Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO this year; Andy Jassy to take over

Jeff Bezos will step down as the CEO of Amazon later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. Bezos will then become the executive chairman of Amazon's board. According to a statement by the company, Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will take over Bezos' position during the third quarter. Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.