Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened at record highs on Wednesday tracking Asian stocks rose as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors. Back home, all the sectors witnessed buying with auto and metal indices leading the pack. Broader markets were also in line with the benchmarks, up over half a percent each. The Sensex rose as much as 329 points to hits its new high od 46,592 while the Nifty gained 98 points to its all-time high of 13,666.
On the Nifty50 index, M&M, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Tata Motors, and UPL were the top gainers while HCL Tech ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's and Bharti Airtel were the only losers.
S&P betters India growth forecast to (-) 7.7 this fiscal
S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday raised India’s growth projection for the current fiscal to (-) 7.7 percent from (-) 9 percent estimated earlier on rising demand and falling COVID infection rates. ”Rising demand and falling infection rates have tempered our expectation of COVID’s hit on the Indian economy. S&P Global Ratings has revised real GDP growth to negative 7.7 percent for the year ending March 2021, from negative 9 percent previously,” S&P said in a statement. The US-based rating agency said its revision in growth forecast reflects a faster-than-expected recovery in the quarter through September. For the next fiscal, it projected India’s growth to rebound to 10 percent. India’s gross domestic product fell 7.5 percent in the July-September quarter, against a contraction of 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter.
Tata-Mistry case: Stake worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, claims Mistry camp
Cyrus Investments on Tuesday told the Supreme Court of India that Cyrus Mistry was ousted after objecting to an illegal act of influence by Tata Trustees and claimed that their 18 percent Tata Sons stake is worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore and not Rs 80,000 crore as valued by Tata Sons. The top court is hearing cross-appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments against appellate tribunal NCLAT's order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over USD 100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate. The Mistry lawyers also argued that it is this very value (15 percent stake) that has been hurt on account of mismanagement and interference by Tata Trustees into the operation of Tata Group companies. More here
Mrs Bectors Food IPO receives robust response from investors; subscribed 3.72 times on first day
Eliciting robust response from investors, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday and ended the day with 3.72 times subscription. After Burger King India, this is the second Initial Public Offer (IPO) this month to have received over subscription in a few hours of opening for public subscription. Mrs Bectors Food's IPO received bids for 4,92,53,700 shares as against 1,32,36,211 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 2 per cent, while that of non-institutional investors and retail investors got subscribed 1.37 times and 6.83 times, respectively.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended flat on Tuesday led by gains in heavyweights Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and HDFC. However, the decline in RIL, ICICI Bank, HUL, Infosys and TCS capped the gains. The Sensex ended 10 points higher at 46,263 while the Nifty rose 10 points to settle at 13,568. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed benchmarks with midcap index up 0.5 percent and smallcap index up 0.2 percent.
