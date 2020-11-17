Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a record high opening for Indian indices

Tata Steel posts Rs 1,665-crore net profit; here are key points
Tata Steel has reported a consolidated net profit decline of about 50 percent to Rs 1,665.07 crore in the September 2020 quarter. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,302.31. Its total income stood at Rs 37,376.13 crore, against Rs 34,762.73 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's total expenses were at Rs 35,244.58 crore, against Rs 34,758.15 crore a year ago, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing. The company has initiated discussions with Sweden-based SSAB on the potential sale of Tata Steel Netherland business, including Ijmuiden steelworks, it said in a statement. Tata Steel has also initiated the process to separate Tata Steel Netherlands and Tata Steel UK and will pursue separate strategic paths for the Netherlands and the UK businesses in the future.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in pharma, financials and realty stocks. The Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 percent higher at 43,443.00 while the Nifty gained 29.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 12,719.95. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.8 and 0.9 percent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty rallied over 1 percent each followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services. Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, HDFC Bank and UPL were the top losers.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!