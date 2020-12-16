  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green
Rupee skids 8 paise to end at 73.63 against US dollar
Oil slips on demand worries as COVID-19 lockdowns tighten in Europe

Pranati Deva | Published: December 16, 2020 09:32 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened at record highs on Wednesday tracking Asian stocks rose as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors. Back home, all the sectors witnessed buying with auto and metal indices leading the pack. Broader markets were also in line with the benchmarks, up over half a percent each.

