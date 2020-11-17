Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a record high opening for Indian indices

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in pharma, financials and realty stocks. The Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 percent higher at 43,443.00 while the Nifty gained 29.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 12,719.95. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.8 and 0.9 percent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty rallied over 1 percent each followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services. Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, HDFC Bank and UPL were the top losers.