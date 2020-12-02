Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 12 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty below 13,100; bank, IT stocks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: December 02, 2020 10:17 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading lower on Wednesday dragged by losses in IT and bank stocks. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks. The Nifty IT index fell 0.7 percent while the Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services shed around 0.5 percent. However, the Metal index rallies over 2 percent and pharma, auto and FMCG sectors were also positive.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement