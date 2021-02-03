Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices

Oil rises on falling crude stocks, demand hopes on stimulus and vaccine rollouts
Oil rose in early trade on Wednesday on expectations global oil stocks will fall back to more normal levels this year and as U.S. lawmakers moved closer to approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill without Republican support. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $54.87 a barrel at 0130 GMT, in a third straight day of gains. The benchmark hit a one-year high of A$55.26 on Tuesday. Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday, its highest in more than 11 months.
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO this year; Andy Jassy to take over
Jeff Bezos will step down as the CEO of Amazon later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. Bezos will then become the executive chairman of Amazon's board. According to a statement by the company, Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will take over Bezos' position during the third quarter. Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
India’s benchmark index rose 2.5 percent higher to end at record close on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors cheered budget announcements to propel a recovery in the pandemic-hit economy. Gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by banking, financial, infra and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 1,197 points higher at 49,798 while the Nifty rose 366 points to settle at 14,648. Broader markets also surged for the day with the midcap index up 2.5 percent and smallcap index up 1.2 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Shree Cements, SBI, UltraTech Cement, and UPL were the top gainers while HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, Hero Moto, Titan and HUL led the losses. All sectors also witnessed massive buying during the day with Nifty Auto surging the most, up 4 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Fin services indices jumped over 3 percent each and IT, metal, and Pharma sectors rose around 2 percent each. Nifty Realty also rallied 3.7 percent for the day on the affordable housing push in the Budget.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!