Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green

Indian indices opened at record highs on Wednesday tracking Asian stocks rose as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors. Back home, all the sectors witnessed buying with auto and metal indices leading the pack. Broader markets were also in line with the benchmarks, up over half a percent each. The Sensex rose as much as 329 points to hits its new high od 46,592 while the Nifty gained 98 points to its all-time high of 13,666.

On the Nifty50 index, M&M, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Tata Motors, and UPL were the top gainers while HCL Tech ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's and Bharti Airtel were the only losers.