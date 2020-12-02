Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty below 13,100; bank, IT stocks drag

Infosys to set up software development centre in Kolkata, construction to begin by July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

IT services giant Infosys will start construction of a proposed software development centre in the metropolis by July 2021, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The project will generate massive employment in the IT sector, she said after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat.

"We had written to Infosys to set up a software development centre here for which we will be giving them land. The company has agreed to our proposal. Infosys will be submitting the final approved sanctioned plan by December 20," Banerjee said.