Affle India has advanced as much as 20 percent in the last seven sessions and 35 percent in the last one month on the back of strong earnings growth. The company has reported robust earnings through the last three quarters. Going forward, the management expects strong uptick in the demand from clients in India and abroad and sees accelerated use of mobile apps and internet shopping. For more details, watch the video
Hero MotoCorp readies sales and distribution strategy for Harley bikes
Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is likely to accommodate around 45 percent of Harley Davidson's dealer partners in India. The company has signed letters of intent with ten existing Harley dealers and will finalise contracts with 11-13 dealers in the coming days, sources told CNBC-TV18. "Both companies will complete the transition for the Indian market well before 31st December," said a source. Harley Davidson has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp for the Indian market. Hero MotoCorp will be responsible for managing Harley's distribution network and will also sell high capacity bikes developed by Hero under the Harley brand name. Harley Davidson has 33 outlets in the country and 21 dealer partners. More here
Opening bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty below 13,100; bank, IT stocks fall
Indian indices opened flat but with negative bias on Wednesday as gains in auto, FMCG sectors were capped by losses in IT stocks and heavyweights bank stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 59 points while the Nifty fell 15 points to 13,093. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.4 percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Metal added over 1 percent while Nifty Auto gained 0.8 percent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were also positive while Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty IT were in the red. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, UPL, Hindalco, MAruti and M&M were the top gainers while Powergrid, Tech Mahindea ,RIL, Bajaj Finance and Infosys led the losses.
Volkswagen faces leadership crisis as CEO demands vote of confidence
Volkswagen, the world’s largest vehicle maker by sales, risked a leadership crisis on Tuesday after Chief Executive Herbert Diess forced a vote of confidence in his reform efforts by asking for an early contract extension. The multi-brand car and truck maker is convening its Executive Committee to discuss Diess’s demand for the contract extension, more than a year before his current term comes to an end in 2023, three sources told Reuters on Monday. The Austrian manager, who defected from BMW in 2015, and helped VW to reform after its diesel scandal with a 73 billion euro ($87 billion) electric vehicle investment plan, has grown frustrated with German labour leaders blocking cost cuts. The supervisory board’s Executive Committee, which is headed by VW Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, and includes Wolfgang Porsche and Hans Michel Piech, members of the carmaker’s owning families, as well as labour boss Bernd Osterloh, is due to meet on Tuesday, the three sources told Reuters. More here
Infosys to set up software development centre in Kolkata, construction to begin by July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
IT services giant Infosys will start construction of a proposed software development centre in the metropolis by July 2021, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The project will generate massive employment in the IT sector, she said after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat.
"We had written to Infosys to set up a software development centre here for which we will be giving them land. The company has agreed to our proposal. Infosys will be submitting the final approved sanctioned plan by December 20," Banerjee said.
The chief minister said India's second largest IT services company will start construction of the development centre by July next year, and aim to complete it within 24 months. Infosys had earlier proposed to set up an IT/ITeS special economic zone (SEZ) over an area of 20.14 hectares in South 24 Parganas. Read more here.
Dr Reddy's, RDIF commence clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday announced the commencement of adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India after receiving necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. The Indian drugmaker, in a release, said this will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.
The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research as the clinical research partner. Further, Dr Reddys has partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology for advisory support and to use BIRAC's clinical trial centres for the vaccine, it said. Read more.
Oil prices drop on US stock build, delay in OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the United States and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by delaying a formal meeting to decide whether to increase output in January. Brent crude oil futures were down by 27 cents, or 0.6 percent, at USD 47.15 a barrel by 0131 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude was down by 29 cents, or 0.7 percent, at USD 44.26.
Industry data from the American Petroleum Institute showed US crude inventories rose by 4.1 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.4 million barrels. The numbers came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, a group known as OPEC+, postponed talks on next year’s oil output policy to Thursday from Tuesday, sources said.
Earlier this year the group imposed production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) as the coronavirus pandemic cut into fuel demand. It had been widely expected to roll those reductions over into January-March 2021 amid spikes in COVID-19 cases. Continue reading.
Asian stocks rise after vaccine optimism drives Wall St to record highs
Asian markets were set to climb on Wednesday after Wall Street indexes closed at record highs as investors grow increasingly hopeful about a vaccine to combat rising COVID-19 cases and an economic recovery. ”We’ve had some positive leads, and a combination of optimism around the vaccine, and government and central bank stimulus remains in place,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. ”It’s a sweet spot for markets.”
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.09 percent. In early trade, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 also rose about 0.11 percent. The futures contract for the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.15 percent on Wednesday while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.31 percent.
Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE sought emergency approval of their vaccine candidate from the European regulator on Tuesday. Competitor Moderna Inc also applied for emergency approval from the European regulator on Tuesday. Read more here.
Here’s what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian benchmark indices ended a percent higher each on Tuesday led by gains in metal, IT and pharma sectors. The sentiment was also lifted as India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 percent in Q2. The GDP had contracted by a record 23.9 percent in the June quarter of FY21. At close, the Sensex ended 506 points higher to 44,655.44 while the Nifty50 index closed at 13,099.20, up 130 points. Infosys, ICICI Bank, RIL and HDFC were the top contributors to the Nifty50 index. Broader markets were in-line with the benchmarks and closed a percent higher each. Except FMCG index, all sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Realty remained the best-performing index of the day, closing 3.5 percent higher followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
